Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

Active ETF
ENTR
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.6545 -0.12 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
ENTR (ETF)

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.6545 -0.12 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
ENTR (ETF)

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.6545 -0.12 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

ENTR | Active ETF

$12.65

$45.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

43.5%

1 yr return

29.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$45.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
$8.63
$12.77

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

ENTR | Active ETF

$12.65

$45.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

ENTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -30.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    EntrepreneurShares
  • Inception Date
    Nov 07, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Shulman

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in companies that meet the highest conviction threshold (top quartile) of the advisor’s proprietary Entrepreneur Factor (“EF”) model. The advisor believes that companies that meet the EF model are led by dynamic leaders who engage innovation and implement solutions that create value for shareholders and other stakeholders. The companies that are relevant to this theme tend to rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to various categories (cited below). The EF model incorporates a bottom-up investment orientation, powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), that includes investment criteria such as management attributes, sector, growth, value, leverage, market capitalization (size), momentum, and geographic orientation. With the aid of AI and thematic research, the advisor also incorporates a macro-economic, top-down approach that integrates changing investment flows, innovation entry points, sector growth and other proprietary characteristics into a dynamic, global perspective model. The portfolio demonstrates strong ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) characteristics because the EF model actively integrates ESG considerations. The EF model focuses on sectors that have low environmental impact as measured by carbon footprint. Moreover, governance traits are central to the management attributes, as measured, for example, by executive turnover of the EF model as well as growth considerations that provide strong social contributions to communities, as measured by job creation.

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid and large capitalization (above $2.5 billion at the time of purchase) companies traded on the NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange or other major U.S. exchanges. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) (sponsored only) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) (sponsored only). ADRs are U.S. dollar-denominated receipts, generally issued by domestic banks and traded on a U.S. exchange or over-the-counter, that represent an investment in a non-U.S. company. GDRs may be offered privately in the U.S. and also trade in public or private markets in other countries. The Fund may invest in companies tied economically to countries with developing (or "emerging market") economies. Emerging market countries are generally located in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Countries with emerging market economies may be less sophisticated than developed markets in terms of participation by investors, analyst coverage, liquidity and regulation. The Fund’s portfolio is composed of both growth and value stocks.

Companies that meet the EF criteria are typically found in the following categories:

· Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
· Cloud Computing
· Genetic Engineering and Biotech
· Digital Economy
· E-Commerce
· FinTech
· Intelligent Manufacturing
· Interactive Entertainment
· MedTech and Diagnostics
· Nanotechnology
· NextGen Transportation
· Renewable Energy
· Space Exploration
· Sustainable Food Products
· 3D Printing
· 5G & NextGen Communication

In the process of evaluating over 55,000 global public companies for entrepreneurial characteristics through the EF model, the advisor seeks to exploit state-of-the-art machine learning (AI) techniques to develop a more sophisticated assessment of targeted investments.

The EF model seeks to identify companies that may experience unique cost efficiencies or an expansion of demand through disruptive innovation or adjustments in their respective industries. The advisor seeks to exploit these demand expansions/cost utilizations by applying its investment methodology across multiple industry sectors though typically focuses on the Information Technology, HealthCare, Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors. The advisor generally will sell a portfolio security when it believes the security will no longer increase in value at the same rate as it has in the past, changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential, or other securities with entrepreneurial characteristics have better price performance potential. When the advisor believes market conditions are unfavorable, it may use options and short selling to hedge a portion or all of the portfolio’s market risk. The advisor may engage in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular company than a diversified fund.

The Fund may engage in securities lending. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

ENTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 43.5% -41.7% 65.2% 2.38%
1 Yr 29.3% -45.6% 77.3% 5.01%
3 Yr -1.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 60.87%
5 Yr 4.1%* -30.4% 23.6% 35.26%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 80.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.1% -85.9% 81.6% 81.94%
2021 -3.7% -31.0% 26.7% 84.62%
2020 14.6% -13.0% 34.8% 7.83%
2019 7.1% -6.0% 10.6% 14.34%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 20.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -30.9% -41.7% 65.2% 99.59%
1 Yr -31.8% -45.6% 77.3% 99.59%
3 Yr 2.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 40.50%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% 43.77%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.1% -85.9% 81.6% 81.94%
2021 -3.7% -31.0% 26.7% 84.62%
2020 14.6% -13.0% 34.8% 7.83%
2019 7.1% -6.0% 10.6% 14.34%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 41.09%

ENTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ENTR Category Low Category High ENTR % Rank
Net Assets 45.1 M 189 K 222 B 91.29%
Number of Holdings 81 2 3509 35.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.8 M -1.37 M 104 B 95.55%
Weighting of Top 10 34.99% 11.4% 116.5% 87.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 6.90%
  2. Alphabet, Inc. 6.38%
  3. NVIDIA Corporation 4.02%
  4. Salesforce, Inc. 2.55%
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc. 2.43%
  6. Amazon.com, Inc. 2.32%
  7. Masimo Corporation 1.97%
  8. Fortinet, Inc. 1.89%
  9. VMware, Inc. 1.84%
  10. Seagen, Inc. 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ENTR % Rank
Stocks 		93.78% 50.26% 104.50% 92.25%
Cash 		6.22% -10.83% 49.73% 5.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 98.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 96.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 98.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 97.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENTR % Rank
Technology 		37.91% 0.00% 65.70% 39.98%
Healthcare 		17.45% 0.00% 39.76% 15.25%
Communication Services 		16.65% 0.00% 66.40% 9.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.99% 0.00% 62.57% 88.46%
Financial Services 		6.97% 0.00% 43.06% 70.16%
Industrials 		3.92% 0.00% 30.65% 74.44%
Basic Materials 		2.90% 0.00% 18.91% 17.89%
Energy 		2.62% 0.00% 41.09% 22.75%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 16.05% 21.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 99.18%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 99.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENTR % Rank
US 		92.17% 34.69% 100.00% 66.53%
Non US 		1.61% 0.00% 54.22% 67.02%

ENTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

ENTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 20.29% 71.03%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.50% 22.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ENTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ENTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ENTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 92.19%

ENTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ENTR Category Low Category High ENTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 99.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ENTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ENTR Category Low Category High ENTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -6.13% 1.75% 58.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ENTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ENTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Shulman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 07, 2017

4.56

4.6%

Dr. Joel M. Shulman is the founder, managing director, and CIO of ERShares. His 25+ years of research at Babson College (ranked #1 in Entrepreneurship) and author of a best-selling book developed while at Harvard University, led to the formation of a proprietary investment model and the Entrepreneur Factor. Dr. Shulman previously founded and sold The Shulman Review, a CFA test-prep company that trained over 12,000+ investment professionals in 110+ countries around the world. He has provided consulting services to the World Bank and helped facilitate capital market development in Central Asian states. Dr. Shulman appears frequently in the media on Fox Business, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, WSJ, Barrons, and Forbes (among others). He holds a Ph.D. in Finance, CFA charter holder, and an MPA from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×