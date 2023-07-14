The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in bonds and other debt instruments (“Local Debt”) denominated in the local currencies of emerging market countries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Local Debt. For these purposes, Local Debt includes fixed income securities, such as bonds, notes or other debt obligations denominated in local currencies of emerging market countries, as well as certain derivatives and other instruments described herein.

The Fund is designed to provide exposure to Local Debt of issuers from a broad range of emerging market regions and countries. The Fund intends to focus its investment on fixed income securities issued by emerging market governments, government agencies, and corporations. The Fund also may invest in fixed income securities denominated in an emerging market currency and issued by supranational organizations, such as the European Investment Bank, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation, or other regional development banks. The Fund also may invest in debt securities linked to inflation rates outside the U.S., including securities or instruments linked to rates in emerging market countries.

The Fund intends to provide exposure across several geographic regions and countries. The Fund intends to invest in Local Debt from the following regions: Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Within these

regions, the Fund may invest in countries such as: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Uruguay. This list may change based on market developments. The Fund uses a structured investment approach that analyzes multiple factors. Countries are grouped into differentiated tiers based on an analysis of these factors. Subject to the Fund’s general investment requirement to provide broad regional and country exposure, the Fund generally invests a higher percentage of its assets in countries that have larger and more liquid debt markets and that WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser, believes are pursuing sustainable fiscal and monetary policies in light of economic and market conditions. The country exposures are monitored and may be modified, reduced or eliminated. The Fund’s exposure to any single country generally will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s assets. The percentage of Fund assets invested in a specific region, country or issuer will change from time to time.

The universe of Local Debt currently includes securities that are rated “investment grade” as well as “non-investment grade” (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund intends to provide a broad-based exposure to emerging market debt and therefore will invest in both investment grade and non-investment grade securities. Securities rated investment grade generally are considered to be of higher credit quality and subject to lower default risk. Although securities rated below investment grade may offer the potential for higher yields, they generally are subject to a higher potential risk of loss.

The Fund attempts to maintain an aggregate portfolio duration of between two and ten years under normal market conditions. Aggregate portfolio duration is important to investors as an indication of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending upon market conditions. The Fund may also invest in short-term money market securities denominated in the currencies of countries in which the Fund invests.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in derivatives such as forward currency contracts and swaps. The Fund’s use of forward contracts and swaps will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets (typically short-term, high- quality U.S. money market securities) and is designed to provide exposure similar to investments in local currency debt. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements. Local Debt also includes fixed income securities denominated in an emerging market currency and issued by a supranational organization or regional development bank. Assets not invested in Local Debt generally will be invested in U.S. government securities and investment grade money market instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in debt instruments denominated in U.S. dollars issued by emerging market governments, government agencies, corporations, regional development banks and supranational issuers, as well as derivatives based on such instruments.

The decision to secure exposure through direct investment in bonds or indirectly through derivative transactions will be a function of, among other things, market accessibility, credit exposure, tax ramifications and regulatory requirements applicable to U.S. investment companies. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.