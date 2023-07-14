Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by, or tied economically to, companies in emerging markets and applying a downside convexity option overlay strategy to the equity investments.
Equity Strategy
The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by, or tied economically to, companies in emerging markets. The adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The adviser determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (1) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets; (3) the investment is included in an index representative of emerging markets; and (4) the investment is exposed to the economic risks and returns of emerging markets.
The Fund pursues its equity strategy primarily by purchasing exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest principally in equity securities issued by, or tied economically to, companies in emerging markets. The adviser does not frequently trade equity securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to such companies through its investments in ETFs. The adviser determines which equity securities to purchase based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record.
Downside Convexity Option Overlay Strategy
Up to twenty percent of the Fund’s net assets will be subject to the Fund’s downside convexity option overlay. The downside convexity option overlay consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put options on an emerging markets index or a similar index ETF. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period.
The downside convexity option overlay is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to hedge against market moves and is intended to add convexity to the Fund. If the market goes down, the Fund’s returns may fall less than the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the put options. The adviser selects options based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Fund anticipates purchasing options on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and the individual option expiration dates. However, the Fund may rebalance its option portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility renders the protection provided by the option strategy ineffective or an option position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the downside convexity option overlay is intended to protect the Fund from losses, there is no guarantee that it will be able to protect the Fund from losses.
Convexity in the Fund’s name is a reference to the mathematical term convexity. The Fund’s returns are intended to possess convexity because the relationship between the Fund’s returns and market returns is not designed to be linear. That is, if market returns go up and down in a linear fashion, the Fund’s returns are expected to rise faster than the market in positive markets; while declining less than the market in negative markets. The value of the Fund’s call options is expected to rise in proportion to the rise in value of the underlying assets, but the amount by which the Fund’s options increase or decrease in value depends on how far the market has moved from the time the options position was initiated. The value of the Fund’s call options may rise faster than the market if the adviser successfully selects options that appreciate in value. Otherwise stated, the term “convexity” in the Fund’s name refers to the intended non-linear nature between the Fund’s and the market returns; it does not refer to the concept of “bond convexity,” which is a measure of the non-linear relationship between bond duration and changes in interest rates.
|Period
|EMGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-32.7%
|17.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-50.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EMGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-26.9%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.5%
|24.0%
|N/A
|Period
|EMGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.8%
|17.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-50.4%
|30.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EMGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.7%
|24.0%
|N/A
|EMGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGD % Rank
|Net Assets
|4 M
|717 K
|102 B
|93.67%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|7
|6734
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.8 M
|3.7 K
|19.3 B
|92.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.03%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGD % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|15.83%
|Other
|0.15%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|62.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.67%
|18.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|58.88%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|81.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|64.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGD % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|31.26%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|51.98%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|24.91%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|43.35%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|40.36%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|63.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.66%
|29.94%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.62%
|33.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|66.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|42.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|38.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGD % Rank
|US
|99.88%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|64.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|13.35%
|EMGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.61%
|0.01%
|2.69%
|92.68%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|11.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|EMGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|EMGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.77%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|37.49%
|EMGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EMGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|EMGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.43
|13.42
