The fund will generally invest in large capitalization companies it believes show sustainable business improvement using a proprietary multi-factor model that combines fundamental measures of a stock’s value and growth potential with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. The model assigns each security a financial metrics score and an ESG score that are combined on an equal basis to create an overall score.

To measure value, the portfolio managers may use ratios of stock price-to-earnings and stock price-to-cash flow. To measure growth, the managers may use the rate of growth of a company’s earnings and cash flow and changes in its earnings estimates. The model also considers price momentum. The team arrives at an ESG score by evaluating multiple metrics of each ESG characteristic—environmental, social, and governance. The portfolio managers utilize internal data and research, as well as third party commercial data sources and scoring systems, to evaluate each security’s ESG characteristics. To the extent such information is available , portfolio managers will consider, among others, a company’s carbon emission profile , energy and water usage, or waste generation (environmental), a company’s employee turnover rates, digital privacy , or worker safety (social), and a company’s corporate leadership, including board chair independence and the independence of audit and compensation committees or shareholder rights such as say on pay (governance). If an ESG score is unavailable or incomplete, a security may still be selected for the portfolio if the portfolio managers believe they can evaluate the security qualitatively, or if the financial metrics and /or remaining ESG data merit investment. Qualitative review of portfolio securities may include examination of registration statements and other information provided by the company as well as engagement with company management.

Final scores for each security are evaluated on a sector-specific basis, and the fund seeks to hold securities with the strongest scores in their respective sectors. Using this process, the portfolio managers attempt to build a portfolio of stocks that has sustainable competitive advantages, provides better returns without taking on significant additional risk, and maintains a stronger ESG profile than the S&P 500 ® Index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in sustainable equity securities. For this purpose, the advisor defines sustainable securities as those to which the advisor’s proprietary model assigns an ESG score that is in the top three quartiles of the ESG scores the model assigns to all of the securities in the fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500 ® Index. Any assets held in cash or cash equivalents do not receive an ESG score and are not considered sustainable for purposes of the fund’s 80% test. The fund will invest principally in exchange-traded common stocks. The fund defines large capitalization companies as companies with capitalizations in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 ® Index.

When determining whether to sell a security, the portfolio managers consider among other things, a security’s price, whether a security’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunities, general market conditions, and whether the security meets their ESG criteria.