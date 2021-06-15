Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America ETF

ETF
EEML
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
EEML (ETF)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
EEML (ETF)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America ETF

EEML | ETF

-

$0

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$0

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America ETF

EEML | ETF

-

$0

0.00%

-

EEML - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Diane Hsiung

Fund Description

EEML - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEML Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.4% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEML Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 74.8% N/A
2020 N/A -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -51.1% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEML Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -30.7% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEML Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 76.8% N/A
2020 N/A -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -51.1% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

EEML - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EEML Category Low Category High EEML % Rank
Net Assets 0 0 814 B 88.91%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 17358 40.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -28.8 B 134 B 87.46%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 0.0% 20474.3% 49.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Itau Unibanco Holding SA 5.69%
  2. Ambev SA 5.17%
  3. Bank Bradesco SA Pref Shs 4.56%
  4. America Movil SAB de CV Class L 3.39%
  5. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Units (1 Series B, 4 Series D) 3.09%
  6. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras 2.72%
  7. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Class O 2.58%
  8. Grupo Televisa SAB CPO Terms:25 Shs-A- + 35 Shs-L- + 35 Shs-D- + 22 Sh-B- 2.45%
  9. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras 2.45%
  10. Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Class V 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EEML % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% -142.98% 259.25% 3.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 80.89% 35.09%
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% 42.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 166.23% 41.38%
Cash 		0.00% -483.27% 7388.76% 88.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 533.06% 62.69%

EEML - Expenses

Operational Fees

EEML Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 928.63% 74.01%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.87% 59.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

EEML Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

EEML Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EEML Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 7.07%

EEML - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EEML Category Low Category High EEML % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 87.51% 78.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EEML Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EEML Category Low Category High EEML % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.10% 35.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EEML Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EEML - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Diane Hsiung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2012

4.54

4.5%

Ms. Hsiung has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to her employment with BFA and BTC, Ms. Hsiung was a senior portfolio manager from 2007 to 2009 for Barclays Global Fund Advisors (“BGFA”) and Barclays Global Investors, N.A. (“BGI”) and a portfolio manager from 2002 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2012

4.54

4.5%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock, Inc. since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI. Mr. Savage has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since 2008.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

3.58

3.6%

Hsui holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jennifer Hsui has been employed by BFA and BTC as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA and BGI. Ms. Hsui has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since 2012. she was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Alan Mason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2016

0.29

0.3%

Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 43.76 4.66 4.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×