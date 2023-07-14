Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR® S&P® Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

ETF
EDIV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.1531 +0.13 +0.43%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
EDIV (ETF)

SPDR® S&P® Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.1531 +0.13 +0.43%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
EDIV (ETF)

SPDR® S&P® Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.1531 +0.13 +0.43%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® S&P® Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

EDIV | ETF

$30.15

$229 M

5.14%

$1.54

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

25.3%

1 yr return

25.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$229 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.0
$21.74
$30.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® S&P® Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

EDIV | ETF

$30.15

$229 M

5.14%

$1.54

0.49%

EDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® S&P® Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Feb 23, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    8500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Dividend Opportunities Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 high-yielding emerging market common stocks. The selection universe for the Index is the S&P Emerging BMI (Broad Market Index). To be added to the Index, a company's stock must meet the following investability criteria as of the last trading date of June (the reconstitution reference date): (i) float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $300 million and (ii) three-month median daily value traded of at least $1 million. Additionally, a company's stock must meet the following stability criteria as of the reconstitution reference date: (i) positive earnings-per-share (before extraordinary items) over the latest 12-month period; (ii) stable (i.e., less than 5% decline) or increasing three-year dividend growth; (iii) a dividend coverage ratio greater than 100% (defined as Funds From Operations Per Share divided by Dividend-Per-Share); and (iv) dividend yield greater than the median dividend yield of the remaining universe of stocks that have passed all other investability and stability criteria. Stocks are then ranked by risk-adjusted yield, which is calculated by dividing the dividend yield by the volatility of the monthly dividend yields over the preceding thirty-six months as of the reconstitution reference date. The top 80 stocks ranked by risk-adjusted yield are automatically selected for inclusion in the Index. All stocks that are current constituents that fall within the top 150 ranking are chosen by order of rank. If there are still fewer than 100 constituents, the remaining stocks are selected based on rank until 100 stocks are selected. 
The Index is weighted based on trailing twelve-month dividend yield, subject to specific diversification requirements. The Index is reconstituted after the U.S. market close on the last trading day of July. The Index undergoes a secondary rebalance, as necessary, effective after the close of trading on the last business day in January, to ensure adherence to the constituent weighting criteria. Index constituents are also reviewed on a monthly basis, and if it is determined that a constituent has eliminated or suspended its dividend, or omitted a payment, the constituent is removed from the Index, effective on the first business day of the following month. The Index is subject to the following limits at rebalancing: (i) maximum single country or sector weight of 25%; (ii) maximum single stock weight of 3%; (iii) maximum combined trust exposure (including real estate investment trusts) of 10%; and (iv) the minimum portfolio size that can be turned over in a single day (based on its three month median daily value traded) is $750 million. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial and technology sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Chile, China, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Qatar, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in China and Taiwan, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 100 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

EDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.3% -11.0% 31.2% 0.51%
1 Yr 25.1% -12.4% 30.0% 1.02%
3 Yr 9.0%* -17.4% 12.6% 3.66%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.8% 36.0% 6.65%
10 Yr 1.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 40.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -50.1% 7.2% 7.84%
2021 5.5% -18.2% 13.6% 4.48%
2020 -3.4% -7.2% 79.7% 99.71%
2019 2.8% -4.4% 9.2% 89.06%
2018 -1.3% -7.2% 7.0% 1.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.6% -30.3% 31.2% 93.09%
1 Yr -6.6% -48.9% 30.0% 91.93%
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.6% 12.7% 34.38%
5 Yr 2.4%* -9.8% 36.0% 16.19%
10 Yr -0.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 79.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -50.1% 7.2% 7.84%
2021 5.5% -18.2% 13.6% 4.48%
2020 -3.4% -7.2% 79.7% 99.71%
2019 2.8% -4.4% 9.2% 89.06%
2018 -1.3% -7.2% 7.0% 1.15%

EDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EDIV Category Low Category High EDIV % Rank
Net Assets 229 M 717 K 102 B 62.15%
Number of Holdings 133 10 6734 39.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 72 M 340 K 19.3 B 62.39%
Weighting of Top 10 30.28% 2.8% 71.7% 57.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 4.85%
  2. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 3.61%
  3. Bank of China Ltd 3.61%
  4. Quanta Computer Inc 3.56%
  5. China Construction Bank Corp 3.41%
  6. Industrial Commercial Bank of China Ltd 3.33%
  7. PetroChina Co Ltd 3.31%
  8. China Petroleum Chemical Corp 3.18%
  9. Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd 3.01%
  10. Banco do Brasil SA 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.42% 0.90% 110.97% 14.62%
Cash 		0.59% -23.67% 20.19% 81.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 58.15%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 53.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 48.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 54.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIV % Rank
Financial Services 		28.28% 0.00% 48.86% 8.67%
Technology 		17.52% 0.00% 47.50% 80.21%
Utilities 		11.94% 0.00% 39.12% 0.52%
Communication Services 		11.46% 0.00% 39.29% 17.21%
Real Estate 		10.65% 0.00% 17.15% 0.78%
Consumer Defense 		8.95% 0.00% 28.13% 20.05%
Industrials 		8.18% 0.00% 43.53% 26.13%
Basic Materials 		2.71% 0.00% 30.03% 87.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.30% 0.00% 48.94% 99.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 98.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 91.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIV % Rank
Non US 		97.78% -4.71% 112.57% 29.01%
US 		1.64% -1.60% 104.72% 32.35%

EDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

EDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.03% 41.06% 91.89%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 2.00% 8.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 190.00% 74.09%

EDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EDIV Category Low Category High EDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.14% 0.00% 12.61% 4.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EDIV Category Low Category High EDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.63% -1.98% 17.62% 3.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2011

11.27

11.3%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Olga Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×