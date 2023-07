Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zambia. These countries are subject to change. The EM Aggregate Bond Index includes both investment grade and below investment grade rated securities. As of June 30, 2021, the EM Aggregate Bond Index included approximately 3,547 bonds of 1,526 issuers and the weighted average maturity of the EM Aggregate Bond Index was 10.24 years. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the EM Aggregate Bond Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the EM Aggregate Bond Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the EM Aggregate Bond Index. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the EM Aggregate Bond Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the EM Aggregate Bond Index. Instead, the Adviser utilizes a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the Fund’s objective. As such, the Fund may purchase a subset of the bonds in the EM Aggregate Bond Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of bonds with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the EM Aggregate Bond Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the EM Aggregate Bond Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of April 30, 2021, each of the government and financials sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The EM Aggregate Bond Index is comprised of emerging market sovereign bonds and corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, euros or local emerging market currencies. As of June 30, 2021, emerging market countries represented in the EM Aggregate Bond Index include EM Aggregate Bond Index include Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India,