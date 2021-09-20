Home
Trending ETFs
Direxion Funds - Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$70.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ESNG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Funds - Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Tony Ng

Fund Description

The Index seeks to provide long exposure to companies with high environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) ratings and trend relative to their sector peers and short exposure to companies with low ESG performance relative to their sector peers as determined by MSCI, the “Index Provider”. To this end, the Index consists of a portfolio that has 150% long exposure to the MSCI USA ESG Universal Top 100 5% Issuer Capped Index (the “Long Component”) and 50% short (or inverse) exposure to the MSCI USA ESG Universal Bottom 100 5% Issuer Capped Index (the “Short Component”). The Index, and both the Long and Short Components are reviewed, reconstituted, and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. The Index Provider determines the securities included in each component by determining a Combined ESG Score for each security in the MSCI USA Index. The Combined ESG Score is determined by multiplying a security’s ESG Rating by the security’s ESG Trend Score.The Index Provider determines each security’s ESG Rating by assigning a key issues score to each security based on the Index Provider’s evaluation of the company based on 37 different key ESG issues, related to climate change, pollution, human capital, product liability, corporate governance, and corporate behavior. A weighted average of the key issues score is then determined. The Index Provider then normalizes the weights of the constituents within each sector to reflect the sector weight of the MSCI USA Index.The Index Provider determines the ESG Trend Score by determining the ESG Rating change from the prior period to the current period. The Index Provider assigns a value based on three levels, Upgrade, Neutral, or Downgrade. An Upgrade score is assigned by the Index Provider when a company’s latest ESG Rating has increased by at least one level compared to the previous assessment. A Neutral score is assigned by the Index Provider when a company’s latest ESG Rating has not changed from the previous assessment and a Downgrade score is assigned when a company’s latest ESG Rating has decreased by at least one level compared to the previous assessment.Companies assessed by the Index Provider that are found to be in violation of international norms (for example, facing very severe controversies related to human rights, labor rights, or the environment) and/or involved in controversial weapons (landmines, cluster munitions, depleted uranium, and biological and chemical weapons) will not be included in the Long Component but may be included in the Short Component.The Long Component measures the performance of approximately 100 companies. As of December 31, 2020, the constituents had an average market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a median market capitalization of $34.94 billion and were concentrated in the information technology, healthcare, and financials sectors.The Short Component measures the performance of approximately 100 companies. As of December 31, 2020, the constituents had an average market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a median market capitalization of $19.42 billion and were concentrated in the consumer discretionary, information technology, and financials sectors.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities that comprise the Long Component. Additionally, the Fund will invest in derivatives, such as swap agreements or futures contracts that provide long and short (or inverse) exposure to Index securities that track the Long or Short Component of the Index.Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund intends to use derivatives to obtain up to 70% of the Fund’s exposure to the Long Component of the Index and to use derivatives to obtain all of the Fund’s exposure to the Short Component of the Index. This will result in the Fund having both long and short derivatives positions.The securities in the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, normally replicates (including shorts) the Index securities by purchasing the Index securities and utilizing derivatives such as swap contracts, but may hold a representative sample of the Index securities that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index or a portion of the Index, or an ETF that tracks a portion of the Index or a substantially similar index. Additionally, the Fund intends to utilize derivatives, such as swaps or futures on the Index or on an index that is substantially similar to the Long or Short Component. The Fund is expected to hold money market funds and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements as collateral for the derivative positions.The Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

ESNG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESNG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.8% 22.1% 9.87%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 46.9% 71.01%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESNG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESNG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 10.18%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 67.6% 61.98%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESNG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

ESNG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESNG Category Low Category High ESNG % Rank
Net Assets 5.3 M 38 K 1.21 T 96.13%
Number of Holdings 104 1 4154 49.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.28 M 1.74 K 270 B 95.64%
Weighting of Top 10 37.72% 1.8% 100.0% 9.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GOLDMAN FINL SQ TRSRY INST 506 7.44%
  2. Microsoft Corporation COM USD0.00000625 5.25%
  3. The Home Depot, Inc. COM USD0.05 4.63%
  4. Nvidia Corp COM USD0.001 3.78%
  5. Morgan Stanley COM USD0.01 2.95%
  6. BlackRock, Inc. COM USD0.01 2.88%
  7. Honeywell International Inc. COM USD1 2.78%
  8. Hess Corporation COM USD1.00 2.74%
  9. MSCI USA ESG UNIVERSAL TOP 100 5% CAP SWAP 2.69%
  10. Lowes Companies, Inc. COM USD0.50 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESNG % Rank
Stocks 		96.18% 0.00% 130.24% 97.35%
Cash 		10.38% -102.29% 100.00% 1.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 16.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 12.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 13.82%
Other 		-6.56% -13.91% 134.98% 17.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESNG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 22.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 33.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 23.40%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 24.91%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 16.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 31.40%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 72.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 98.76%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 16.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 44.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 38.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESNG % Rank
US 		96.18% 0.00% 127.77% 81.62%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 84.55%

ESNG - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESNG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.01% 3.53% 75.02%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 2.00% 31.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ESNG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESNG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESNG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 83.26%

ESNG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESNG Category Low Category High ESNG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 16.56% 54.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESNG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESNG Category Low Category High ESNG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 3.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESNG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESNG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2020

1.57

1.6%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2020

1.57

1.6%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.12 2.42

