Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
EVLMC | Active ETF
$99.96
$1.16 M
0.00%
1.91%
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.16 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.8%
Expense Ratio 1.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
EVLMC | Active ETF
$99.96
$1.16 M
0.00%
1.91%
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations with final maturities of between five and fifteen years, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). For the purposes of the Fund’s 80% Policy, final maturity is defined as (i) the stated final maturity of a callable bond; (ii) the pre-refunded date of an existing pre-refunded bond; (iii) the earliest put date of a put bond; or (iv) the monthly re-set date of a municipal floating-rate bond or obligation. For municipal obligations held by the Fund that become pre-refunded after the Fund purchases such obligations, the final maturity of such obligation remains the stated maturity. All municipal obligations maturing within a calendar year will be defined as having the same final maturity. At least 90% of the Fund’s net assets normally is invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser or sub-adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in municipal obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated municipal obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser or sub-adviser (“junk bonds”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund will not invest in an obligation if the interest on that obligation is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. With respect to 20% of its net assets, the Fund may invest in municipal obligations that are not exempt from regular federal income tax, direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and/or obligations of U.S. Government agencies, instrumentalities and government-sponsored enterprises.
The Fund invests primarily in general obligation or revenue bonds. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks to weight investment in obligations such that at least 5% and not more than 15% of its net assets are invested in obligations with a final maturity in a year within the five-to-fifteen year maturity range (the “weighted investment strategy”). The Fund does not have a specific target for its average portfolio duration. When a municipal obligation has a final maturity of less than five years, the Fund intends to sell that security within a year and reinvest the proceeds in obligations with longer maturities. With respect to the Fund's weighted investment strategy, the Fund intends to invest at least 5% of its net assets in securities with a final maturity of 15 years within 90 days of the beginning of the calendar year. The Fund’s portfolio is “laddered” by investing in municipal obligations with different final maturities so that some obligations age out of the five-to-fifteen year maturity range during each year.
The investment sub-adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment sub-adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio managers may also trade securities to seek to minimize capital gains to investors. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.
The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with substantially the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.
|Period
|EVLMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|84.99%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|11.14%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|9.82%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|10.48%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|10.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|EVLMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|4.08%
|2021
|0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|27.62%
|2020
|0.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|88.04%
|2019
|18.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|0.06%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|3.72%
|Period
|EVLMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.0%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|97.88%
|1 Yr
|-7.7%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|98.51%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|11.49%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|10.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EVLMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|4.08%
|2021
|0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|27.68%
|2020
|0.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|88.04%
|2019
|18.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|0.06%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|7.78%
|EVLMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVLMC % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.16 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|534
|1
|14000
|24.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|117 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|35.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.82%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|60.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVLMC % Rank
|Bonds
|98.15%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|59.76%
|Cash
|1.85%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|38.74%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|57.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|55.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|55.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|55.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVLMC % Rank
|Municipal
|98.15%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|57.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.85%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|41.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|55.24%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|56.16%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|64.07%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|59.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVLMC % Rank
|US
|98.15%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|32.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|92.26%
|EVLMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.91%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|1.92%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|19.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|EVLMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EVLMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|EVLMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|65.61%
|EVLMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVLMC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|88.13%
|EVLMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EVLMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVLMC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|61.79%
|EVLMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Mr. Barney is a Managing Director, Institutional Portfolio Management of Parametric..Brian C. Barney was Vice President of Eaton Vance and had been managing the Fund since June 2010. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2008, Mr. Barney was employed at M.D. Sass from 2001-2008. Brian C. Barney holds a BS from University of Virginia and a CFA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Devin Cooch is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Eaton Vance Management. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2009, Mr. Cooch was employed by M.D. Sass. Mr. Cooch holds a BA in economics from Bucknell University and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
