YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.4%
Expense Ratio 0.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Companies that meet any of the following Business Activity Exclusions, based on levels of involvement or revenue as determined by Sustainalytics:
|•
|Companies that derive any amount of revenue from manufacturing tobacco products, 5% or greater of their revenue from supplying tobacco-related products and services, or 5% or greater of their revenue from the distribution and/or retail sale of tobacco products;
|•
|Companies (i) whose products or services are considered tailor-made and essential for the lethal use of the core weapon systems of controversial weapons or components/services of the core weapon systems of controversial weapons, or (ii) that provide components/services for the core weapon systems of controversial weapons which are either not considered tailor-made or not essential to the lethal use of the weapon (collectively, “controversial weapons companies”) (controversial weapons include, among others, cluster weapons, landmines, biological or chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, white phosphorus weapons, or nuclear weapons);
|•
|Companies that derive 5% or greater of their revenue from the extraction of oil sands;
|•
|Companies that (i) derive any amount of revenue from the manufacturing and sale of assault weapons or small arms to civilian customers, small arms to military and/or law enforcement, or key components of small arms; or (ii) derive 5% or greater of their revenue from the retail and/or distribution of assault weapons or small arms;
|•
|Companies that derive 10% or greater of their revenue from (i) manufacturing military weapon systems and/or integral, tailormade components of military weapons, or (ii) providing tailor-made products and/or services that support military weapons;
|•
|Companies that derive 5% or greater of their revenue from thermal coal extraction or electricity generation from thermal coal.
|•
|Companies that hold 25% or greater ownership stakes in:
|•
|Companies that derive any amount of revenue from manufacturing tobacco products;
|•
|Controversial weapons companies; or
|•
|Companies that derive any amount of revenue from the manufacturing and sale of assault weapons or small arms to civilian customers, small arms to military and/or law enforcement, or key components of small arms.
|•
|Companies that are classified by Sustainalytics to be non-compliant with the United Nations Global Compact (“UNGC”) principles (“Non-Compliant UNGC Companies”). Non-Compliant UNGC Companies are (i) companies found to have been responsible for egregious and severe violations of commonly accepted international norms related to human rights, labor rights, the environment and business ethics, or (ii) companies deemed to facilitate third parties in human rights violations due to their involvement in certain weapons with disproportional and/or non-discriminatory impact on citizens and society;
|•
|Companies that have an S&P Dow Jones Indices (“DJI”) ESG Score, as assigned by SAM, that falls within the worst 25% of scores from each Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industry group in the underlying universe of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index (the “Investment Universe”), and those that fall within the worst 10% of scores in the Investment Universe, so long as 75% of the weight of the Investment Universe remains eligible; or
|•
|Companies that do not have (i) Sustainalytics coverage for determining tobacco-, controversial weapons-, oil sands-, small arms-, military weapons- and thermal coal-related involvement or compliance with UNGC principles; or (ii) an S&P DJI ESG Score.
|Period
|ESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-29.2%
|152.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-43.9%
|161.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.6%
|36.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.1%
|10.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.8%
|15.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-71.0%
|118.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-25.4%
|350.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-31.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.1%
|21.1%
|N/A
|Period
|ESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-29.2%
|152.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-43.9%
|161.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.6%
|36.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|10.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.3%
|15.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-71.0%
|118.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-25.4%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-31.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-19.9%
|26.5%
|N/A
|ESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.9 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|99.68%
|Number of Holdings
|379
|2
|2519
|33.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|212 K
|6 K
|4.6 B
|99.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.41%
|2.6%
|100.0%
|78.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.67%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|14.65%
|Cash
|0.33%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|85.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|8.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|9.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|6.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|6.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|57.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|54.80%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|16.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|86.34%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|68.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|22.76%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|51.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|76.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|22.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|48.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|13.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESIX % Rank
|US
|99.67%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|22.71%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|42.51%
|ESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.03%
|2.78%
|94.95%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|6.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|ESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.20%
|314.00%
|N/A
|ESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.87%
|0.00%
|28.82%
|17.95%
|ESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|N/A
|ESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Emiliano Rabinovich, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Within this group, he is the strategy leader for their Smart Beta and ESG products. Mr. Rabinovich currently manages a varied mix of funds that include both traditional indexing and a variety of alternative beta mandates. Also, he manages several local and global strategies and fund structures, which include separate accounts, commingled funds and mutual funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.0
|2.58
