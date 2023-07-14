The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser seeks a correlation of 0.95 or better (before fees and expenses) between the Fund’s performance and the performance of the Index; a figure of 1.00 would represent perfect correlation. S&P Opco LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC) (“S&P” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund.

The Index seeks to measure the performance of U.S.-listed preferred securities possessing quality characteristics pertaining to type of issuance, payment and rating. The Index is composed of all preferred stocks that are constituents of the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Preferred Stock Index (the “Base Index”). To be eligible for inclusion in the Base Index, a security must be considered investment grade with a credit rating minimum of BBB-/Baa3/BBB- issued by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch, respectively. For an issue rated by all of S&P, Moody’s and Fitch, the lowest of the three ratings is used as the issue’s credit rating. When there are two ratings, the lower of the two ratings must be considered investment grade. When there is only one rating, that rating must be considered investment grade. Defaulted securities are removed at the next Index rebalance and reconstitution. In addition to the credit rating minimum, to be eligible for inclusion in the Base Index, a preferred security must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange, have a total market capitalization of greater than or equal to $100 million and have traded more than 250,000 shares per month over each of the prior six months. Once included in the Index, a security must maintain a market capitalization of $75 million and have traded more than 125,000 shares per month over each of the prior six months in order to remain eligible. Preferred stocks for which the Index Provider cannot determine an indicated dividend yield are not eligible for inclusion.

Once eligible securities have been selected for inclusion in the Index, the Index assigns an equal weight to each issuer represented by the selected securities. That weight is then equally distributed among that issuer’s component securities. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the 1940 Act. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund is concentrated in the financial sector.