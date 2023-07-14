Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
$17.30
$21.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

EPRF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Innovator ETFs Trust II - Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Innovator ETFs
  • Inception Date
    May 23, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    7350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser seeks a correlation of 0.95 or better (before fees and expenses) between the Fund’s performance and the performance of the Index; a figure of 1.00 would represent perfect correlation. S&P Opco LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC) (“S&P” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund.

The Index seeks to measure the performance of U.S.-listed preferred securities possessing quality characteristics pertaining to type of issuance, payment and rating. The Index is composed of all preferred stocks that are constituents of the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Preferred Stock Index (the “Base Index”). To be eligible for inclusion in the Base Index, a security must be considered investment grade with a credit rating minimum of BBB-/Baa3/BBB- issued by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch, respectively. For an issue rated by all of S&P, Moody’s and Fitch, the lowest of the three ratings is used as the issue’s credit rating. When there are two ratings, the lower of the two ratings must be considered investment grade. When there is only one rating, that rating must be considered investment grade. Defaulted securities are removed at the next Index rebalance and reconstitution. In addition to the credit rating minimum, to be eligible for inclusion in the Base Index, a preferred security must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange, have a total market capitalization of greater than or equal to $100 million and have traded more than 250,000 shares per month over each of the prior six months. Once included in the Index, a security must maintain a market capitalization of $75 million and have traded more than 125,000 shares per month over each of the prior six months in order to remain eligible. Preferred stocks for which the Index Provider cannot determine an indicated dividend yield are not eligible for inclusion.

Once eligible securities have been selected for inclusion in the Index, the Index assigns an equal weight to each issuer represented by the selected securities. That weight is then equally distributed among that issuer’s component securities. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the 1940 Act. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund is concentrated in the financial sector.

Read More

EPRF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPRF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.6% 8.3% 14.81%
1 Yr -6.0% -11.8% 3.5% 43.21%
3 Yr -4.1%* -7.4% 11.6% 43.59%
5 Yr -0.5%* -8.2% 4.8% 22.67%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.3% 5.9% 22.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPRF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -26.1% -8.2% 76.92%
2021 0.7% -1.5% 11.1% 38.46%
2020 2.4% -9.1% 2.9% 6.76%
2019 4.6% 1.6% 7.2% 7.04%
2018 -1.2% -3.2% -0.5% 15.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPRF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.1% -12.1% 4.2% 100.00%
1 Yr -10.8% -11.8% 16.6% 96.39%
3 Yr 0.9%* -7.4% 9.3% 19.74%
5 Yr 1.9%* -7.6% 6.1% 14.49%
10 Yr N/A* -3.4% 7.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPRF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -26.1% -8.2% 76.92%
2021 0.7% -1.5% 11.1% 38.46%
2020 2.4% -9.1% 2.9% 6.76%
2019 4.6% 1.7% 7.2% 7.04%
2018 -1.2% -3.2% -0.4% 31.88%

EPRF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPRF Category Low Category High EPRF % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 19 M 13 B 92.59%
Number of Holdings 78 32 500 90.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.7 M 2.16 M 2.37 B 76.25%
Weighting of Top 10 37.42% 12.4% 48.5% 15.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 10.79%
  2. KKR Co Inc 2.82%
  3. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc 2.72%
  4. Bank of Hawaii Corp 2.68%
  5. Fulton Financial Corp 2.65%
  6. Aegon NV 2.65%
  7. Duke Energy Corp 2.64%
  8. First Citizens BancShares Inc/NC 2.64%
  9. PartnerRe Ltd 2.64%
  10. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPRF % Rank
Preferred Stocks 		99.53% 2.27% 115.85% 10.00%
Cash 		0.47% -27.79% 4.60% 70.00%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 34.04% 72.50%
Other 		0.00% -0.16% 11.21% 62.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.65% 91.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 83.26% 91.25%

EPRF - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPRF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.11% 4.45% 87.18%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.00% 12.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

EPRF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

EPRF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EPRF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 12.00% 199.00% 77.22%

EPRF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPRF Category Low Category High EPRF % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.54% 0.00% 9.98% 19.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPRF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPRF Category Low Category High EPRF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.70% 0.88% 7.54% 28.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPRF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EPRF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 30.32 7.94 11.42

