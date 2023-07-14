The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the common stock of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) companies. The Fund considers ESG companies to be those that adhere to ESG best practices, measured at the time of investment using the Adviser’s and Sub-Adviser’s proprietary screening and selection process. For purposes of the foregoing policy, “ESG best practices” consist of promotion of leadership diversity, reduction of carbon emissions, and implementation of minority hiring practices. At a minimum, the Fund will evaluate companies with a heavy emphasis on the quantitative data ( i.e., numerical data) that is available, specifically with regard to total carbon emissions. Management evaluations will be supplemented with third party scores to provide a secondary check on corporate ESG best practices. The Fund focuses its investments in equity securities issued by U.S. listed large-capitalization companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a large-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, over $10 billion.

TrueMark Investments, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), and Purview Investments, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Purview” or “Sub-Adviser”), will utilize a two phase process in selecting companies for the portfolio. In the initial phase, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser will utilize a proprietary ESG best practices screening process which is comprised of hundreds of data points from various sources, including the companies and third party providers, to evaluate ESG characteristics. This initial screen specifically includes quantitative measures that score the carbon emissions of each company. In the final step of the initial phase, the companies are screened against traditional aspects of ESG best practices ( e.g., promotion of leadership diversity, reduction of carbon emissions, and implementation of minority hiring practices). Once completed, the initial phase produces an investable universe of approximately 100-150 companies, and each company in the universe is then assigned an ESG rating (“ESG Rating”).

The second phase of the portfolio construction process entails the application of additional proprietary analytics to the universe of investable companies. Their value, quality and outlook within their respective industries and the market are thoroughly assessed to establish management’s opinion of the underlying value of the businesses. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser define this as “Intrinsic

Value” and compares a company’s Intrinsic Value to its share prices in the market to determine its “Relative Value.” The Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe that equities with positive Relative Value offer the best risk/reward opportunity for investors. The focus of this second phase is geared towards identifying companies that not only received a high ESG Rating, but can also deliver better than average returns as indicated by Relative Value.

At the conclusion of the second phase, the companies are ranked based on their ESG Rating and Relative Value to prioritize investment in companies that the Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe offer the best combination for the Fund. The final portfolio will include approximately 75-125 securities. The portfolio is then monitored by the Adviser and Sub-Adviser and the weightings are adjusted regularly with a focus on each company’s ESG Rating and Relative Value.

The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to track the performance of any particular index.