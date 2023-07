The Fund uses an indexing investment approach that seeks to replicate the performance of the Index.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Index.

The Index was developed and is owned by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager). The Index which includes common stocks was designed to provide exposure to U.S. large- and mid-cap companies (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs)) that the Investment Manager believes offer total return

opportunity, while incorporating the Investment Manager’s proprietary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Materiality Ratings (the ESGM Ratings). These companies had market capitalizations between $10.6 billion and $1.9 trillion at January 31, 2023. The market capitalization range of companies in the Index and therefore the Fund are subject to change.

The Index is comprised of a subset of 100 companies within the MSCI USA Index, a third-party index owned by MSCI Inc. Starting with the MSCI USA Index, the Index screens to exclude REITs from the Index, screens to include in the Index only companies that have a forward annualized dividend yield of greater than or equal to 1%, and screens to include in the Index only companies that have an ESGM Rating of a 1 or 2, as further described below. The Index also applies screens to exclude companies operating in certain industries or that breach certain international standards and principles (as described below). The resulting companies are then scored on a sector relative basis through the application of a systematic, rules-based methodology that focuses on forward dividend yield, dividend growth, and cash-based dividend coverage ratio factors. The top 100 highest-scoring securities are then included in the Index, which is market capitalization weighted.

A company’s recognition and management of its material ESG exposures and related disclosures can provide an additional lens through which to understand the quality, leadership, strategic focus, risk management and operational standards of the company. In assessing what the material ESG exposures are for a company, the Investment Manager, through the ESGM Ratings system, draws on the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality framework (which may be amended from time to time), in an effort to identify the most financially material ESG risk and opportunity factors for 11 sectors and 77 underlying industries, as defined by the Sustainable Industry Classification System® (SICS®). SICS® uses sustainability profiles to group similar companies within industries and sectors. The ESGM Ratings system seeks to identify and assess potential material ESG factors, essentially material risk and opportunity exposures, in companies. The Index’s premise is that companies that lead and report on the most material industry ESG factors, such as environmental, social capital, human capital, business model and innovation, and leadership and governance, relative to their industry peers, should be well-positioned to build competitive advantage and sustain their long-term future.

The ESGM Ratings provide subjective (based on the Investment Manager’s opinion) indicators into how effectively a company appears to be managing its material ESG risks and opportunities, expressed as a numerical ESGM Rating of a company from 1 to 5. The ESGM Ratings system draws on the SASB framework, which uses SICS® to group companies based on shared sustainability risks and opportunities, which, as with the SICS® methodology, may change over time. To calculate a company’s ESGM Rating, an ESGM score is calculated for companies in the same SASB® SICS® sector and region, and then these ESGM-scored companies are ranked as follows. A company rating of 1 reflects the Investment Manager’s then-current subjective assessment that the company is managing ESG risks and opportunities in the top quintile of its peers. Conversely, a company rating of 5 reflects the Investment Manager’s then-current subjective assessment that the company is managing its material ESG risks and opportunities in the bottom quintile of its peers. Companies in the MSCI USA Index that do not report or publish data relating to their SICS® industry-specific ESG materiality factors under the SASB framework will not receive an ESGM Rating by the Investment Manager and, being unrated, are not eligible for inclusion in the Index.

At Index reconstitution, a company must have an ESGM Rating of 1 or 2 to be eligible for inclusion in the Index. A company’s ESGM Rating may change, including to be downgraded, after Index reconstitution. If a company is subsequently rated a 3, 4 or 5, it will not be removed from the Index until the next reconstitution.

The Index initially and at reconstitution excludes issuers failing certain criteria with respect to the production, sale or distribution of conventional weapons, controversial weapons and nuclear weapons, tobacco production, thermal coal mining and power generation, and international standards and principles (companies potentially in breach of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the International Labour Organization Labour Standards, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights). Certain of these exclusions are based on revenue derived by an issuer above certain thresholds from sectors or activities. For purposes of excluding companies based on breaches of international standards and principles, companies may be assessed as suitable for inclusion in the Index if, in the opinion of the Investment Manager, there are tangible mitigating factors for the company to be held. The exclusions are applied at Index reconstitution, which means that a company will not be removed from the Index between reconstitutions even if it meets the thresholds for exclusion from the Index.

The Index is reconstituted on a quarterly basis in February, May, August, and November.

The Fund uses a replication strategy to track the performance of the Index, whereby the Fund invests in or has investment exposure to substantially all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, under various circumstances, including circumstances under which it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index, or in the same weightings, the Fund may purchase or have investment exposure to a sample of the securities in the Index in proportions expected to replicate generally the performance of the Index as a whole. There may also be instances in which the Fund may overweight (or underweight) an Index holding, purchase (or sell) instruments not in the Index as a substitute for one or more securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to replicate the performance of the Index. The Fund may sell securities or other holdings that are represented in the Index or purchase securities or make other investments that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the starting universe index by MSCI or the Index by the Investment Manager.

The Fund is passively managed and pursues its investment objective of correlating performance with the Index regardless of market conditions and does not take defensive positions.

The methodology developed by the Investment Manager to select Index holdings and weightings does not set limits on sector or industry exposures (other than the exclusions described above). To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will be concentrated in that industry or group of industries.

The Fund reserves the right to substitute a different index for the Index without the approval of the Fund’s shareholders. As of October 31, 2022, the Index (and therefore the Fund) was concentrated in the financial services sector.