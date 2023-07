The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which applies environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations to a broader parent index. The Underlying Index generally aims to keep the broad characteristics of its parent index, the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Sovereign Index, resulting in a broad emerging markets sovereign debt market exposure with ESG aspects. Each issuer within the parent index is given an ESG score and assigned to a quintile based on that score. All issuers within the lowest quintile are removed from consideration for the Underlying Index, and the remainder are either weighted up or down based on which quintile they were scored in; with the best performers being weighted more heavily, and the remaining lower scoring issuers being weighted more lightly. In addition, if an instrument is categorized as “green” by the Climate Bond Initiative (“CBI”) under the criteria used by the CBI to certify bonds as being closely linked with green and climate friendly assets or projects, the security will be upgraded one quintile from the quintile to which it originally was assigned. The Index Provider obtains ESG factor valuations for each issuer in the parent index from RepRisk and Sustainalytics, which are investment research providers dedicated to responsible investing and ESG research. These ESG factor valuations are obtained from each provider and translated by the Index Provider to a range of 0 – 100, with 100 being the best possible score. The Index Provider’s finalized ESG score for each issuer incorporates a 3-month rolling average of the scores from each individual provider. The Index Provider calculates ESG scores daily. The ESG criteria used to score each issuer in the parent index reflect their application to sovereign issuers, including environmental (e.g., access to water, energy sources and pollution) governance (e.g., corruption and political liberties), and social (e.g., education access and life expectancy). Sovereign issuers involved (defined as the government receiving revenue from direct involvement in those activities) in thermal coal, tobacco, weapons or UN Global Compact principle violations are excluded from the index regardless of their ESG score. The Underlying Index consists of fixed and floating rate securities and capitalizing/amortizing bonds, excluding convertible and inflation-linked instruments, issued by emerging markets sovereign entities that (i) are denominated in US dollars; and (ii) have more than six full months to maturity if already part of the Underlying Index and two and half years to maturity upon entering the Underlying Index. The eligible countries are Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote D'Ivoire, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Namibia, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zambia. However, this universe of countries may change in accordance with the index provider’s determination of eligible emerging market countries as follows: countries whose gross national income (“GNI”) per capita is below the J.P. Morgan Index Income Ceiling (“IIC”) for three consecutive years or if the country’s purchasing power parity (“PPP”) is below the Index Provider’s Index PPP Ratio (“IPR”) threshold for three consecutive years, and there is no assurance that a particular country will be represented in the Underlying Index at any given time. The instruments included in the Underlying Index may be rated investment grade or below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The ratings assigned in the Underlying Index use the middle of three ratings from Moody’s Investors Services, Inc., Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and Fitch, Inc.; the lower of two ratings; or the single rating available. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 555 bonds issued by 66 entities in 58 different countries, with an average market capitalization of approximately $518.4 million and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $48.2 million, from issuers in the following countries: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote D'Ivoire, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Namibia, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zambia. The fund uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Underlying Index as a whole. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging markets sovereign bonds. In addition, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets, but typically far more, in instruments that comprise the Underlying Index. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. bears no liability with respect to any index on which the fund is based. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.