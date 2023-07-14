Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities of companies identified by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Energy Income Partners, LLC ( “EIP” or the “Sub-Advisor” ), as having or seeking to have a positive carbon impact. The Sub-Advisor defines positive carbon impact companies as companies that reduce, have a publicly available plan to reduce, or enable the reduction of carbon and other greenhouse gas ( “GHG” ) emissions from the production, transportation, conversion, storage and use of energy. The companies in which the Fund invests will have demonstrated a commitment to positive carbon impact activities, as determined by the Sub-Advisor, based on its fundamental research and review of public documents, such as regulatory filings and investor and public communications. Examples of positive carbon impact activities include investing capital in activities and technologies with lower GHG emissions, such as wind and solar power generation, or by replacing coal fired power generation facilities with natural gas power generation facilities. In addition, natural gas pipeline companies that supply natural gas power generation facilities have a positive carbon impact by enabling the use of wind and solar power because natural gas power generation facilities serve to back-up and compensate for the intermittent availability of wind and solar power. Other examples of companies having a positive carbon impact include those making investments to reduce methane leaks from the processing, transport and distribution of natural gas, investments in the capture, transportation and sequestration of carbon dioxide or investments in grid-level battery storage or fuel cells. The Sub-Advisor conducts the following four-step process when selecting investments for the Fund: 1. Define a universe of potential investments from companies operating in the following industries, including but not limited to: utilities; natural gas pipelines; manufacturers, contracted developers and/or owners of renewable energy; and other companies that operate and/or provide services in support of activities such as renewable energy equipment, energy storage, carbon capture and sequestration, fugitive methane abatement and energy transmission and distribution equipment. These companies may exhibit a higher than average payout ratio supported by stable cash flows derived from long-term contracts, a regulated cost-of-service pricing scheme with inflation adjustments or cost pass-through protections. 2. Eliminate companies that in the Sub-Advisor’s view have no plans to reduce emissions and have a strategic commitment to any of the following activities that (individually, and not collectively) constitutes more than a de minimis amount of annual enterprise-wide earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization ( “EBITDA” ): a. coal production; b. crude oil exploration and production; or c. transportation, storage or delivery of crude oil. 3. Identify among the remaining companies those that, in the Sub-Advisor’s view, currently or plan to: a. reduce carbon and other GHG emissions within their own operations; b. facilitate reduction of carbon and other GHG emissions across the broader market, such as through the displacement of more carbon-intensive fuels such as coal or oil; or c. facilitate the increased use of renewable resources across the broader market such as by balancing the variable production of wind and solar power with fully available natural gas generated power or through the storage of electricity. 4. The Sub-Advisor then selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio from the remaining eligible securities based upon its holistic assessment of both quantitative and qualitative attributes associated with the remaining securities. Such quantitative attributes include, but are not limited to, operating metrics and financial metrics, such as stability of cash flows and the strength of the balance sheet. Relevant qualitative attributes include, but are not limited to, the Sub-Advisor’s confidence in the company’s management team, the sustainability of a company’s business model and the competitiveness of a company’s assets. In its assessment of quality, the Sub-Advisor will not consider any measures of valuation. No one quantitative or qualitative attribute is dispositive in the Sub-Advisor’s security selection process, but rather, when considered cumulatively, such attributes help inform the Sub-Advisor’s investment decisions in light of market conditions and the Sub-Advisor’s own experience. In determining security weights, the Sub-Advisor balances each position’s expected rate of return against risks, position size and diversification considerations and the Fund’s portfolio limitations. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in the industries constituting the energy infrastructure sector. These companies principally include: utilities; natural gas pipeline companies; manufacturers, contracted developers and/or owners of renewable energy; and other companies that derive the majority of their earnings from manufacturing, operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets and/or infrastructure activities such as renewable energy equipment, energy storage, carbon capture and sequestration, fugitive methane abatement and energy transmission and distribution equipment. The Fund will generally not invest in companies comprising the following industries: coal production, oil exploration and production, or crude oil storage, transportation and delivery. The Fund’s portfolio will be principally composed of equity securities, including common stock, depositary receipts, units issued by master limited partnerships ( “MLPs” ) and may also include investments in money market funds. Such securities may be issued by small, mid and large capitalization companies operating in developed market countries and may be denominated in a non-U.S. currency. As of January 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in utility companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ).