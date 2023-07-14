Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.7%
1 yr return
20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.9%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ECOZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.7%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|75.27%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|29.83%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|5.57%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|62.00%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|79.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECOZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|8.61%
|2021
|8.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|18.60%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ECOZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-18.6%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|96.38%
|1 Yr
|-8.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|94.99%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|9.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ECOZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|8.61%
|2021
|8.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|18.51%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|ECOZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.4 M
|189 K
|222 B
|99.18%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|2
|3509
|50.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.41 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|98.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.88%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|89.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECOZ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.13%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|37.84%
|Cash
|0.87%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|57.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|53.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|56.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|49.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|49.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECOZ % Rank
|Technology
|22.66%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|91.51%
|Financial Services
|16.52%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|10.55%
|Healthcare
|14.04%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|36.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.15%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|66.03%
|Communication Services
|9.17%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|63.81%
|Consumer Defense
|8.63%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|6.60%
|Industrials
|8.48%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|20.94%
|Real Estate
|4.08%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|8.16%
|Basic Materials
|2.11%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|30.01%
|Utilities
|1.15%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|15.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|76.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECOZ % Rank
|US
|99.13%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|10.47%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|92.91%
|ECOZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|86.31%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.70%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|ECOZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ECOZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECOZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|ECOZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|3.45%
|ECOZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ECOZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|8.42%
|ECOZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Jordan Waldrep brings over 15 years of investment experience to TrueMark. Previously, Mr. Waldrep was the Senior Portfolio Manager of the Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Navigator Fund at USA Mutuals. Mr. Waldrep has over 18 years of investment experience. He was the portfolio manager of Blackfin Capital ("Blackfin") from March 2014 through August 2017. Prior to Blackfin, he was an analyst and trader at Hourglass Capital since 2008. Mr. Waldrep is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas and Fort Worth. He is a Chartered Financial Ananlyst. Mr. Waldrep received a BA in Biology and History from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2020
1.87
1.9%
Linda Zhang is the Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Research at Windhaven Investment Management, Inc. Dr. Zhang brings 15 years of investment management experience to Windhaven, the bulk of which has been focused on managing multi-asset, global macro long/short strategies at institutional asset management firms. Linda joined Windhaven from MFS where she managed a range of mutual funds including Global Multi-Asset, Absolute Return, and Commodities funds. Prior to MFS, she was a Portfolio Manager at BlackRock where she served on the asset allocation committee and managed Global Tactical Asset Allocation and Lifecycle funds. She has also served as Head of the Quant Strategy Group and Fund Manager for State Street Research Management, and was a member of the Quantitative Research team at Baring Asset Management. Dr. Zhang has written and spoken extensively about global investment topics and has authored articles published in journals such as the Journal of Investing, CFA Digest and the Journal of Alternative Investments. Linda has a B.S. from the University of Regina in Canada, a M.S. in Resource Economics and a Ph.D. in Finance from UMass Amherst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
