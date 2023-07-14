Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by, or tied economically to, companies in emerging markets and applying a downside convexity option overlay strategy to the equity investments.

Equity Strategy

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by, or tied economically to, companies in emerging markets. The adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The adviser determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (1) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets; (3) the investment is included in an index representative of emerging markets; and (4) the investment is exposed to the economic risks and returns of emerging markets.

The Fund pursues its equity strategy primarily by purchasing exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest principally in equity securities issued by, or tied economically to, companies in emerging markets. The adviser does not frequently trade equity securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to such companies through its investments in ETFs. The adviser determines which equity securities to purchase based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record.

Downside Convexity Option Overlay Strategy

Up to twenty percent of the Fund’s net assets will be subject to the Fund’s downside convexity option overlay. The downside convexity option overlay consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put options on an emerging markets index or a similar index ETF. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period.

The downside convexity option overlay is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to hedge against market moves and is intended to add convexity to the Fund. If the market goes down, the Fund’s returns may fall less than the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the put options. The adviser selects options based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Fund anticipates purchasing options on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and the individual option expiration dates. However, the Fund may rebalance its option portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility renders the protection provided by the option strategy ineffective or an option position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the downside convexity option overlay is intended to protect the Fund from losses, there is no guarantee that it will be able to protect the Fund from losses.

Convexity in the Fund’s name is a reference to the mathematical term convexity. The Fund’s returns are intended to possess convexity because the relationship between the Fund’s returns and market returns is not designed to be linear. That is, if market returns go up and down in a linear fashion, the Fund’s returns are expected to rise faster than the market in positive markets; while declining less than the market in negative markets. The value of the Fund’s call options is expected to rise in proportion to the rise in value of the underlying assets, but the amount by which the Fund’s options increase or decrease in value depends on how far the market has moved from the time the options position was initiated. The value of the Fund’s call options may rise faster than the market if the adviser successfully selects options that appreciate in value. Otherwise stated, the term “convexity” in the Fund’s name refers to the intended non-linear nature between the Fund’s and the market returns; it does not refer to the concept of “bond convexity,” which is a measure of the non-linear relationship between bond duration and changes in interest rates.