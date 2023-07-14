The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive E-commerce Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of e-commerce as a distribution model, including but not limited to companies whose principal business is in operating e-commerce platforms, providing e-commerce software and services, and/or selling goods and services online (collectively, "E-commerce Companies"), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which seeks to identify and rank companies with direct exposure to the e-commerce industry based on filings, disclosures and other public information (e.g. regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.). Companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider on the basis of revenue related to e-commerce activities. To be eligible for the Underlying Index, a company is considered by the Index Provider to be an E-commerce Company if the company generates at least 50% of its revenues from e-commerce activities, as determined by the Index Provider. E-commerce Companies are those companies that (i) operate e-commerce platforms that connect buyers and sellers of goods and services via online marketplaces, (ii) provide e-commerce software, analytics or services that facilitate the

development and enhancement of e-commerce platforms, and/or (iii) primarily sell goods and services online and generate the majority of their overall revenue from online retail, as determined by the Index Provider.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of December 31, 2022, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually, with each included security being allocated a maximum weight of 4% and a minimum weight of 0.3% in connection with each semi-annual rebalance. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include information technology and consumer discretionary companies. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 40 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to "outperform" the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.