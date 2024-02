Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in floating-rate credit investments. Floating-rate credit investments may include, without limitation, senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers (“Senior Loans”), debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), secured and unsecured floating-rate bonds, as well as secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans , subordinated bridge loans and mezzanine investments (collectively, “Junior Loans”). Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the borrower that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. Conversely, Junior Loans may have a claim on assets and/or stock of the borrower that is junior to holders of Senior Loans. Loans usually are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, such ratings are associated with securities having high risk, speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”). A CLO is a structured credit security issued by a special purpose vehicle that was created to reapportion the risk and return characteristics of a pool of assets. The assets, typically Senior Loans, are used as collateral supporting the various debt tranches issued by the special purpose vehicle. The Fund may invest in senior or subordinate tranches of a CLO. Senior Loans are loans (including corporate loans and bank loans) in which the interest rate paid fluctuates based on a reference rate (e.g., the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR)). Senior Loans are made to corporations, partnerships and other business entities which operate in various industries and geographical regions. Senior Loans pay interest at rates that are reset periodically by reference to a base lending rate, plus a premium. While the Fund may invest in loans of any credit quality, the Fund typically will invest in loans of below investment grade quality that have below investment grade credit ratings (that is, rated below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)), which are associated with securities having high risk and/or speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”) , which may include distressed or defaulted loans . The Fund’s credit quality policies apply only at the time a security is purchased, and the Fund is not required to dispose of a security in the event of a downgrade of an assessment of credit quality or the withdrawal of a rating.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in a combination of fixed-rate corporate bonds of any credit quality, including below investment grade bonds.

The Fund may invest in Senior Loans of foreign borrowers, which may be denominated in different currencies. Some non-U.S. securities may be less liquid and more volatile than securities of comparable U.S. issuers. The Fund may also engage in derivative transactions (such as futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, and other currency hedging strategies and interest rate swaps) to seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. Floating-rate credit investments held by the Fund that are denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above.

The Fund’s investments are actively managed and securities may be bought and sold on a daily basis. The Adviser seeks to maintain broad borrower and industry diversification among the Fund’s investments. When selecting investments, the Adviser seeks to implement a systematic risk-weighted approach that utilizes fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics. In evaluating the quality of particular Senior Loans or other securities, whether rated or unrated, the Adviser will normally take into consideration, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, the perceived ability of its management, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage, and earnings prospects. Investments may be sold, if in the opinion of the Adviser, the risk- return profile deteriorates or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.