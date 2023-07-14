Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

ETF
ERY
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.6 +1.54 +5.3%
primary theme
Inverse Equity
ERY (ETF)

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.6 +1.54 +5.3%
primary theme
Inverse Equity
ERY (ETF)

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.6 +1.54 +5.3%
primary theme
Inverse Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

ERY | ETF

$30.60

$26.1 M

4.46%

$1.30

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

-45.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-60.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-37.9%

Net Assets

$26.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.1
$25.60
$53.74

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

ERY | ETF

$30.60

$26.1 M

4.46%

$1.30

1.11%

ERY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -65.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -58.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -43.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    1115706
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Index is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices (the “Index Provider”) and includes domestic companies from the energy sector which includes the following industries: oil, gas and consumable fuels; and energy equipment and services. The Index is one of eleven Select Sector Indexes developed and maintained in accordance with the following criteria: (1) each of the stocks in the Index is also a constituent company of the S&P 500® Index; (2) each constituent in the S&P 500® Index is assigned to one of the Select Sector Indexes; and (3) the Index is calculated by the Index Provider using a modified “market capitalization” methodology, which is a hybrid between equal weighting and conventional market capitalization weighting with the weighting capped for the largest stocks included in the Index. This design ensures that each of the component stocks within a Select Sector Index is represented in a proportion consistent with its percentage with respect to the total market capitalization of such Select Sector Index.As of December 30, 2022, the Index had 23 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $40.6 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $12.4 billion to $454.2 billion and were concentrated in the energy sector. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide inverse leveraged exposure to a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that provide inverse (opposite) or short daily exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index, which, in combination, provider returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.The Fund may also gain inverse leveraged exposure by investing in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps or futures contracts that provide short exposure to the Index, to a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index or to an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, or the Fund may short securities of the Index, or short an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting securities in order to gain inverse leveraged exposure to the Index or its components. When the Fund shorts securities, including the securities of another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. The Fund closes out a short sale by purchasing the security that it has sold short and returning that security to the entity that lent the security. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times consistent with its stated inverse leveraged investment objective, but may not always have inverse exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of inverse exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may have inverse exposure to securities, ETFs or financial instruments not included in the Index.The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, Rafferty rebalances the Fund’s portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s inverse leveraged investment objective. For example, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning that the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced and that a shareholder should lose money, a result that is the opposite of traditional index tracking ETFs. This re-positioning strategy may result in high portfolio turnover. The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day,” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from -200% of the return of the Index over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Index’s performance decreases over a period longer than a single day.
Read More

ERY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -84.7% 706.8% 15.15%
1 Yr -45.2% -91.9% 572.8% 81.06%
3 Yr -60.5%* -87.9% 119.2% 95.45%
5 Yr -37.9%* -76.4% 46.3% 84.50%
10 Yr -31.5%* -69.4% 8.2% 83.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -73.6% -91.3% 117.2% 99.24%
2021 -43.4% -65.2% 39.6% 93.94%
2020 -4.1% -65.7% 102.0% 24.24%
2019 -11.5% -36.6% 30.0% 61.72%
2018 7.8% -11.7% 8.4% 1.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -65.4% -84.7% 706.8% 98.48%
1 Yr -75.5% -91.9% 572.8% 98.48%
3 Yr -58.8%* -87.9% 119.2% 90.77%
5 Yr -43.6%* -73.9% 46.3% 88.00%
10 Yr -37.1%* -68.6% 8.2% 86.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -73.6% -91.3% 117.2% 99.24%
2021 -43.4% -65.2% 39.6% 93.94%
2020 -4.1% -65.7% 102.0% 24.24%
2019 -11.5% -36.6% 30.0% 61.72%
2018 7.8% -11.7% 8.4% 1.61%

ERY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ERY Category Low Category High ERY % Rank
Net Assets 26.1 M 304 K 4.68 B 50.00%
Number of Holdings 6 3 602 87.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.3 M -7.43 B 447 M 18.18%
Weighting of Top 10 99.75% 7.7% 133.3% 25.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS GOV'T CASH MGMT -INSTITUTIONAL CUSIP 262006208 DGCXX (#289) 88.70%
  2. GOLDMAN FS GOVT INST 6.11%
  3. GOLDMAN FINL SQ TRSRY INST 506 2.93%
  4. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR INDEX SWAP 0.62%
  5. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR INDEX SWAP 0.56%
  6. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR INDEX SWAP 0.23%
  7. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR INDEX SWAP 0.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ERY % Rank
Cash 		122.48% 0.00% 361.39% 48.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.48%
Other 		0.00% -89.70% 100.00% 55.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.47% 53.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -95.77% 114.58% 58.33%
Stocks 		-22.48% -300.04% 101.15% 58.33%

ERY - Expenses

Operational Fees

ERY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.59% 9.91% 76.74%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.35% 1.50% 27.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 24.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

ERY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ERY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ERY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 459.00% 29.49%

ERY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ERY Category Low Category High ERY % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.46% 0.00% 4.15% 15.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ERY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ERY Category Low Category High ERY % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.93% -7.24% 3.75% 24.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ERY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ERY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2008

13.57

13.6%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 8.98 14.22

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×