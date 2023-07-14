Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
$23.29
$28.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ESIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors - advised funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).  In seeking to track the 
Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of securities meeting certain sustainability criteria (criteria related to ESG factors), while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index comprise all constituents of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index except for: 
Companies that meet any of the following Business Activity Exclusions, based on levels of involvement or revenue as determined by Sustainalytics: 
Companies that derive any amount of revenue from manufacturing tobacco products, 5% or greater of their revenue from supplying tobacco-related products and services, or 5% or greater of their revenue from the distribution and/or retail sale of tobacco products;
Companies (i) whose products or services are considered tailor-made and essential for the lethal use of the core weapon systems of controversial weapons or components/services of the core weapon systems of controversial weapons, or (ii) that provide components/services for the core weapon systems of controversial weapons which are either not considered tailor-made or not essential to the lethal use of the weapon (collectively, “controversial weapons companies”) (controversial weapons include, among others, cluster weapons, landmines, biological or chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, white phosphorus weapons, or nuclear weapons);
Companies that derive 5% or greater of their revenue from the extraction of oil sands;
Companies that (i) derive any amount of revenue from the manufacturing and sale of assault weapons or small arms to civilian customers, small arms to military and/or law enforcement, or key components of small arms; or (ii) derive 5% or greater of their revenue from the retail and/or distribution of assault weapons or small arms;
Companies that derive 10% or greater of their revenue from (i) manufacturing military weapon systems and/or integral, tailormade components of military weapons, or (ii) providing tailor-made products and/or services that support military weapons;
Companies that derive 5% or greater of their revenue from thermal coal extraction or electricity generation from thermal coal. 
Companies that hold 25% or greater ownership stakes in: 
Companies that derive any amount of revenue from manufacturing tobacco products;
Controversial weapons companies; or
Companies that derive any amount of revenue from the manufacturing and sale of assault weapons or small arms to civilian customers, small arms to military and/or law enforcement, or key components of small arms. 
Companies that are classified by Sustainalytics to be non-compliant with the United Nations Global Compact (“UNGC”) principles (“Non-Compliant UNGC Companies”). Non-Compliant UNGC Companies are (i) companies found to have been responsible for egregious and severe violations of commonly accepted international norms related to human rights, labor rights, the environment and business ethics, or (ii) companies deemed to facilitate third parties in human rights violations due to their involvement in certain weapons with disproportional and/or non-discriminatory impact on citizens and society;
Companies that have an S&P Dow Jones Indices (“DJI”) ESG Score, as assigned by SAM, that falls within the worst 25% of scores from each Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industry group in the underlying universe of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index (the “Investment Universe”), and those that fall within the worst 10% of scores in the Investment Universe, so long as 75% of the weight of the Investment Universe remains eligible; or
Companies that do not have (i) Sustainalytics coverage for determining tobacco-, controversial weapons-, oil sands-, small arms-, military weapons- and thermal coal-related involvement or compliance with UNGC principles; or (ii) an S&P DJI ESG Score. 
S&P DJI ESG Scores are assigned by SAM, an ESG scoring business unit of S&P Global, Inc. (an affiliate of the Index Provider (defined below)), using its Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which is an annual evaluation of a company, based on ESG factors that SAM determines are financially material to the company, relative to its industry peer companies as determined by SAM. 
After implementing the exclusion criteria described above, the remaining companies are then ranked based on their S&P DJI ESG Score. For each GICS industry group, companies are selected for inclusion in the Index primarily in decreasing order of S&P DJI ESG Score until approximately 75% of the float adjusted market capitalization of the industry group is reached. 
The Index is float-adjusted market capitalization weighted. A company's float-adjusted market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of shares readily available in the market by the price of such shares. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually on the last business day in April. In addition, on the last business day of July, October and January, companies in the Index found to be Non-Compliant UNGC Companies or that meet a Business Activity Exclusion as of the last business day of the previous month will be removed from the Index. In addition, between Index rebalances, Index constituents may be removed from the Index for their involvement in economic crime and corruption, fraud, illegal commercial practices, human rights abuses, labor disputes, workplace safety catastrophic accidents, environmental disasters, and certain other activities associated with environmental, social and governance risks. Any companies removed from the Index on account of such activities are not eligible for inclusion in the Index until one full calendar year from the next rebalancing of the Index. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial and industrial sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 392 stocks. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

ESIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -29.2% 152.4% N/A
1 Yr 9.4% -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 350.1% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -62.1% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.2% 152.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 26.5% N/A

ESIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESIX Category Low Category High ESIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.9 M 1.48 M 120 B 99.68%
Number of Holdings 379 2 2519 33.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 212 K 6 K 4.6 B 99.68%
Weighting of Top 10 8.41% 2.6% 100.0% 78.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPS Commerce Inc 0.96%
  2. Rambus Inc 0.96%
  3. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 0.96%
  4. Ensign Group Inc/The 0.93%
  5. Comfort Systems USA Inc 0.91%
  6. Asbury Automotive Group Inc 0.81%
  7. Axcelis Technologies Inc 0.77%
  8. Fabrinet 0.76%
  9. Onto Innovation Inc 0.76%
  10. Insight Enterprises Inc 0.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.67% 25.32% 100.32% 14.65%
Cash 		0.33% -79.10% 74.68% 85.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 8.37%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 9.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 6.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 6.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 57.89%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 54.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 16.10%
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% 86.34%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 68.29%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 22.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 51.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 76.42%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 22.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% 48.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 13.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESIX % Rank
US 		99.67% 24.89% 100.00% 22.71%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 42.51%

ESIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.03% 2.78% 94.95%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 6.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

ESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.20% 314.00% N/A

ESIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESIX Category Low Category High ESIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.87% 0.00% 28.82% 17.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESIX Category Low Category High ESIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2022

0.39

0.4%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Emiliano Rabinovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2022

0.39

0.4%

Emiliano Rabinovich, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Within this group, he is the strategy leader for their Smart Beta and ESG products. Mr. Rabinovich currently manages a varied mix of funds that include both traditional indexing and a variety of alternative beta mandates. Also, he manages several local and global strategies and fund structures, which include separate accounts, commingled funds and mutual funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.0 2.58

