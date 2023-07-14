The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the MSCI Select Emerging and Frontier Markets Access Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund also invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies that are economically tied to emerging and frontier markets, as defined by MSCI, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to reflect equity performance of select emerging markets and frontier markets companies while maintaining diversification across individual countries, sectors and issuers. The Underlying Index is constructed from the MSCI EFM ex BRICKT (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Korea & Taiwan) Index (the "Parent Index"). Securities from the Parent Index are classified into emerging markets countries and frontier markets countries based on the market classification approach of the Index Provider. Constituents within the emerging markets countries classification are weighted by free-float adjusted market capitalization and constituents within the frontier markets countries classification are weighted by their doubled free-float adjusted market capitalization, subject, in each case, to applicable country, sector, and issuer capping constraints.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 202 constituents from the following countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund were to use a replication strategy, it would be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.