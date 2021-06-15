The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks income while providing exposure to the price returns of select U.S. listed equity securities, subject to a dampening of potential investment gains, while also seeking to hedge against significant market downturns. The Fund’s strategy involves two components: (1) purchasing a portfolio of equity securities either directly, or “synthetically” by using options to gain exposure to one or more equity securities (each, an “Underlying Security”) (the “Equity Strategy”); and (2) generating income while hedging against large stock market declines through an options portfolio (the “Options Strategies”), each as described below. The Fund’s strategies are overseen by two investment sub-advisers: Nest Egg ETFs, LLC (“Nest Egg”), selects the equity securities for the Fund’s Equity Strategy, and ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA”) is responsible for implementing the Fund’s options holdings for both the Equity Strategy and the Options Strategies.

Additionally, the Fund will maintain a minor allocation to cash or U.S. Treasuries overseen by Zega, not exceeding ten percent of its total assets.

Equity Strategy – Nest Egg / ZEGA

The Fund invests in equity securities selected by Nest Egg both directly and indirectly (synthetically). The Fund seeks to replicate the share price movements of Underlying Securities through a combination of direct ownership and options contracts. When the Fund invests synthetically in an Underlying Security, the options will generate income; however, they will also initially cap the Fund’s participation in potential gains experienced by that Underlying Security. Through the use of long call options (described in Options Strategies below), the Fund can regain exposure beyond this cap, capturing additional upside potential in the Underlying Security’s price movements without directly owning it.

Nest Egg identifies the companies in which the Fund will invest (directly and synthetically). Nest Egg first screens a universe of U.S. listed large-capitalization companies using a quantitative approach. This process takes into account various financial metrics, such as market capitalization, market share, projected revenue growth, earnings per share growth, price to equity ratio, profit margin, and capital expenditures. Through this quantitative process, Nest Egg identifies 25 companies eligible for further consideration.

Nest Egg then conducts a qualitative analysis of these 25 companies to identify, in its view, the best investment opportunities. This qualitative analysis considers various factors such as a company’s overall business model, its competitive and economic advantages versus industry peers, its industry positioning, its innovation and research and development, its brand strength and reputation, and its management team. Through this qualitative process, Nest Egg typically selects between 7 and 15 companies for inclusion in the Fund’s Equity Strategy portfolio. Nest Egg reallocates this portfolio quarterly, with each company receiving equal weight. However, the portfolio is consistently monitored, and companies can be added, removed, or replaced at any time.

Equities Direct Holdings - Nest Egg

The Fund will invest directly in the Underlying Securities selected by Nest Egg (by purchasing their shares).

Equities Indirect (Synthetic) Exposure – Nest Egg / ZEGA

The Fund will also seek indirect, synthetic exposure to the Underlying Securities (selected by Nest Egg) through options contracts (implemented by ZEGA). Via this synthetic approach, the Fund obtains indirect investment exposure approximately equal to 100% of an Underlying Security’s value during the options period, while also generating premium income.

● To achieve synthetic exposure to an Underlying Security, the Fund sells in-the-money (ITM) put options on the Underlying Security. Put options are financial instruments that give the buyer the right to sell a particular security (or the value of a security index) to the seller at a set price (the “strike price”) until the option’ expiration date. The strike price of these ITM put options is typically set above the current share price of the Underlying Security at the time the contracts are executed.

● The Fund will seek synthetic exposure to Underlying Securities using Euro Flex options, which are a type of options contract that can be exercised only at expiration. By employing these options, the Fund aims to reduce the likelihood of early assignment, allowing greater flexibility in managing its synthetic exposure. Additionally, while there remains a significant chance that the Fund will be required to purchase an Underlying Security if its price remains below the strike (essentially transitioning the Fund’s holding from synthetic to direct), the use of Euro Flex options minimizes the risk of the Fund being forced into early assignment prior to expiration.

Options Strategies – ZEGA

The Fund uses options strategies to seek to (i) generate income, (ii) benefit from potential upside in the value of the Underlying Securities, and (iii) hedge against large declines in the U.S. equity markets. The Fund will use either covered calls, out-of-the-money calls, or a combination of both, based on market conditions. The Fund will generally use covered calls when there is a general consensus that the market is stable or slightly bullish to generate income, and generally use out-of-the-money calls when there is a general consensus of mildly to highly bullish conditions to capture more potential upside. In addition, the Fund will consistently use long put options on the S&P 500 Index (“SPX put options”) to hedge against significant market declines, regardless of current conditions.

ZEGA evaluates a variety of data to make its market assessments, including economic indicators such as interest rates and inflation, technical factors like price trends and volatility measures.

Covered Calls – Income Generation

For Underlying Securities the Fund holds directly (not synthetically), the Fund may employ covered to seek to generate income. This strategy involves the sale of call options on the Underlying Securities in exchange for premium (income generation). However, if the market price of the Underlying Securities exceeds the strike price of the sold call options, the Fund will become obligated to sell the securities at the strike price, capping its upside. While the Fund gains from the premium received, it forgoes any additional potential profits beyond the strike price.

For Underlying Securities the Fund holds synthetically (not directly), the Fund may sell in-the-money put options to replicate the covered call strategy. By doing so, the Fund seeks to generate income through the premium received from the sale of the put options. However, if the market price of the Underlying Securities falls below the strike price of the sold put options, the Fund may be required to purchase the securities at the strike price, resulting in potential losses. This strategy, while still generating income from premiums, similarly limits the Fund’s potential upside, as it would be exposed to losses on the underlying position if prices decline further.

Out-of-the Money (OTM) Calls – Potential Upside Capture

The Fund may also acquire OTM call options on Underlying Securities (whether directly held or synthetically held), with strike prices typically set slightly above the current share price of the Underlying Security. The Fund will use this strategy to seek to benefit from potential upside movement in an Underlying Security beyond the call option’s strike price.

When used in tandem with covered calls, the Fund then regains exposure to upside price movements in the Underlying Securities, although the premium paid for these call options offsets some of the premium from the covered calls sold.

Long Put Options – Hedging

The Fund will use long put options on the S&P 500 Index (“SPX put options”) to seek to protect against potential market downturns. SPX put options are designed to increase in value when the S&P 500 experiences moderate to major declines. To implement this strategy, the Fund maintains a laddered structure of SPX put options, holding a series of options with staggered expiration dates. At any given time, the Fund’s portfolio will include six tranches of these options, each maturing two months apart. Each tranche is expected to cover approximately 16.66% of the Fund’s overall market exposure, collectively aiming to hedge the Fund’s entire notional value (the total value of assets being protected).

For example, the Fund’s portfolio might include SPX put options expiring in staggered months such as August, October, December, February, April, and June. The strike prices for these options are generally set at 8% to 10% below the current market level (out-of-the-money), providing downside protection while allowing for potential gains if the market rises.

The Fund’s long put options strategy is intended to help reduce potential losses in a declining market, as the value of the SPX put options should increase. In a flat or rising market, the Fund will likely experience a drag on performance due to the cost of maintaining this hedge.

Treasuries

In addition, the Fund will hold cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities. These securities serve a dual purpose: providing collateral for the Options Strategies and contributing to the Fund’s income generation.

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to generate income at a target monthly level of 1-2% of its net asset value (“NAV”), which is not dependent on the value of the Underlying Securities. The Fund’s income generation level is dependent on factors such as the volatility of the equity securities selected, the options strategies utilized, the intrinsic value of options which are sold, and the perceived risk versus reward available to the subadvisor between upside capture and income generation.

● The Fund seeks to participate in some of the potential gains experienced by increases in the share prices of the Underlying Securities.

● The Fund seeks to hedge against large declines in the U.S. equity markets.

Portfolio Characteristics

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

The Fund’s investment strategy is expected to result in high portfolio turnover on an annual basis.