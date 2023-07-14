Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$113 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.1
$19.46
$22.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.51%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EMBD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    4800719
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joon Heo

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in fixed-rate and floating-rate debt instruments issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate entities from emerging market countries (“emerging market debt”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging market debt, either directly or indirectly. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.
The Fund seeks to provide exposure to debt securities across a broad range of emerging market countries. Eligible countries include any country which is classified as an emerging market country for purposes of constructing a major emerging market sovereign bond index or emerging market corporate bond index. The Fund’s concentration in any given country is capped at 20%.
To achieve the Fund’s objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers will generally incorporate macro views consistent with the views of the Sub-Adviser’s Investment Committee, as well as fundamental research, to evaluate the investment attractiveness to select countries and companies that are believed to offer superior risk-adjusted returns. The portfolio managers may also consider whether anticipated credit improvements or deteriorations in the credit fundamentals of an issuer are fully priced in the
market, and may generally adjust their investment considerations based on any factors deemed relevant to the Sub-Adviser’s Investment Committee. The Fund may also invest in securities classified either as investment grade or high yield (also known as “junk bonds”). Securities rated investment grade are generally considered to be of higher credit quality and associated with lower risk of default. The Fund may also invest in ETFs that provide exposure to emerging market bonds.
The Fund primarily invests in emerging market debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars; however, the Fund may also invest in emerging market debt securities denominated in applicable local foreign currencies. The Sub-Adviser determines country allocation primarily based on economic indicators, industry structure, terms of trade, political environment and geopolitical issues. In addition, the Sub-Adviser conducts relative valuation analysis on sovereign and corporate issues to tactically identify potential opportunities to enhance the Fund’s risk-adjusted returns.
If the Sub-Adviser deems it advantageous to the Fund’s liquidity profile, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, U.S. Treasuries, or other developed market fixed income instruments. Securities held by the Fund may be sold at any time. Among other reasons, sales may occur when the Sub-Adviser believes the security is overvalued, perceives deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when the Sub-Adviser believes macroeconomic developments may adversely affect the securities in which the Fund invests.
Read More

EMBD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -6.1% 13.6% 39.22%
1 Yr 9.0% -7.5% 19.8% 39.52%
3 Yr -1.3%* -17.0% 2.1% 7.05%
5 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 2.9% 5.84%
10 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 6.7% 8.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -58.7% 15.1% 18.01%
2021 -0.9% -12.8% 25.4% 6.03%
2020 N/A -6.9% 3.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.9% -19.8% 11.2% 97.90%
1 Yr -10.4% -21.4% 19.8% 95.81%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 5.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 4.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMBD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -58.7% 15.1% 18.32%
2021 -0.9% -12.8% 25.4% 6.03%
2020 N/A -6.9% 3.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

EMBD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMBD Category Low Category High EMBD % Rank
Net Assets 113 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 58.08%
Number of Holdings 194 4 2121 60.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.4 M -134 M 1.25 B 68.60%
Weighting of Top 10 13.32% 2.2% 95.0% 86.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO 1.250000% 11/24/2023 1.84%
  2. GREENSAIF PIPELINES BIDCO SARL 6.129000% 02/23/2038 1.61%
  3. BANCO NACIONAL DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SNC/CAYMAN ISL 2.720000% 08/11/2031 1.60%
  4. US TREASURY N/B 3.000000% 07/31/2024 1.48%
  5. ESKOM HOLDINGS SOC LTD MTN 6.350000% 08/10/2028 1.42%
  6. GREENSAIF PIPELINES BIDCO SARL 6.510000% 02/23/2042 1.36%
  7. ICL GROUP LTD 144A 6.375000% 05/31/2038 1.32%
  8. REPUBLIC OF PERU 8.750000% 11/21/2033 1.29%
  9. JPMORGAN CHASE CO 3.960000% 01/29/2027 1.28%
  10. REPUBLIC OF PERU 2.783000% 01/23/2031 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMBD % Rank
Bonds 		96.70% -0.02% 116.66% 17.68%
Cash 		3.30% -16.66% 101.67% 73.48%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 51.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.89%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 38.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 72.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMBD % Rank
Government 		71.37% 0.00% 99.79% 40.55%
Corporate 		25.33% 0.00% 93.26% 31.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.30% 0.00% 99.89% 82.01%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 70.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 44.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMBD % Rank
Non US 		90.30% 0.00% 159.42% 70.12%
US 		6.40% -74.21% 36.99% 4.88%

EMBD - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.17% 43.25% 97.20%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.10% 4.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EMBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMBD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.51% 0.00% 218.00% 64.01%

EMBD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMBD Category Low Category High EMBD % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.91% 0.00% 27.78% 10.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMBD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMBD Category Low Category High EMBD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.37% -2.28% 9.04% 82.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMBD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMBD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joon Heo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Joon Hyuk Heo currently serves as head of the Global Fixed Income Investment Team at Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC. He is responsible for the investment management of the Mirae Asset Global Investment Group’s (the “Group”) global fixed income strategies and supervises the investment and research analysis activities of the global fixed income investment team in the USA. Joon Hyuk first joined the Mirae in 1999 as a macro analyst and portfolio manager for Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., managing fixed income strategies investing in Korea. From 2006 to 2008, he started to cover global fixed income strategies, and was later promoted to lead portfolio manager of the Group’s global fixed income funds in 2008, including the flagship Global Dynamic fixed income strategy. Mr. Heo managed global bond funds at Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2011. Joon Hyuk holds a B.A. in Economics from Seoul National University and is a CFA charterholder.

Ethan Yoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

As a portfolio manager of emerging markets corporate debt at Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC, Ethan Yoon is responsible for the investment management of the Group’s emerging markets corporate strategies and supervises the investment and research analysis activities of emerging market corporate debt in the USA. Ethan first joined the Group in 2010 as a credit analyst for Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., covering the global financial sector. He became a portfolio manager and senior credit analyst for emerging markets corporate debt in 2014. Previously, Ethan worked as an equity research analyst at Lusight Research in Toronto responsible for analyzing global emerging markets financial sector for four years. Prior to that, he worked at CIBC and its affiliates at various investment-related roles. Ethan holds a B.S. in Human Biology and Economics from the University of Toronto, and he is a CFA charterholder and a CMA (Certified Management Accountant).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.34 6.11

