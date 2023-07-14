Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

EUSB | ETF

$42.57

$591 M

3.05%

$1.30

0.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$591 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.6
$40.69
$45.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 243.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EUSB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Jun 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    18400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Mauro

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investments results of the Bloomberg MSCI US Universal Choice ESG Screened Index (the Underlying Index), which has been developed by Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (the Index Provider or Bloomberg) with environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating inputs from MSCI ESG Research LLC (MSCI ESG Research) pursuant to an agreement between MSCI ESG Research and Bloomberg Index Services Limited (a subsidiary of Bloomberg) or an affiliate. The Underlying Index is a modified market value-weighted index designed
to reflect the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, taxable bonds with favorable ESG ratings while applying extensive screens, including, for example, a screen which focuses on removing fossil fuel exposure. To construct the Underlying Index, Bloomberg begins with the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Index (the Parent Index). The Parent Index includes securities with at least one year until final maturity, without regard to optionality features such as call provisions or conversion provisions. The Parent Index includes Treasury securities, government-related securities (i.e., U.S. and non-U.S. agency debt securities, and non-U.S. sovereign, quasi-sovereign, supranational and local authority debt), investment-grade and high yield (as well as unrated) corporate bonds, U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities (MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset backed securities, Eurodollar bonds, bonds registered with the SEC or exempt from registration at the time of issuance or offered pursuant to Rule 144A with or without registration rights and U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market bonds.
From the Parent Index, Bloomberg excludes issuers with unfavorable ESG
ratings, as calculated by MSCI ESG Research, and then further excludes securities of issuers involved in adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, genetic engineering, controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, civilian firearms, conventional weapons, palm oil, private prisons, predatory lending, and nuclear power based on revenue or percentage of revenue thresholds for certain categories (e.g., $500 million or 50%) and categorical exclusions for others e.g., nuclear weapons). Bloomberg screens companies with involvement in fossil fuels by excluding any company in the Bloomberg energy sector and all companies with an industry tie to fossil fuels such as thermal coal, oil and gas—in particular, reserve ownership, related revenues and power generation. Additionally, Bloomberg excludes companies involved in very serious business controversies.
For each industry, MSCI ESG Research identifies key ESG issues that can lead to unexpected costs for entities in the medium- to long-term (e.g., climate change, resource scarcity, demographic shifts). MSCI ESG Research then calculates the size of each entity's exposure to each key issue based on the entity's business segment and geographic risk and analyzes the extent to which such entities have developed robust strategies and programs to manage ESG risks and opportunities. MSCI ESG Research scores entities based on both their risk exposure and risk management. To score well on a key issue, MSCI ESG Research assesses management practices, management performance (through demonstrated track record and other quantitative performance indicators), governance structures, and/or implications in
controversies, which all may be taken as a proxy for overall management quality. Controversies, including, among other things, issues involving anti-competitive practices, toxic emissions and waste, and health and safety, occurring within the last three years lead to a deduction from the overall management score on each issue. Using a sector-specific key issue weighting model, entities are rated and ranked in comparison to their industry peers. Key issues and weights are reviewed at the end of each calendar year. Corporate governance is always weighted and analyzed for all entities. As of February 28, 2023, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by U.S. agency MBS and U.S. Treasury bonds. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. The securities in the Underlying Index are updated on the last business day of each month.
BFA uses an indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. Representative sampling is an
indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration (i.e., a security's price sensitivity to a change in interest rates), maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the Underlying Index (i.e., TBAs), and the Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in fixed income securities of the types included in the Underlying Index that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund will invest no more than 10% of its assets in futures, options, and swaps contracts that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index as well as in fixed income securities other than the types included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).
The Underlying Index is sponsored by Bloomberg, MSCI ESG Research or their affiliates, which areindependent of the Fund and BFA, pursuant to an agreement between MSCI ESG Research and Bloomberg Index Services Limited (a subsidiary of Bloomberg) or an affiliate. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities, and securities of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.
Read More

EUSB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -4.3% 5.1% 29.36%
1 Yr -2.0% -15.7% 164.5% 6.39%
3 Yr -4.2%* -12.2% 47.9% 8.07%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.6% 7.38%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 7.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -34.7% 131.9% 6.24%
2021 -0.6% -6.0% 15.7% 4.27%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.7% -15.5% 5.1% 97.24%
1 Yr -8.2% -16.1% 164.5% 92.47%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 47.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -34.7% 131.9% 6.24%
2021 -0.6% -6.0% 15.7% 4.37%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

EUSB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EUSB Category Low Category High EUSB % Rank
Net Assets 591 M 2.88 M 287 B 60.92%
Number of Holdings 3968 1 17234 6.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M -106 M 27.6 B 62.15%
Weighting of Top 10 18.14% 3.7% 123.9% 69.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds: Treasury, SL Agency Shares 2.41%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.26%
  3. BlackRock Cash Funds: Treasury, SL Agency Shares 0.80%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.66%
  5. Ginnie Mae II Pool 0.66%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.64%
  7. Ginnie Mae II Pool 0.55%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.52%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.51%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EUSB % Rank
Bonds 		91.42% 3.97% 268.18% 77.32%
Cash 		6.46% -181.13% 95.99% 23.34%
Convertible Bonds 		2.12% 0.00% 7.93% 26.80%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 62.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 67.44%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 49.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EUSB % Rank
Government 		39.02% 0.00% 86.23% 20.17%
Corporate 		29.21% 0.00% 100.00% 51.78%
Securitized 		18.10% 0.00% 98.40% 85.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.67% 0.00% 95.99% 8.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 66.09%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EUSB % Rank
US 		76.14% 3.63% 210.09% 84.25%
Non US 		15.28% -6.54% 58.09% 16.04%

EUSB - Expenses

Operational Fees

EUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.13% 0.01% 20.64% 96.34%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.76% 5.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 243.00% 2.00% 493.39% 76.87%

EUSB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EUSB Category Low Category High EUSB % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.05% 0.00% 10.77% 7.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EUSB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EUSB Category Low Category High EUSB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.23% -1.28% 8.97% 78.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EUSB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EUSB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2020

1.94

1.9%

Head of San Francisco Fixed Income Core PM at BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2014; Vice President of State Street Global Advisors from 2001 to 2010. James Mauro has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (“BTC”) as a portfolio manager since 2011. Prior to joining BTC, Mr. Mauro was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors. His primary responsibilities include management of all government, inflation linked and derivative strategies. Other responsibilities include hedging and managing risk across all asset classes through futures and option overlays. James joined State Street Corporation in 1993. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager on the passive team where he co-managed several Bond Index portfolios.

Karen Uyehara

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Uyehara is a Director of BlackRock, which she joined in 2010. Ms. Uyehara is a portfolio manager and member of BlackRock’s Model-Based Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. Uyehara was a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Company from2002 to 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

