Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal securities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax. This policy is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in municipal securities, the interest on which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities subject to regular federal income tax. The Fund may also invest in variable and floating rate demand instruments and tender option bonds.

The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more states, territories and economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities). At least 85% of the Fund’s net assets normally will be invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc (“Moody’s”), or BBB- or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in municipal obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated municipal obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the Adviser (“junk bonds”). The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its net assets in obligations rated below B3 by Moody’s, or B- by either S&P or Fitch, or in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than three years; however, the Fund may invest in individual municipal obligations of any maturity. Duration measures the time-weighted expected cash flows of a fixed-income security, while maturity refers to the amount of time until a fixed-income security matures.

The Adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the Adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio managers also may trade securities to seek to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders. A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

When deemed by the Adviser to be relevant to its evaluation of creditworthiness and when applicable information is available, the Adviser considers environmental, social and/or governance issues (referred to as ESG) which may impact the prospects of an issuer (or obligor) or financial performance of an obligation. When considered, one or more ESG issues are taken into account alongside other factors in the investment decision-making process and are not the sole determinant of whether an investment can be made or will remain in the Fund’s portfolio.