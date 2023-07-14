Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Active ETF
EMCB
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.525 -0.19 -0.3%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
EMCB (ETF)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.525 -0.19 -0.3%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
EMCB (ETF)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.525 -0.19 -0.3%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

EMCB | Active ETF

$62.53

$43.6 M

4.55%

$2.86

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$43.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.7
$57.71
$64.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

EMCB | Active ETF

$62.53

$43.6 M

4.55%

$2.86

0.60%

EMCB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Mar 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anthony Routh

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in debt securities issued by corporate entities (“Corporate Debt”) that are domiciled in, or economically tied to, emerging market countries. The issuers of such Corporate Debt will include public, private, and state-owned or sponsored corporations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Corporate Debt. For these purposes, Corporate Debt includes fixed income securities, such as bonds, notes, money market securities and other debt obligations (such as loan participation notes) of emerging market issuers. Corporate Debt does not include derivatives.

The Fund intends to focus its investment on Corporate Debt issued in U.S. dollars. The Fund also may invest in Corporate Debt denominated in the local currency of emerging market countries. Non-U.S. dollar denominated debt is sometimes referred to as “local debt.” Local debt provides exposure to changes in the value of such non-U.S. currencies against the U.S. dollar. Corporate Debt includes debt securities issued by supranational organizations, such as the European Investment Bank, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or International Finance Corporation, or other regional development banks. The Fund may invest to a limited extent in debt securities of emerging market governments (also known as “sovereign debt”) and debt securities linked to inflation rates in emerging market countries.

The Fund intends to seek exposure to Corporate Debt from the following regions: Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Within these regions, the Fund may invest in countries such as: Argentina, Bahrain, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates. This list may change based on market developments. The Fund employs a structured investment approach that utilizes “top down” analysis of macroeconomic factors and “bottom up” analysis of emerging market countries and issuers. The Fund’s credit exposures are monitored and may be modified, reduced or eliminated. The Fund’s exposure to any single issuer generally will be limited to 10% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s exposure to any single country generally will be limited to 30% of the Fund’s net assets. The percentage of Fund assets invested in a specific region, country or issuer will change from time to time.

The universe of emerging market Corporate Debt currently includes securities that are rated “investment grade” as well as “non-investment grade” (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund intends to provide a broad exposure to emerging market Corporate Debt and therefore will invest in both investment grade and non-investment grade securities. Securities rated investment grade generally are considered to be of higher credit quality and subject to lower default risk. Although securities rated below investment grade may offer the potential for higher yields, they generally are subject to a higher potential risk of loss.

The Fund attempts to maintain an aggregate portfolio duration of between two and ten years under normal market conditions. Aggregate portfolio duration is important to investors as an indication of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending upon market conditions. The Fund may also invest in short-term money market securities denominated in U.S. dollars or the currencies of countries in which the Fund invests.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in derivatives, such as swaps, U.S. Treasury futures, and forward currency contracts. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets (typically short-term, high-quality money market securities). The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements, which are transactions in which the Fund purchases securities or other obligations from a bank or securities dealer and simultaneously agrees to resell them to a counterparty at an agreed-upon date or upon demand and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest unrelated to the coupon rate or maturity of the purchased obligations.

The Fund must invest at least 80% of its net assets directly in Corporate Debt. The decision to secure exposure through direct investment in Corporate Debt or indirectly through derivative transactions will be a function of, among other things, market accessibility, credit exposure, tax ramifications and regulatory requirements applicable to U.S. investment companies. If, subsequent to an investment, the Fund’s 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.

Read More

EMCB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -6.1% 13.6% 68.86%
1 Yr 7.6% -7.5% 19.8% 47.60%
3 Yr -1.5%* -17.0% 2.1% 8.33%
5 Yr 1.6%* -18.7% 2.9% 1.03%
10 Yr 2.4%* -14.6% 6.7% 4.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -58.7% 15.1% 12.11%
2021 -0.3% -12.8% 25.4% 2.86%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 3.9% 4.25%
2019 3.2% -19.2% 4.3% 1.99%
2018 -0.6% -7.2% 5.2% 4.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.0% -19.8% 11.2% 98.50%
1 Yr -13.2% -21.4% 19.8% 96.41%
3 Yr -0.1%* -17.0% 5.1% 3.22%
5 Yr 1.4%* -18.7% 4.3% 1.04%
10 Yr 2.9%* -14.6% 10.6% 3.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -58.7% 15.1% 12.42%
2021 -0.3% -12.8% 25.4% 2.86%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 3.9% 4.25%
2019 3.2% -19.2% 4.3% 1.99%
2018 -0.6% -7.2% 5.2% 4.95%

EMCB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMCB Category Low Category High EMCB % Rank
Net Assets 43.6 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 76.95%
Number of Holdings 159 4 2121 74.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.19 M -134 M 1.25 B 81.10%
Weighting of Top 10 40.65% 2.2% 95.0% 15.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.50%
  2. HSBC Holdings PLC 2.20%
  3. Saudi Arabian Oil Co 1.33%
  4. AES Panama Generation Holdings SRL 1.27%
  5. Sands China Ltd 1.26%
  6. Ecopetrol SA 1.19%
  7. JSW Steel Ltd 1.13%
  8. Nexa Resources SA 1.12%
  9. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd 1.12%
  10. Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS 1.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMCB % Rank
Bonds 		97.43% -0.02% 116.66% 14.63%
Convertible Bonds 		2.57% 0.00% 8.47% 9.76%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 82.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.23%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 76.52%
Cash 		0.00% -16.66% 101.67% 97.26%

EMCB - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.17% 43.25% 91.59%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.10% 26.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EMCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 218.00% 55.36%

EMCB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMCB Category Low Category High EMCB % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.55% 0.00% 27.78% 12.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMCB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMCB Category Low Category High EMCB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.48% -2.28% 9.04% 78.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMCB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMCB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anthony Routh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2017

4.77

4.8%

Anthony A. Routh, Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Debt, joined Voya Investment Management Co., LLC in 2006 and is responsible for managing EM Hard Currency assets. Prior to that, Mr. Routh was a portfolio manager for the structured finance team, covering non-agency mortgages and asset-backed securities.

Anil Katarya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2022

0.07

0.1%

Anil Katarya, CFA Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Anil Katarya is co-head of investment grade credit and senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Anil was the head of credit portfolio management and also served as a portfolio manager and credit analyst on the investment grade team since joining Voya in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Anil was a financial analyst for Mirant Inc. He received a BS in mechanical engineering from Kurukshetra University, India, and an MBA from Georgia State University. Anil holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.34 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×