Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
21.7%
1 yr return
27.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.5%
Expense Ratio 2.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. The Fund defines companies in the restaurant business as those in the Restaurant Sub-Industry, which consists of owners and operators of restaurants, bars, pubs, and fast food or take out facilities as well as companies that provide food catering services.
The Fund invests primarily in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. The investment strategy typically identifies a wide variety of large- and mid-capitalization stocks, as well as numerous small- and micro-cap stocks.
The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry within the Consumer Discretionary Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on one business area, the Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in that market or those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|EATZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.7%
|-25.0%
|16.3%
|88.46%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|89.58%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|1.1%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EATZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|N/A
|Period
|EATZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-41.3%
|16.3%
|90.38%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|89.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.7%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EATZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|N/A
|EATZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|EATZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.5 M
|979 K
|16.1 B
|94.44%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|25
|327
|98.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 M
|431 K
|11.1 B
|94.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.50%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|35.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EATZ % Rank
|Stocks
|94.73%
|77.53%
|100.38%
|100.00%
|Cash
|7.04%
|-0.37%
|22.47%
|1.85%
|Other
|5.27%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|18.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|14.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|14.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EATZ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|14.81%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|68.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.79%
|31.48%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|72.22%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|46.30%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.31%
|24.07%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.81%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|46.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|75.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|1.85%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|22.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EATZ % Rank
|US
|94.73%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|75.93%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|37.04%
|EATZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.11%
|0.08%
|2.44%
|22.22%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|64.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|10.00%
|EATZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|EATZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EATZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|214.00%
|N/A
|EATZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|EATZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.94%
|0.00%
|3.30%
|55.56%
|EATZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EATZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|EATZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.54%
|2.70%
|61.22%
|EATZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
