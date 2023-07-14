Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.9%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$113 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.3%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.51%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EMBD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|39.22%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|39.52%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-17.0%
|2.1%
|7.05%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|5.84%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.6%
|6.7%
|8.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMBD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|18.01%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|6.03%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Period
|EMBD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.9%
|-19.8%
|11.2%
|97.90%
|1 Yr
|-10.4%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|95.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EMBD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|18.32%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|6.03%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|EMBD
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMBD % Rank
|Net Assets
|113 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|58.08%
|Number of Holdings
|194
|4
|2121
|60.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.4 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|68.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.32%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|86.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMBD % Rank
|Bonds
|96.70%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|17.68%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|73.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|51.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|38.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|72.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMBD % Rank
|Government
|71.37%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|40.55%
|Corporate
|25.33%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|31.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.30%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|82.01%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|70.43%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|44.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMBD % Rank
|Non US
|90.30%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|70.12%
|US
|6.40%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|4.88%
|EMBD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|97.20%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|4.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|EMBD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMBD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMBD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.51%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|64.01%
|EMBD
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMBD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.91%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|10.18%
|EMBD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EMBD
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMBD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.37%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|82.04%
|EMBD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2023
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 11, 2023
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2023
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2023
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 13, 2023
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2023
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 13, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Joon Hyuk Heo currently serves as head of the Global Fixed Income Investment Team at Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC. He is responsible for the investment management of the Mirae Asset Global Investment Group’s (the “Group”) global fixed income strategies and supervises the investment and research analysis activities of the global fixed income investment team in the USA. Joon Hyuk first joined the Mirae in 1999 as a macro analyst and portfolio manager for Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., managing fixed income strategies investing in Korea. From 2006 to 2008, he started to cover global fixed income strategies, and was later promoted to lead portfolio manager of the Group’s global fixed income funds in 2008, including the flagship Global Dynamic fixed income strategy. Mr. Heo managed global bond funds at Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2011. Joon Hyuk holds a B.A. in Economics from Seoul National University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
As a portfolio manager of emerging markets corporate debt at Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC, Ethan Yoon is responsible for the investment management of the Group’s emerging markets corporate strategies and supervises the investment and research analysis activities of emerging market corporate debt in the USA. Ethan first joined the Group in 2010 as a credit analyst for Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., covering the global financial sector. He became a portfolio manager and senior credit analyst for emerging markets corporate debt in 2014. Previously, Ethan worked as an equity research analyst at Lusight Research in Toronto responsible for analyzing global emerging markets financial sector for four years. Prior to that, he worked at CIBC and its affiliates at various investment-related roles. Ethan holds a B.S. in Human Biology and Economics from the University of Toronto, and he is a CFA charterholder and a CMA (Certified Management Accountant).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.34
|6.11
