The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

22.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

Net Assets

$21.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.5
$27.71
$37.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DXGE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 14.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    750000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is a dividend weighted index designed to provide exposure to Germany equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the value of the euro relative to the U.S. dollar. The Index consists of dividend-paying companies incorporated in Germany that trade primarily on German Exchanges and derive less than 80% of their revenue from sources in Germany. By excluding companies that derive 80% or more of their revenue from Germany, the Index is tilted towards companies with a more significant global revenue base. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) payment of at least $5 million in cash dividends on common shares during the preceding annual cycle; (ii) market capitalization of at least $1 billion; (iii) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the 
preceding three months; and (iv) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months. 
Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. At the time of the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any one sector in the Index is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, sector weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds. 
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials and industrials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index. 
The Index “hedges” against fluctuations in the relative value of the euro against the U.S. dollar. The Index is designed to have higher returns than an equivalent unhedged investment when the euro is weakening relative to the U.S. dollar. Conversely, the Index is designed to have lower returns than an equivalent unhedged investment when the euro is rising relative to the U.S. dollar. The Index applies an applicable published one-month currency forward rate to the total equity exposure to Germany to hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of the euro against the U.S. dollar. 
Forward currency contracts or futures contracts are used to offset the Fund’s exposure to the euro. The amount of forward contracts and futures contracts in the Fund is based on the aggregate exposure of the Fund and Index to the euro. While this approach is designed to minimize the impact of currency fluctuations on Fund returns, it does not necessarily eliminate the Fund’s exposure to the euro. The return of the forward currency contracts and currency futures contracts may not perfectly offset the actual fluctuations between the euro and the U.S. dollar. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

DXGE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -99.8% 571.8% 42.31%
1 Yr 22.6% -99.8% 508.7% 36.54%
3 Yr 10.9%* -86.7% 80.5% 26.47%
5 Yr 6.4%* -68.4% 33.8% 21.78%
10 Yr 0.0%* -44.2% 17.1% 73.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -98.9% 105.8% 32.00%
2021 9.5% -14.8% 20.1% 32.65%
2020 0.2% -7.5% 12.6% 59.79%
2019 5.5% -4.8% 10.7% 37.11%
2018 -3.3% -10.8% 3.7% 52.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.6% -99.8% 571.8% 64.42%
1 Yr -0.5% -99.8% 508.7% 50.00%
3 Yr 9.8%* -86.7% 80.5% 27.72%
5 Yr 5.1%* -68.4% 38.2% 26.44%
10 Yr N/A* -44.2% 22.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -98.9% 105.8% 32.00%
2021 9.5% -14.8% 20.1% 32.65%
2020 0.2% -7.5% 12.6% 59.79%
2019 5.5% -4.8% 10.7% 37.11%
2018 -3.3% -10.8% 3.7% 52.17%

DXGE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DXGE Category Low Category High DXGE % Rank
Net Assets 21.6 M 500 K 6.04 B 76.92%
Number of Holdings 69 13 873 26.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 14 M 996 K 3.17 B 75.96%
Weighting of Top 10 54.21% 10.1% 100.0% 59.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mercedes-Benz Group AG 9.38%
  2. Deutsche Telekom AG 8.72%
  3. Allianz SE 7.82%
  4. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 6.42%
  5. BASF SE 4.83%
  6. E.ON SE 4.49%
  7. SAP SE 4.17%
  8. Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen 4.01%
  9. Deutsche Post AG 3.96%
  10. Bayer AG 3.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DXGE % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 102.00% 11.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 82.69%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 82.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 82.69%
Cash 		0.00% -2.00% 100.00% 89.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 82.69%

DXGE - Expenses

Operational Fees

DXGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.09% 4.32% 86.14%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.35% 64.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

DXGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DXGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DXGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 4.00% 217.50% 64.84%

DXGE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DXGE Category Low Category High DXGE % Rank
Dividend Yield 14.80% 0.00% 14.40% 5.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DXGE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DXGE Category Low Category High DXGE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.90% -4.11% 6.59% 23.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DXGE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DXGE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.09 10.64

