Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF

Active ETF
ECOZ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.1558 -0.02 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
ECOZ (ETF)

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.1558 -0.02 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
ECOZ (ETF)

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.1558 -0.02 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF

ECOZ | Active ETF

$38.16

$2.4 M

0.73%

$0.28

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.2
$29.80
$38.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF

ECOZ | Active ETF

$38.16

$2.4 M

0.73%

$0.28

0.58%

ECOZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TrueShares
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    225000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordan Waldrep

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the common stock of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) companies. The Fund considers ESG companies to be those that adhere to ESG best practices, measured at the time of investment using the Adviser’s and Sub-Adviser’s proprietary screening and selection process. For purposes of the foregoing policy, “ESG best practices” consist of promotion of leadership diversity, reduction of carbon emissions, and implementation of minority hiring practices. At a minimum, the Fund will evaluate companies with a heavy emphasis on the quantitative data (i.e., numerical data) that is available, specifically with regard to total carbon emissions. Management evaluations will be supplemented with third party scores to provide a secondary check on corporate ESG best practices. The Fund focuses its investments in equity securities issued by U.S. listed large-capitalization companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a large-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, over $10 billion.
TrueMark Investments, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), and Purview Investments, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Purview” or “Sub-Adviser”), will utilize a two phase process in selecting companies for the portfolio. In the initial phase, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser will utilize a proprietary ESG best practices screening process which is comprised of hundreds of data points from various sources, including the companies and third party providers, to evaluate ESG characteristics. This initial screen specifically includes quantitative measures that score the carbon emissions of each company. In the final step of the initial phase, the companies are screened against traditional aspects of ESG best practices (e.g., promotion of leadership diversity, reduction of carbon emissions, and implementation of minority hiring practices). Once completed, the initial phase produces an investable universe of approximately 100-150 companies, and each company in the universe is then assigned an ESG rating (“ESG Rating”).
The second phase of the portfolio construction process entails the application of additional proprietary analytics to the universe of investable companies. Their value, quality and outlook within their respective industries and the market are thoroughly assessed to establish management’s opinion of the underlying value of the businesses. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser define this as “Intrinsic
Value” and compares a company’s Intrinsic Value to its share prices in the market to determine its “Relative Value.” The Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe that equities with positive Relative Value offer the best risk/reward opportunity for investors. The focus of this second phase is geared towards identifying companies that not only received a high ESG Rating, but can also deliver better than average returns as indicated by Relative Value.
At the conclusion of the second phase, the companies are ranked based on their ESG Rating and Relative Value to prioritize investment in companies that the Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe offer the best combination for the Fund. The final portfolio will include approximately 75-125 securities. The portfolio is then monitored by the Adviser and Sub-Adviser and the weightings are adjusted regularly with a focus on each company’s ESG Rating and Relative Value.
The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to track the performance of any particular index.
The Fund invests in securities of companies operating in a broad range of industries, and will not invest more than 25% of its assets in any single industry.
Read More

ECOZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECOZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 65.2% 75.27%
1 Yr 20.9% -45.6% 77.3% 29.83%
3 Yr 10.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 5.57%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 62.00%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 79.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECOZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.9% 81.6% 8.61%
2021 8.8% -31.0% 26.7% 18.60%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECOZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.6% -41.7% 65.2% 96.38%
1 Yr -8.4% -45.6% 77.3% 94.99%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% 9.04%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECOZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.9% 81.6% 8.61%
2021 8.8% -31.0% 26.7% 18.51%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

ECOZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECOZ Category Low Category High ECOZ % Rank
Net Assets 2.4 M 189 K 222 B 99.18%
Number of Holdings 62 2 3509 50.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.41 M -1.37 M 104 B 98.27%
Weighting of Top 10 31.88% 11.4% 116.5% 89.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp. COM USD0.001 4.03%
  2. Grainger W W Inc COM USD0.50 3.94%
  3. Microsoft Corporation COM USD0.00000625 3.63%
  4. Rockwell Automation, Inc. COM USD1 3.45%
  5. Tesla Inc COM USD0.001 3.43%
  6. Enphase Energy Inc COM USD0.00001 3.34%
  7. Apple Inc. COM USD0.00001 3.28%
  8. Alphabet Inc. CAP STK USD0.001 CL A 2.78%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corporation COM USD0.01 2.75%
  10. American Express Company COM USD0.20 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECOZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 50.26% 104.50% 37.84%
Cash 		0.87% -10.83% 49.73% 57.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 53.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 56.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 49.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 49.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECOZ % Rank
Technology 		22.66% 0.00% 65.70% 91.51%
Financial Services 		16.52% 0.00% 43.06% 10.55%
Healthcare 		14.04% 0.00% 39.76% 36.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.15% 0.00% 62.57% 66.03%
Communication Services 		9.17% 0.00% 66.40% 63.81%
Consumer Defense 		8.63% 0.00% 25.50% 6.60%
Industrials 		8.48% 0.00% 30.65% 20.94%
Real Estate 		4.08% 0.00% 16.05% 8.16%
Basic Materials 		2.11% 0.00% 18.91% 30.01%
Utilities 		1.15% 0.00% 16.07% 15.99%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 76.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECOZ % Rank
US 		99.13% 34.69% 100.00% 10.47%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 92.91%

ECOZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECOZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 20.29% 86.31%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.50% 39.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ECOZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ECOZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECOZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

ECOZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECOZ Category Low Category High ECOZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 40.83% 3.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECOZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECOZ Category Low Category High ECOZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -6.13% 1.75% 8.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECOZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECOZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordan Waldrep

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Jordan Waldrep brings over 15 years of investment experience to TrueMark. Previously, Mr. Waldrep was the Senior Portfolio Manager of the Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Navigator Fund at USA Mutuals. Mr. Waldrep has over 18 years of investment experience. He was the portfolio manager of Blackfin Capital ("Blackfin") from March 2014 through August 2017. Prior to Blackfin, he was an analyst and trader at Hourglass Capital since 2008. Mr. Waldrep is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas and Fort Worth. He is a Chartered Financial Ananlyst. Mr. Waldrep received a BA in Biology and History from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

Linda Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2020

1.87

1.9%

Linda Zhang is the Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Research at Windhaven Investment Management, Inc. Dr. Zhang brings 15 years of investment management experience to Windhaven, the bulk of which has been focused on managing multi-asset, global macro long/short strategies at institutional asset management firms. Linda joined Windhaven from MFS where she managed a range of mutual funds including Global Multi-Asset, Absolute Return, and Commodities funds. Prior to MFS, she was a Portfolio Manager at BlackRock where she served on the asset allocation committee and managed Global Tactical Asset Allocation and Lifecycle funds. She has also served as Head of the Quant Strategy Group and Fund Manager for State Street Research Management, and was a member of the Quantitative Research team at Baring Asset Management. Dr. Zhang has written and spoken extensively about global investment topics and has authored articles published in journals such as the Journal of Investing, CFA Digest and the Journal of Alternative Investments. Linda has a B.S. from the University of Regina in Canada, a M.S. in Resource Economics and a Ph.D. in Finance from UMass Amherst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×