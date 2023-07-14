The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. The Index is the equal weight version of the Dow Jones Industrial Average TM (the “DJIA” ). The DJIA is composed of 30 securities issued by blue-chip U.S. companies covering all industries, with the exception of transportation and utilities (as of the date of this prospectus). According to the Index Provider, the DJIA is maintained by the Averages Committee, which is composed of three representatives of the S&P Dow Jones Indices and two representatives of The Wall Street Journal . Additions or deletions of components may be made to achieve better representation of the broad market and of American industry. According to the Index Provider, inclusion in the DJIA is not governed by quantitative rules but rather is based on the following criteria: (i) the company is not a utility or in the transportation business; (ii) the company has a premier reputation in its field; (iii) the company has a history of successful growth; (iv) there is wide interest in the company among individual and institutional investors; and (v) the company should be incorporated and headquartered in the U.S. In addition, a plurality of revenues should be derived from the U.S. Maintaining adequate sector representation within the index is also a consideration in the selection process for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. According to the Index Provider, whenever one component is changed, the others are reviewed. For the sake of historical continuity, composition changes are rarely made. In the event that there is a change in the components of the DJIA, the component removed from the DJIA will simultaneously be removed from the Index, and the component that replaces the removed component will be added to the Index at the same weight as the component that was removed. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted as needed and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 30 securities and the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.