The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) advised by Global X Management Company LLC (the “Adviser”) and sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, measured at the time of purchase, in equity securities: (i) of issuers in emerging markets; and/or (ii) that are tied economically to emerging markets, provided that, in either case, the issuers of any such securities are deemed by the Adviser to have a current or future leading position in terms of market share and/or market capitalization within their respective country, region, industry, products produced or services offered, as applicable. Equity securities consist of common stock and related securities, such as preferred stock and depositary receipts. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

In determining whether an issuer is, or is likely to be, in a current or future leading position in terms of market share and/or market capitalization within its respective country, region, industry, products produced or services offered, the Adviser considers, among other things: (i) issuers with a sustainable long-term business model or strategy that the Adviser considers to be a competitive advantage; (ii) issuers with businesses that the Adviser expects to benefit from long-term economic trends; and (iii) issuers with management practices and philosophies that the Adviser considers beneficial to shareholder value. These are companies that the Adviser believes are poised to benefit from the socio-economic changes occurring in emerging markets and may have the potential to achieve high levels of growth over the medium- to long-term.

The Adviser utilizes an active and bottom-up approach to portfolio construction, and does not apply a top-down country or sector allocation. The initial investment universe is derived primarily from quantitative analysis, using metrics like trading volume and market capitalization. After the initial investment universe has been screened, fundamental and qualitative analysis are applied for purposes of country and sector allocations and stock selection, all within a risk management framework. This risk management framework includes, but is not limited to, individual position size limits, country and sector weight limits relative to a broad-based benchmark, and a target number of holdings. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio reflects what the Adviser believes are the most compelling investment opportunities within the eligible universe and subject to the parameters of the risk management framework.

The Adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is: (i) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community; (ii) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (iii) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Adviser determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (i) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, emerging markets; (iii) the investment is included in an index representative of emerging markets; and (iv) the investment is exposed to the economic risks and returns of emerging markets.

For market capitalization determination, the Adviser considers, on a country-by-country basis, the rankings published by generally recognized classification systems, such as the MSCI Global Industry Classification System (“MSCI GICS”). The Adviser may invest in issuers across all industry sectors, as defined by MSCI GICS.

For market share determination, the Adviser generally uses its proprietary analysis of an issuer’s competitive positioning within its respective industry on a province, state, country or regional basis. The Adviser also may consider product segments or types of services provided by an issuer that are outside of the issuer’s generally recognized industry classification. The Adviser’s proprietary analysis may include consideration of third-party data on market share.

The Adviser buys and sells securities based on its investment thesis for each issuer, judgment about the prices of the securities and valuations, portfolio cash management, market structural opportunities and concerns, and other macro-economic factors. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. Although the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in issuers located in a single country or in a limited number of countries, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three different countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest substantially all of its net assets in non-U.S. companies.