The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in fixed-rate and floating-rate debt instruments issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate entities from emerging market countries (“emerging market debt”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging market debt, either directly or indirectly. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Fund seeks to provide exposure to debt securities across a broad range of emerging market countries. Eligible countries include any country which is classified as an emerging market country for purposes of constructing a major emerging market sovereign bond index or emerging market corporate bond index. The Fund’s concentration in any given country is capped at 20%.

To achieve the Fund’s objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers will generally incorporate macro views consistent with the views of the Sub-Adviser’s Investment Committee, as well as fundamental research, to evaluate the investment attractiveness to select countries and companies that are believed to offer superior risk-adjusted returns. The portfolio managers may also consider whether anticipated credit improvements or deteriorations in the credit fundamentals of an issuer are fully priced in the

market, and may generally adjust their investment considerations based on any factors deemed relevant to the Sub-Adviser’s Investment Committee. The Fund may also invest in securities classified either as investment grade or high yield (also known as “junk bonds”). Securities rated investment grade are generally considered to be of higher credit quality and associated with lower risk of default. The Fund may also invest in ETFs that provide exposure to emerging market bonds.

The Fund primarily invests in emerging market debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars; however, the Fund may also invest in emerging market debt securities denominated in applicable local foreign currencies. The Sub-Adviser determines country allocation primarily based on economic indicators, industry structure, terms of trade, political environment and geopolitical issues. In addition, the Sub-Adviser conducts relative valuation analysis on sovereign and corporate issues to tactically identify potential opportunities to enhance the Fund’s risk-adjusted returns.