ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek to match the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying stocks (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network® Emerging Markets Liquid 500 Index, a universe of mainly large capitalization stocks domiciled in emerging markets (the “S-Network Emerging Markets”) on a sector-by-sector basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five stocks in each of the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Network Emerging Markets which offer the highest dividend yields. Emerging market countries are countries that major international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, generally consider to be less economically mature than developed nations.

The Underlying Index generally consists of 50 stocks on each annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Underlying Index’s stocks must be constituents of the S-Network Emerging Markets universe, which includes stocks whose domicile and primary exchange listings are in countries identified by the World Bank as Upper Middle Income. The Underlying Index may include former Comecon (Council for Mutual Economic Assistance, a former economic organization led by the Soviet Union that comprised Eastern Bloc countries and other socialist states elsewhere in the world) countries classified by the World Bank as High Income, and certain Lower Middle Income countries may also be included. Stocks from countries that do not have stock exchanges or open stock exchange structures (i.e. those that offer transparent price discovery mechanisms, impose no investment restrictions, impose no foreign exchange restrictions, permit unrestricted foreign investment or are subject to regulatory oversight) will be excluded. The World Bank’s methodology for identifying Upper Middle Income Countries is based on the country’s gross national income (GNI) per capita. The selection criteria for the universe also includes requirements for sector inclusion, primary exchange listing, minimum market capitalization, share price, average daily trading volume and other factors.

The Underlying Index methodology selects the five stocks in ten of the eleven GICS sectors (excluding the real estate sector) that make up the S-Network Emerging Markets which offer the highest dividend yields as of the last trading day of November. Dividend yield is computed based on the regular cash dividends paid by the company over the previous twelve month period, divided by the share price. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. If there are less than 5 eligible securities represented in any sector, then the Underlying Index will include only those securities that qualify. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.