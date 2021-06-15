The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets principally in cash-settled ether futures contracts that trade only on an exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which currently is the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”) (“Ether Futures Contracts”), and cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities that serve as collateral to the Fund’s investments in Ether Futures Contracts (“Collateral Investments”). The Fund does not invest directly in ether. Instead, the Fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Ether Futures Contracts in its pursuit of seeking to produce 2x the performance of ether.

The Fund also may invest in: reverse repurchase agreement transactions; shares of other investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) that invest in similar securities and assets to those in which the Fund may invest. (“Other Investment Companies”); exchange traded options on Other Investment Companies; and swap agreement transactions that reference Other Investment Companies, ether, Ether Futures Contracts, or ether-related indexes (together with Ether Futures Contracts, “Ether-Linked Investments”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its assets in Ether-Linked Investments. The Fund expects to gain 2x exposure to the performance of ether by investing a portion of its assets in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The investment adviser to the Fund and the Subsidiary is Volatility Shares LLC (the “Adviser”). The investment sub-adviser to the Fund and the Subsidiary is Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Adviser oversees the Fund and the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser has day-to-day portfolio management responsibilities for the Fund. In serving as Sub-Adviser to the Fund, the Sub-Adviser does not conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

The Fund invests in Ether Futures Contracts and not in ether directly. Ether Futures Contracts are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You may lose the full value of your investment within a single day. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Fund.

The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment. The Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

Ether Futures Contracts

The Fund will not invest directly in ether.

Ether is a digital asset that is created and transmitted through the operations of the peer-to-peer “Ethereum Network,” a decentralized network of computers that operates on cryptographic protocols. No single entity owns or operates the Ethereum Network, the infrastructure of which is collectively maintained by a decentralized user base. The Ethereum Network allows people to exchange tokens of value, called ether, which are recorded on a public transaction ledger known as a blockchain. Ether can be used to pay for goods and services, including computational power on the Ethereum Network, or it can be converted to fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, at rates determined on digital asset exchanges or in individual end-user-to-end-user transactions under a barter system. Furthermore, the Ethereum Network also allows users to write and implement smart contracts—that is, general-purpose code that executes on every computer in the network and can instruct the transmission of information and value based on a sophisticated set of logical conditions. Using smart contracts, users can create markets, store registries of debts or promises, represent the ownership of property, move funds in accordance with conditional instructions and create digital assets other than ether on the Ethereum Network. Smart contract operations are executed on the Ethereum Blockchain in exchange for payment of ether. The Ethereum Network is one of a number of projects intended to expand blockchain use beyond just a peer-to-peer money system.

In order to obtain 2x exposure to the performance of ether, the Fund intends to typically enter into cash-settled Ether Futures Contracts as the “buyer.” In simplest terms, in a cash-settled futures market the counterparty pays cash to the buyer if the price of a futures contract goes up, and buyer pays cash to the counterparty if the price of the futures contract goes down. In order to maintain its 2x exposure to the performance of ether, the Fund intends to exit its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango”. When rolling futures contracts that are in contango the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively lower price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. The presence of contango will adversely affect the performance of the Fund, and Ether Futures Contracts have historically been in contango. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation”. When rolling long futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively higher price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price. The presence of backwardation may positively affect the performance of the Fund.

The Fund invests in Ether Futures Contracts indirectly via the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary and the Fund will have the same investment adviser, investment sub-adviser and investment objective. The Subsidiary will also follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted herein, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of the Subsidiary. The Fund complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. Furthermore, the Adviser, as the investment adviser to the Subsidiary, complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to investment advisory contracts as it relates to its advisory agreement with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary also complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody. Because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at or around each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year. At other times of the year, the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary will significantly exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets. The Subsidiary’s custodian is U.S. Bank.

If circumstances occur where market prices for Ether Futures Contracts were not readily available, the Fund would fair value its Ether Futures Contracts in accordance with its pricing and valuation policy and procedures for fair value determinations. Pursuant to those policies and procedures, the Sponsor would consider various factors, such as pricing history; market levels prior to price limits or halts; supply, demand, and open interest in Ether Futures Contracts; comparison to other major cryptocurrency futures, such as bitcoin; and ether prices in the spot market. The Sponsor would document its proposed pricing and methodology, detailing the factors that entered into the valuation.

Ether

Ether is a digital asset. The ownership and behavior of ether is determined by participants in online, peer-to-peer networks that connect computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Ethereum Network. The Ethereum Network is a peer-to-peer payment network that operates on a cryptographic protocol, commonly referred to as the “Ethereum Protocol.” The value of ether is not backed by any government, corporation or other identified body. Its value is determined, in part, by the supply and demand in markets created to facilitate the trading of ether. Ownership and the ability to transfer or take other actions with respect to ether is protected through public-key cryptography. Public-key cryptography, or asymmetric cryptography, is an encryption scheme that uses two mathematically related, but not identical, keys - a public key and a private key. Unlike symmetric key algorithms that rely on one key to both encrypt and decrypt, each key performs a unique function. The public key is used to encrypt and the private key is used to decrypt.

The Ethereum Network was originally described in a 2013 white paper by Vitalik Buterin, a programmer involved with bitcoin, with the goal of creating a global platform for decentralized applications powered by smart contracts. The formal development of the Ethereum Network began through a Swiss firm called Ethereum Switzerland GmbH in conjunction with several other entities. Subsequently, the Ethereum Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization, was set up to oversee the protocol’s development. The Ethereum Network went live on July 30, 2015. Unlike other digital assets such as bitcoin, which are solely created through a progressive mining process, 72.0 million ether were created in connection with the launch of the Ethereum Network. The initial 72.0 million ether were distributed as follows:

Initial Distribution: 60.0 million ether, or 83.33% of the supply, was sold to the public in a crowd sale conducted between July and August 2014 that raised approximately $18 million which was used to fund the development of the Ethereum Network.

Ethereum Foundation: 6.0 million ether, or 8.33% of the supply, was distributed to the Ethereum Foundation for operational costs.

Ethereum Developers: 3.0 million ether, or 4.17% of the supply, was distributed to developers who contributed to the Ethereum Network.

Developer Purchase Program: 3.0 million ether, or 4.17% of the supply, was distributed to members of the Ethereum Foundation to purchase at the initial crowd sale price.

Following the launch of the Ethereum Network, ether supply initially increased through a progressive mining process. Following the introduction of EIP-1559, described below, ether supply and issuance rate varies based on factors such as recent use of the network. Coinciding with the network launch, it was decided that EthSuisse would be dissolved, designating the Ethereum Foundation as the sole organization dedicated to protocol development. Historically and continuing through the present, the development of the source code of the Ethereum Protocol has been overseen by the Ethereum Foundation and the core developers. The core developers evolve over time, largely based on self-determined participation. The Ethereum Network is decentralized in that it does not require governmental authorities or financial institution intermediaries to create, transmit or determine the value of ether. Rather, following the initial distribution of ether, ether is created, burned and allocated by the Ethereum Network protocol through a process that is currently subject to an issuance and burn rate. Among other things, ether is used to pay for transaction fees and computational services (i.e., smart contracts) on the Ethereum Network; users of the Ethereum Network pay for the computational power of the machines executing the requested operations with ether. Requiring payment in ether on the Ethereum Network incentivizes developers to write quality applications and increases the efficiency of the Ethereum Network because wasteful code costs more. It also ensures that the Ethereum Network remains economically viable by compensating people for their contributed computational resources.

Ether may be regarded as a currency or digital commodity depending on its specific use in particular transactions. Ether may be used as a medium of exchange or unit of account. Although a number of large and small retailers accept ether as a form of payment in the United States and foreign markets, there is relatively limited use of ether for commercial and retail payments. Similarly, ether may be used as a store of value (i.e., an asset that maintains its value rather than depreciating), although it has experienced significant periods of price volatility.

The value of ether is determined by the value that various market participants place on ether through their transactions. Price discovery occurs through secondary market trading on ether trading platforms, over-the-counter trading desks and direct peer-to-peer payments. Many digital asset trading platforms are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Digital asset trading platforms and over-the-counter trading desks have a relatively limited history, limited liquidity and trading across trading platforms order books which has resulted in periods of high volatility and price divergence among trading platforms. In addition, during high volatility periods, in addition to price divergences, some ether trading platforms have experienced issues related to account access and trade execution.

Collateral Investments

The Fund will invest assets in Collateral Investments. The Collateral Investments may consist of high-quality securities, which include: (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; and/or (3) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. For these purposes, “investment grade” is defined as investments with a rating at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories of at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (e.g., BBB- or higher from S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 or higher from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.).

The Collateral Investments are designed to provide liquidity, serve as margin, or otherwise collateralize the Subsidiary’s investments in Ether Futures Contracts. The Fund expects that it will primarily invest its assets, and that the Subsidiary will primarily invest its assets, in Collateral Investments that are “securities,” as such term is defined under the 1940 Act.

Other Investments

In order to help the Fund meet its investment objective by maintaining the desired level of leveraged exposure to the performance of ether, maintain its tax status as a regulated investment company on days in and around quarter-end, help the Fund maintain its desired exposure to Ether Futures Contracts when it is approaching or has exceeded position limits or accountability levels, or because of liquidity or other constraints, the Fund may invest in the following:

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

The Fund may invest in reverse repurchase agreements which are a form of borrowing in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price that is higher than the original sale price, and use the proceeds for investment purchases.

As a result of the Fund repurchasing the securities at a higher price, the Fund will lose money by engaging in reverse repurchase agreement transactions, though the Sponsor has agreed to pay, as part of its unitary investment management fee, the net cost of using reverse repurchase agreements.

As noted above, because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a RIC under the Code, the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at or around each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year (the “Asset Diversification Test”). At other times of the year, the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary will significantly exceed 25% of the Fund’s total (or gross) assets.

When the Fund seeks to reduce its total assets exposure to the Subsidiary, it may use the short-term Treasury Bills it owns (and purchase additional Treasury Bills as needed) to transact in reverse repurchase agreement transactions, which are ostensibly loans to the Fund. Those loans will increase the gross assets of the Fund, which the Sponsor expects will allow the Fund to meet the Asset Diversification Test. When the Fund enters into a reverse repurchase agreement, it will either (i) be consistent with Section 18 of the 1940 Act and maintain asset coverage of at least 300% of the value of the reverse repurchase agreement; or (ii) treat the reverse repurchase agreement transactions as derivative transactions for purposes of Rule 18f-4 under the 1940 Act, including as applicable, the value-at-risk based limit on leverage risk.

Other Investment Companies

The Fund may invest in shares of Other Investment Companies, that is, shares of investment companies registered under the 1940 Act that invest in similar securities and assets to those in which the Fund may invest.

Options on Other Investment Companies

The Fund may invest in options on Other Investment Companies, which are funds registered under the 1940 Act including exchange-traded funds, that invest in similar securities and assets to those in which the Fund may invest.. An option is a contract that gives the purchaser of the option, in return for the premium paid, the right to buy shares of an investment company, from the writer of the option (in the case of a call option), or to sell shares of the investment company to the writer of the option (in the case of a put option) at a designated price during the term of the option. The premium paid by the buyer of an option will reflect, among other things, the relationship of the exercise price to the market price and the volatility of the shares of the investment company, the remaining term of the option, supply, demand, interest rates and/or currency exchange rates. The Other Investment Companies that serve as the reference asset for the option contracts utilized by the Fund will be RICs for tax purposes. The Fund may utilize “American” style options or “European” style options. American style options are exercisable on any date prior to the expiration date of the option contract. In contrast, European style options are exercisable only on the expiration date of the option contract.

Swaps that reference Other Investment Companies, Ether, Ether Futures Contracts, or Ether-related indexes.

The Fund may invest in cash-settled swap agreements referencing Other Investment Companies, ether, Ether Futures Contracts or ether-related indexes. Swap contracts are transactions entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a swap transaction, the Fund and a counterparty will agree to exchange or “swap” payments based on the change in value of an underlying asset or benchmark. For example, the two parties may agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of returns) earned or realized on a particular investment or instrument. In the case of the Fund, the reference asset can be shares of Other Investment Companies, ether, Ether Futures Contracts, or ether-related indexes.