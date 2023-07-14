Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

Net Assets

$199 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.2
$24.82
$30.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EDOW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 08, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    4397756
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters.The Index is the equal weight version of the Dow Jones Industrial AverageTM (the “DJIA”). The DJIA is composed of 30 securities issued by blue-chip U.S. companies covering all industries, with the exception of transportation and utilities (as of the date of this prospectus). According to the Index Provider, the DJIA is maintained by the Averages Committee, which is composed of three representatives of the S&P Dow Jones Indices and two representatives of The Wall Street Journal. Additions or deletions of components may be made to achieve better representation of the broad market and of American industry. According to the Index Provider, inclusion in the DJIA is not governed by quantitative rules but rather is based on the following criteria: (i) the company is not a utility or in the transportation business; (ii) the company has a premier reputation in its field; (iii) the company has a history of successful growth; (iv) there is wide interest in the company among individual and institutional investors; and (v) the company should be incorporated and headquartered in the U.S. In addition, a plurality of revenues should be derived from the U.S. Maintaining adequate sector representation within the index is also a consideration in the selection process for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. According to the Index Provider, whenever one component is changed, the others are reviewed. For the sake of historical continuity, composition changes are rarely made. In the event that there is a change in the components of the DJIA, the component removed from the DJIA will simultaneously be removed from the Index, and the component that replaces the removed component will be added to the Index at the same weight as the component that was removed.The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted as needed and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 30 securities and the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

EDOW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -12.7% 217.8% 49.09%
1 Yr 10.1% -58.4% 200.0% 17.47%
3 Yr 9.3%* -23.0% 64.4% 29.58%
5 Yr 8.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 6.44%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 72.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 21.06%
2021 9.0% -25.3% 25.5% 39.25%
2020 2.2% -8.4% 56.7% 9.33%
2019 5.7% -9.2% 10.4% 16.21%
2018 -0.4% -9.4% 3.1% 0.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.4% -12.7% 217.8% 97.93%
1 Yr -1.9% -58.4% 200.0% 91.60%
3 Yr 11.2%* -23.0% 64.4% 21.37%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% 10.56%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 21.06%
2021 9.0% -25.3% 25.5% 39.34%
2020 2.2% -8.4% 56.7% 9.33%
2019 5.7% -9.2% 10.4% 16.21%
2018 -0.4% -8.9% 3.3% 1.50%

EDOW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EDOW Category Low Category High EDOW % Rank
Net Assets 199 M 1 M 151 B 81.52%
Number of Holdings 31 2 1727 95.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 82.25%
Weighting of Top 10 36.66% 5.0% 99.2% 18.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Intel Corp 3.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.69%
  3. Salesforce Inc 3.67%
  4. Apple Inc 3.53%
  5. Procter Gamble Co/The 3.44%
  6. Walmart Inc 3.42%
  7. Cisco Systems Inc 3.42%
  8. Walt Disney Co/The 3.40%
  9. McDonald's Corp 3.39%
  10. Amgen Inc 3.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EDOW % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 28.02% 125.26% 9.58%
Cash 		0.05% -88.20% 71.98% 89.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 99.75%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 98.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 99.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 99.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDOW % Rank
Technology 		18.86% 0.00% 54.02% 7.97%
Healthcare 		17.71% 0.00% 30.08% 50.87%
Financial Services 		17.14% 0.00% 58.05% 70.71%
Industrials 		12.91% 0.00% 42.76% 30.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.13% 0.00% 22.74% 10.04%
Consumer Defense 		10.11% 0.00% 34.10% 29.38%
Communication Services 		6.02% 0.00% 26.58% 45.39%
Basic Materials 		3.72% 0.00% 21.69% 45.39%
Energy 		3.41% 0.00% 54.00% 88.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDOW % Rank
US 		99.95% 24.51% 121.23% 2.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 100.00%

EDOW - Expenses

Operational Fees

EDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.04% 45.41% 86.91%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 39.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EDOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 7.97%

EDOW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EDOW Category Low Category High EDOW % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.87% 0.00% 41.61% 7.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EDOW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EDOW Category Low Category High EDOW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.11% -1.51% 4.28% 11.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EDOW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EDOW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2017

4.81

4.8%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2017

4.81

4.8%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2017

4.81

4.8%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2017

4.81

4.8%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2017

4.81

4.8%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2017

4.81

4.8%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

