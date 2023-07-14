Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.5%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$35.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
$23.44
$27.93

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ECLN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 20, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    750002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Murchie

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities of companies identified by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Energy Income Partners, LLC (“EIP” or the “Sub-Advisor”), as having or seeking to have a positive carbon impact. The Sub-Advisor defines positive carbon impact companies as companies that reduce, have a publicly available plan to reduce, or enable the reduction of carbon and other greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from the production, transportation, conversion, storage and use of energy. The companies in which the Fund invests will have demonstrated a commitment to positive carbon impact activities, as determined by the Sub-Advisor, based on its fundamental research and review of public documents, such as regulatory filings and investor and public communications. Examples of positive carbon impact activities include investing capital in activities and technologies with lower GHG emissions, such as wind and solar power generation, or by replacing coal fired power generation facilities with natural gas power generation facilities.In addition, natural gas pipeline companies that supply natural gas power generation facilities have a positive carbon impact by enabling the use of wind and solar power because natural gas power generation facilities serve to back-up and compensate for the intermittent availability of wind and solar power. Other examples of companies having a positive carbon impact include those making investments to reduce methane leaks from the processing, transport and distribution of natural gas, investments in the capture, transportation and sequestration of carbon dioxide or investments in grid-level battery storage or fuel cells.The Sub-Advisor conducts the following four-step process when selecting investments for the Fund:1.Define a universe of potential investments from companies operating in the following industries, including but not limited to: utilities; natural gas pipelines; manufacturers, contracted developers and/or owners of renewable energy; and other companies that operate and/or provide services in support of activities such as renewable energy equipment, energy storage, carbon capture and sequestration, fugitive methane abatement and energy transmission and distribution equipment. These companies may exhibit a higher than average payout ratio supported by stable cash flows derived from long-term contracts, a regulated cost-of-service pricing scheme with inflation adjustments or cost pass-through protections.2.Eliminate companies that in the Sub-Advisor’s view have no plans to reduce emissions and have a strategic commitment to any of the following activities that (individually, and not collectively) constitutes more than a de minimis amount of annual enterprise-wide earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”):a.coal production;b.crude oil exploration and production; orc.transportation, storage or delivery of crude oil.3.Identify among the remaining companies those that, in the Sub-Advisor’s view, currently or plan to:a.reduce carbon and other GHG emissions within their own operations;b.facilitate reduction of carbon and other GHG emissions across the broader market, such as through the displacement of more carbon-intensive fuels such as coal or oil; orc.facilitate the increased use of renewable resources across the broader market such as by balancing the variable production of wind and solar power with fully available natural gas generated power or through the storage of electricity.4.The Sub-Advisor then selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio from the remaining eligible securities based upon its holistic assessment of both quantitative and qualitative attributes associated with the remaining securities. Such quantitative attributes include, but are not limited to, operating metrics and financial metrics, such as stability of cash flows and the strength of the balance sheet. Relevant qualitative attributes include, but are not limited to, the Sub-Advisor’s confidence in the company’s management team, the sustainability of a company’s business model and the competitiveness of a company’s assets. In its assessment of quality, the Sub-Advisor will not consider any measures of valuation. No one quantitative or qualitative attribute is dispositive in the Sub-Advisor’s security selection process, but rather, when considered cumulatively, such attributes help inform the Sub-Advisor’s investment decisions in light of market conditions and the Sub-Advisor’s own experience. In determining security weights, the Sub-Advisor balances each position’s expected rate of return against risks, position size and diversification considerations and the Fund’s portfolio limitations.The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in the industries constituting the energy infrastructure sector. These companies principally include: utilities; natural gas pipeline companies; manufacturers, contracted developers and/or owners of renewable energy; and other companies that derive the majority of their earnings from manufacturing, operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets and/or infrastructure activities such as renewable energy equipment, energy storage, carbon capture and sequestration, fugitive methane abatement and energy transmission and distribution equipment. The Fund will generally not invest in companies comprising the following industries: coal production, oil exploration and production, or crude oil storage, transportation and delivery. The Fund’s portfolio will be principally composed of equity securities, including common stock, depositary receipts, units issued by master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and may also include investments in money market funds. Such securities may be issued by small, mid and large capitalization companies operating in developed market countries and may be denominated in a non-U.S. currency. As of January 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in utility companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

ECLN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -15.8% 7.8% 29.03%
1 Yr 4.0% -25.5% 19.1% 4.84%
3 Yr 8.9%* -16.3% 9.9% 6.45%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.5% 9.3% 73.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 8.9% 83.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.3% -26.3% 5.3% 1.64%
2021 6.0% -2.4% 14.1% 29.51%
2020 2.9% -7.4% 2.9% 1.64%
2019 N/A 0.4% 6.0% N/A
2018 N/A -5.1% 1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -15.8% 7.8% 4.84%
1 Yr 13.8% -25.5% 19.1% 12.70%
3 Yr N/A* -16.3% 12.0% 5.97%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 11.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.3% -26.3% 5.3% 1.64%
2021 6.0% -2.4% 14.1% 29.51%
2020 2.9% -7.4% 2.9% 1.64%
2019 N/A 1.0% 6.0% N/A
2018 N/A -5.1% 1.2% N/A

ECLN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECLN Category Low Category High ECLN % Rank
Net Assets 35.3 M 17.6 M 15.2 B 96.77%
Number of Holdings 51 25 228 47.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.49 M 4.04 M 10.1 B 98.41%
Weighting of Top 10 48.33% 30.3% 65.8% 38.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSILF Treasury Portfolio 6.89%
  2. DT Midstream Inc 4.73%
  3. Atmos Energy Corp 4.00%
  4. Sempra Energy 3.93%
  5. Quanta Services Inc 3.77%
  6. American Electric Power Co Inc 3.60%
  7. Southern Co/The 3.34%
  8. Xcel Energy Inc 3.18%
  9. Clearway Energy Inc 3.01%
  10. Cheniere Energy Inc 3.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECLN % Rank
Stocks 		89.79% 64.54% 137.55% 98.41%
Cash 		10.22% -15.47% 10.22% 1.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 87.30%
Other 		0.00% -39.81% 0.00% 77.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.16% 87.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECLN % Rank
Utilities 		73.00% 50.08% 100.00% 79.37%
Energy 		19.54% 0.00% 31.61% 7.94%
Industrials 		5.25% 0.00% 27.59% 22.22%
Real Estate 		1.12% 0.00% 13.29% 25.40%
Technology 		1.10% 0.00% 6.09% 9.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 87.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.98% 87.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.17% 95.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.56% 87.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.09% 87.30%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 87.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECLN % Rank
US 		78.05% 17.29% 100.02% 79.37%
Non US 		11.74% 0.00% 47.25% 33.33%

ECLN - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.08% 2.50% 55.56%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.03% 1.00% 85.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

ECLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ECLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 209.00% 60.66%

ECLN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECLN Category Low Category High ECLN % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.30% 0.00% 3.29% 17.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECLN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECLN Category Low Category High ECLN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% 0.31% 7.85% 82.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECLN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECLN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Murchie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2019

2.78

2.8%

James Murchie co-founded EIP in 2003 with Linda Longville and Eva Pao. He is the President, CEO and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products which seek to focus on high-payout energy infrastructure securities such as Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), MLP affiliates, Utilities, Yield Corporations (YieldCos) and Energy Infrastructure Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). From late 2004 to mid-2006, while the EIP investment team was affiliated with Pequot Capital Management, Mr. Murchie served as a Managing Director. In July 2006, EIP re-established its independence. In 1998, he founded Lawhill Capital where he managed a long/short equity fund that invested in energy and cyclical equities and commodities until 2003. From 1995 to 1997, he was a Managing Director at Tiger Management where his primary responsibility was investments in energy, commodities and related equities. From 1990-1995, Mr. Murchie was a Principal at Sanford C. Bernstein where he was a top-ranked energy analyst and sat on the Research Department’s Recommendation Review Committee. Before joining Bernstein, he spent 8 years at British Petroleum in 7 operating and staff positions of increasing responsibility. He has served on the board of Clark Refining and Marketing Company and as President and Treasurer of the Oil Analysts Group of New York. Mr. Murchie received a B.A. from Rice University in 1979 and an M.A. in Energy Planning from Harvard University in 1982

Eva Pao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2019

2.78

2.8%

Eva Pao is a Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. Eva Pao co-founded EIP in 2003, serving as Managing Director of EIP until the EIP investment team joined Pequot Capital Management. Ms. Pao served as Vice President of Pequot Capital Management from 2005 to mid-2006. Prior to Harvard Business School, Ms. Pao was a Manager at Enron Corp. where she managed a portfolio in Canadian oil and gas equities for Enron’s internal hedge fund that specialized in energy-related equities and managed a natural gas trading book. She received a B.A. from Rice University in 1996. She received an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 2002.

John Tysseland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2019

2.78

2.8%

John Tysseland is a Principal and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. From 2005 to 2014, he worked at Citi Research most currently serving as a Managing Director where he covered midstream energy companies and MLPs. From 1998 to 2005, he worked at Raymond James & Associates as a Vice President who covered the oilfield service industry and established the firm’s initial coverage of MLPs in 2001. Prior to that, he was an Equity Trader at Momentum Securities from 1997 to 1998 and an Assistant Executive Director at Sumar Enterprises from 1996 to 1997. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1996 with a BA in economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.43 10.09 0.92

