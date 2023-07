The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Emerging Markets Global Core Index is comprised of bonds issued by emerging market governments and denominated in the local currency of the issuer. As of June 30, 2022, the Emerging Markets Global Core Index included 299 bonds of 20 sovereign issuers.

This

80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Emerging Markets Global Core Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Emerging Markets Global Core Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Emerging Markets Global Core Index. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the Emerging Markets Global Core Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Emerging Markets Global Core Index. Instead, the Adviser utilizes a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the Fund’s objective. As such, the Fund may purchase a subset of the bonds in the Emerging Markets Global Core Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of bonds with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Emerging Markets Global Core Index.