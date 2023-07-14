Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$137 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$56.1
$44.27
$56.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ESGA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -16.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Sustainable Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2580000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Reiland

Fund Description

The fund will generally invest in large capitalization companies it believes show sustainable business improvement using a proprietary multi-factor model that combines fundamental measures of a stock’s value and growth potential with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. The model assigns each security a financial metrics score and an ESG score that are combined on an equal basis to create an overall score.
To measure value, the portfolio managers may use ratios of stock price-to-earnings and stock price-to-cash flow. To measure growth, the managers may use the rate of growth of a company’s earnings and cash flow and changes in its earnings estimates. The model also considers price momentum. The team arrives at an ESG score by evaluating multiple metrics of each ESG characteristic—environmental, social, and governance. The portfolio managers utilize internal data and research, as well as third party commercial data sources and scoring systems, to evaluate each security’s ESG characteristics. To the extent such information is available, portfolio managers will consider, among others, a company’s carbon emission profile, energy and water usage, or waste generation (environmental), a company’s employee turnover rates, digital privacy, or worker safety (social), and a company’s corporate leadership, including board chair independence and the independence of audit and compensation committees or shareholder rights such as say on pay (governance). If an ESG score is unavailable or incomplete, a security may still be selected for the portfolio if the portfolio managers believe they can evaluate the security qualitatively, or if the financial metrics and/or remaining ESG data merit investment. Qualitative review of portfolio securities may include examination of registration statements and other information provided by the company as well as engagement with company management.
Final scores for each security are evaluated on a sector-specific basis, and the fund seeks to hold securities with the strongest scores in their respective sectors. Using this process, the portfolio managers attempt to build a portfolio of stocks that has sustainable competitive advantages, provides better returns without taking on significant additional risk, and maintains a stronger ESG profile than the S&P 500® Index.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in sustainable equity securities. For this purpose, the advisor defines sustainable securities as those to which the advisor’s proprietary model assigns an ESG score that is in the top three quartiles of the ESG scores the model assigns to all of the securities in the fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500® Index. Any assets held in cash or cash equivalents do not receive an ESG score and are not considered sustainable for purposes of the fund’s 80% test. The fund will invest principally in exchange-traded common stocks. The fund defines large capitalization companies as companies with capitalizations in the capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index.
When determining whether to sell a security, the portfolio managers consider among other things, a security’s price, whether a security’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunities, general market conditions, and whether the security meets their ESG criteria.
The fund is an actively managed, nontransparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In lieu of publishing its portfolio contents (Actual Portfolio) daily, the fund publishes a proxy portfolio (Proxy Portfolio) each day and on its website. There is no minimum overlap required between the Actual Portfolio and the Proxy Portfolio.
Read More

ESGA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -14.3% 36.7% 44.15%
1 Yr 19.4% -34.8% 38.6% 3.47%
3 Yr 12.4%* -27.6% 93.5% 7.47%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 70.81%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 75.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -56.3% 28.9% 29.12%
2021 13.6% -20.5% 152.6% 3.74%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -16.1% -20.5% 36.7% 99.17%
1 Yr -3.1% -34.8% 40.3% 92.38%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -56.3% 28.9% 29.19%
2021 13.6% -20.5% 152.6% 3.89%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

ESGA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESGA Category Low Category High ESGA % Rank
Net Assets 137 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 82.33%
Number of Holdings 96 2 4154 53.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.2 M 288 K 270 B 82.26%
Weighting of Top 10 35.14% 1.8% 106.2% 34.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.24%
  2. Apple Inc 4.52%
  3. Alphabet Inc 3.68%
  4. Schlumberger Ltd 2.38%
  5. Prologis Inc 2.21%
  6. ConocoPhillips 2.15%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.04%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 2.03%
  9. NextEra Energy Inc 1.94%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESGA % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 0.00% 130.24% 23.40%
Cash 		0.29% -102.29% 100.00% 74.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 48.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 47.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 44.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 44.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESGA % Rank
Technology 		26.12% 0.00% 48.94% 21.44%
Financial Services 		14.54% 0.00% 55.59% 34.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.16% 0.00% 30.33% 11.10%
Healthcare 		12.39% 0.00% 60.70% 84.00%
Industrials 		9.61% 0.00% 29.90% 40.43%
Communication Services 		7.79% 0.00% 27.94% 61.10%
Consumer Defense 		6.36% 0.00% 47.71% 65.24%
Energy 		3.16% 0.00% 41.64% 67.23%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 31.91% 60.41%
Basic Materials 		2.45% 0.00% 25.70% 57.81%
Utilities 		1.94% 0.00% 20.91% 67.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESGA % Rank
US 		97.03% 0.00% 127.77% 44.68%
Non US 		2.68% 0.00% 32.38% 40.15%

ESGA - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 49.27% 79.78%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 2.00% 34.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ESGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 496.00% 42.44%

ESGA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESGA Category Low Category High ESGA % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 23.92% 11.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESGA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESGA Category Low Category High ESGA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -54.00% 6.06% 36.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESGA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ESGA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Reiland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Joe co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core, U.S. Systematic Large Cap Core and U.S. Systematic All Cap Core strategies and provides quantitative research and risk management for these strategies as well as U.S. Large Cap Growth. Joe has been a member of this team since the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst in the equity research department at Commerce Bank. Joe has worked in the investment industry since 1995. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Joe is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Justin Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Justin co-manages the U.S. Large Cap Growth and U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategies and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the consumer discretionary, commercial services, and technology sectors for these strategies. Justin has been a member of this team since joining the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst at USAA Investment Management Company with responsibilities for technology and retail sector coverage. Prior to USAA, Justin was an equity analyst at Hanifen Imhoff. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Christian University. Justin is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Bove

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Rob co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategy and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the health care and consumer staples sectors for this strategy as well as the U.S. Large Cap Growth strategy. He has been a member of the team since joining the firm in 2005. Previously, he was an analyst for U.S. Trust Company of New York with responsibilities that included health care sector coverage. Rob has worked in the investment industry since 1994. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Villanova University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from New York University.

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

