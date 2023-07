The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by attempting to replicate the performance of the Index through investments in equity securities, including, but not limited to, common shares traded on local exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of emerging markets consumer companies which comprise the Index and generally expects to be substantially invested at such times with at least 95% of its net assets invested in these securities. The Index is owned and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (S&P DJI or the Index Provider). “Emerging market” companies are those included in the S&P Emerging BMI (Broad Market Index). The Fund may invest in mid-capitalization (mid cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $2 billion and U.S. $10 billion) as well as large capitalization companies. A substantial portion of the Fund’s assets are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted stock market index that measures the performance of 60 leading emerging market companies in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Consumer Staples sector, and Communication Services sector, each as defined by Global Industry Classification System (GICS), with the Index holding 20 companies in each of the three sectors. Companies are first ranked by float adjusted market capitalization, revenue and net income. A final rank is given per company, calculated by weighting market capitalization rank at 60%, revenue at 20%, and net income at 20%. The top 20 ranked securities in each of three sectors are then selected (a total of 60 names). The market capitalization of Index constituents as of June 30, 2022 ranged from approximately U.S. $2.2 billion to U.S. $434.6 billion. A free-float index is one that only uses freely traded shares in calculating the market capitalization weighting. Market capitalization weighting means each component security is weighted by the issuer’s market capitalization relative to the overall capitalization of the Index.

The Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Index as closely as possible using ADRs, GDRs or ordinary local shares. In certain circumstances when it may not be possible or practicable to fully implement a replication strategy, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would hold a significant number of the component securities of the Index, but may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Index.

The Fund invests in specific countries or geographic regions to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Fund may seek investment exposure to Chinese companies operating in certain sectors using a structure known as a variable interest entity (a VIE), rather than an equity ownership in the Chinese company. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of March 31, 2022, the Index (and therefore the Fund) was concentrated in the communication services, consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

The Fund may operate as non-diversified when the Index is non-diversified. A non-diversified fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.