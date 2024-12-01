The Fund is a passively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of stocks that make up the Indxx Global Battery Recycling & Production Index (the “Underlying Index”). The determination for inclusion in the Underlying Index is made by Indxx, LLC (“Indxx”). The Underlying Index is composed of equity securities of companies listed in developed or emerging markets as defined by Indxx in its “Country Classification and Investability Requirements” document that are currently involved in the business of battery recycling, battery raw materials, and battery manufacturing. Based on extensive research by Indxx, eligible companies are classified into three sub-themes: Battery Recycling; Battery Raw Materials (Production & Refinement); and Battery Cell Manufacturing, using a combination of data from company websites, annual reports, press releases and various news outlets to establish relevancy to each sub-theme. Such data reflects certain key information about potential index components and thus serves as a means of ensuring that the Underlying Index continues to reflect the market or economic reality in accordance with the Underlying Index’s objective.

In accordance with Indxx’s methodology and as determined by the Indxx, companies included in the Underlying Index include:

1. Battery Recycling : Companies that are currently involved in the business of battery recycling or that have subsidiary(s) involved in recycling of secondary batteries.

2. Battery Raw Materials (Production & Refinement) : Companies that are involved in refining, production and recycling of secondary battery raw materials.

3. Battery Cell Manufacturing : Companies that are involved in the manufacturing of secondary batteries.

Secondary batteries are those batteries which can be recharged by passing electric current through them and hence can be used over again e.g., lithium-ion batteries. Major raw materials used to manufacture batteries are cobalt, aluminum, lithium, nickel and copper.

From this universe of securities, the final component securities of the Underlying Index are selected by descending security level market capitalization from each sub-theme. Companies from the Battery Recycling sub-theme are given preference in the creation of the final portfolio. As of September 30, 2023, the Underlying Index was comprised of 38 securities. The component securities of the Underlying Index are weighted based on their free float adjusted security-level market capitalization. The weightings are capped to ensure the combined weight of securities with weights greater than 4.75% do not exceed 45%.

The Underlying Index is reviewed and reconstituted semi-annually in March and September each year. Constituent weights of the Underlying Index are rebalanced quarterly. The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified.” This means that the Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in securities issued by or representing a small number of issuers. It is expected that a significant portion of the Underlying Index will be represented by securities of companies in the materials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. As of September 30, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the chemicals industry and had significant exposure to the materials sector.

Neos Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in companies that derive at least 50% of its revenue from the battery recycling and production business and/or devotes at least 50% of its assets to the battery recycling and production business. Both companies engaged in the battery recycling business and companies engaged in the battery production business based on the aforementioned revenue or asset tests will each make up a meaningful percentage of the Fund’s portfolio.

Under the rules of the Underlying Index, at least 40% of its total constituents are companies located outside the U.S. In addition, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in companies located outside the U.S., unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which the Fund must invest at least 30% of its assets, in companies organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business in multiple countries outside the U.S. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is owned, maintained and administered by the Indxx, which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. Indxx determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. Indxx additionally calculates the Underlying Index.

The Fund is sponsored by KB Asset Management, a subsidiary of KB Financial Group.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in implementing its principal investment strategies.