Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$43.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.7%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in debt securities issued by corporate entities (“Corporate Debt”) that are domiciled in, or economically tied to, emerging market countries. The issuers of such Corporate Debt will include public, private, and state-owned or sponsored corporations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Corporate Debt. For these purposes, Corporate Debt includes fixed income securities, such as bonds, notes, money market securities and other debt obligations (such as loan participation notes) of emerging market issuers. Corporate Debt does not include derivatives.
The Fund intends to focus its investment on Corporate Debt issued in U.S. dollars. The Fund also may invest in Corporate Debt denominated in the local currency of emerging market countries. Non-U.S. dollar denominated debt is sometimes referred to as “local debt.” Local debt provides exposure to changes in the value of such non-U.S. currencies against the U.S. dollar. Corporate Debt includes debt securities issued by supranational organizations, such as the European Investment Bank, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or International Finance Corporation, or other regional development banks. The Fund may invest to a limited extent in debt securities of emerging market governments (also known as “sovereign debt”) and debt securities linked to inflation rates in emerging market countries.
The Fund intends to seek exposure to Corporate Debt from the following regions: Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Within these regions, the Fund may invest in countries such as: Argentina, Bahrain, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates. This list may change based on market developments. The Fund employs a structured investment approach that utilizes “top down” analysis of macroeconomic factors and “bottom up” analysis of emerging market countries and issuers. The Fund’s credit exposures are monitored and may be modified, reduced or eliminated. The Fund’s exposure to any single issuer generally will be limited to 10% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s exposure to any single country generally will be limited to 30% of the Fund’s net assets. The percentage of Fund assets invested in a specific region, country or issuer will change from time to time.
The universe of emerging market Corporate Debt currently includes securities that are rated “investment grade” as well as “non-investment grade” (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund intends to provide a broad exposure to emerging market Corporate Debt and therefore will invest in both investment grade and non-investment grade securities. Securities rated investment grade generally are considered to be of higher credit quality and subject to lower default risk. Although securities rated below investment grade may offer the potential for higher yields, they generally are subject to a higher potential risk of loss.
The Fund attempts to maintain an aggregate portfolio duration of between two and ten years under normal market conditions. Aggregate portfolio duration is important to investors as an indication of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending upon market conditions. The Fund may also invest in short-term money market securities denominated in U.S. dollars or the currencies of countries in which the Fund invests.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in derivatives, such as swaps, U.S. Treasury futures, and forward currency contracts. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets (typically short-term, high-quality money market securities). The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements, which are transactions in which the Fund purchases securities or other obligations from a bank or securities dealer and simultaneously agrees to resell them to a counterparty at an agreed-upon date or upon demand and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest unrelated to the coupon rate or maturity of the purchased obligations.
The Fund must invest at least 80% of its net assets directly in Corporate Debt. The decision to secure exposure through direct investment in Corporate Debt or indirectly through derivative transactions will be a function of, among other things, market accessibility, credit exposure, tax ramifications and regulatory requirements applicable to U.S. investment companies. If, subsequent to an investment, the Fund’s 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.
|Period
|EMCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|68.86%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|47.60%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-17.0%
|2.1%
|8.33%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|1.03%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.6%
|6.7%
|4.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|12.11%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|2.86%
|2020
|2.8%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|4.25%
|2019
|3.2%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|1.99%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|4.59%
|Period
|EMCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.0%
|-19.8%
|11.2%
|98.50%
|1 Yr
|-13.2%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|96.41%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|3.22%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|1.04%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|3.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|12.42%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|2.86%
|2020
|2.8%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|4.25%
|2019
|3.2%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|1.99%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|4.95%
|EMCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMCB % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.6 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|76.95%
|Number of Holdings
|159
|4
|2121
|74.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.19 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|81.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.65%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|15.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMCB % Rank
|Bonds
|97.43%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|14.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.57%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|9.76%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|82.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|76.52%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|97.26%
|EMCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|91.59%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|26.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|EMCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|55.36%
|EMCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMCB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.55%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|12.57%
|EMCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EMCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMCB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.48%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|78.02%
|EMCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2013
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2013
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2012
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2012
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2012
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2012
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 23, 2017
4.77
4.8%
Anthony A. Routh, Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Debt, joined Voya Investment Management Co., LLC in 2006 and is responsible for managing EM Hard Currency assets. Prior to that, Mr. Routh was a portfolio manager for the structured finance team, covering non-agency mortgages and asset-backed securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Anil Katarya, CFA Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Anil Katarya is co-head of investment grade credit and senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Anil was the head of credit portfolio management and also served as a portfolio manager and credit analyst on the investment grade team since joining Voya in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Anil was a financial analyst for Mirant Inc. He received a BS in mechanical engineering from Kurukshetra University, India, and an MBA from Georgia State University. Anil holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.34
|6.11
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...