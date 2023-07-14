Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$105 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.9%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in bonds and other debt instruments (“Local Debt”) denominated in the local currencies of emerging market countries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Local Debt. For these purposes, Local Debt includes fixed income securities, such as bonds, notes or other debt obligations denominated in local currencies of emerging market countries, as well as certain derivatives and other instruments described herein.
The Fund is designed to provide exposure to Local Debt of issuers from a broad range of emerging market regions and countries. The Fund intends to focus its investment on fixed income securities issued by emerging market governments, government agencies, and corporations. The Fund also may invest in fixed income securities denominated in an emerging market currency and issued by supranational organizations, such as the European Investment Bank, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation, or other regional development banks. The Fund also may invest in debt securities linked to inflation rates outside the U.S., including securities or instruments linked to rates in emerging market countries.
The Fund intends to provide exposure across several geographic regions and countries. The Fund intends to invest in Local Debt from the following regions: Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Within these
regions, the Fund may invest in countries such as: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Uruguay. This list may change based on market developments. The Fund uses a structured investment approach that analyzes multiple factors. Countries are grouped into differentiated tiers based on an analysis of these factors. Subject to the Fund’s general investment requirement to provide broad regional and country exposure, the Fund generally invests a higher percentage of its assets in countries that have larger and more liquid debt markets and that WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser, believes are pursuing sustainable fiscal and monetary policies in light of economic and market conditions. The country exposures are monitored and may be modified, reduced or eliminated. The Fund’s exposure to any single country generally will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s assets. The percentage of Fund assets invested in a specific region, country or issuer will change from time to time.
The universe of Local Debt currently includes securities that are rated “investment grade” as well as “non-investment grade” (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund intends to provide a broad-based exposure to emerging market debt and therefore will invest in both investment grade and non-investment grade securities. Securities rated investment grade generally are considered to be of higher credit quality and subject to lower default risk. Although securities rated below investment grade may offer the potential for higher yields, they generally are subject to a higher potential risk of loss.
The Fund attempts to maintain an aggregate portfolio duration of between two and ten years under normal market conditions. Aggregate portfolio duration is important to investors as an indication of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending upon market conditions. The Fund may also invest in short-term money market securities denominated in the currencies of countries in which the Fund invests.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in derivatives such as forward currency contracts and swaps. The Fund’s use of forward contracts and swaps will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets (typically short-term, high- quality U.S. money market securities) and is designed to provide exposure similar to investments in local currency debt. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements. Local Debt also includes fixed income securities denominated in an emerging market currency and issued by a supranational organization or regional development bank. Assets not invested in Local Debt generally will be invested in U.S. government securities and investment grade money market instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in debt instruments denominated in U.S. dollars issued by emerging market governments, government agencies, corporations, regional development banks and supranational issuers, as well as derivatives based on such instruments.
The decision to secure exposure through direct investment in bonds or indirectly through derivative transactions will be a function of, among other things, market accessibility, credit exposure, tax ramifications and regulatory requirements applicable to U.S. investment companies. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.
|Period
|ELD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|1.50%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|2.10%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-17.0%
|2.1%
|3.53%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|3.44%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-14.6%
|6.7%
|11.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|ELD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|4.35%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|69.52%
|2020
|0.6%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|40.52%
|2019
|2.9%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|3.32%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|17.67%
|ELD
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELD % Rank
|Net Assets
|105 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|58.68%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|4
|2121
|58.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.9 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|68.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.91%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|64.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ELD % Rank
|Bonds
|99.77%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|3.96%
|Cash
|0.23%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|92.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|40.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|26.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|68.90%
|ELD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|92.83%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|18.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|ELD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ELD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ELD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|12.46%
|ELD
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.66%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|8.68%
|ELD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ELD
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.97%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|14.86%
|ELD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2013
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2013
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2012
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2011
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2011
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2011
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2011
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2011
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2011
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2010
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.34
|6.11
