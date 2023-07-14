Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$88.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is primarily a “fund of funds.” The Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in ETFs that invest primarily in domestic large-capitalization equity securities. During periods in which the Advisor believes the market indicates broad equity weakness and cash strength, the Fund invests in fixed income ETFs with a short or ultra-short duration, money market funds, cash and cash equivalents (“Defensive Investments”). The Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in US investments.
The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments using research obtained from the FSM Core Solution US Core Model (the “FSM US Core Model”), a proprietary model developed by Dorsey, Wright and Associates, LLC (“DWA”). The FSM US Core Model applies a proprietary ranking system based on certain technical indicators to a pre-determined universe of US large-cap ETFs, selected by DWA. Each ETF within the universe that ranks in a top tier is included in the model. If an ETF in the portfolio no longer ranks in a top tier at the time of rebalancing, then that ETF is removed and the position is allocated to a Defensive Investment.
The Advisor uses the FSM US Core Model to measure the relative ranking of the Fund’s core portfolio. When the model identifies broad equity weakness and cash strength, the Advisor will sell equity positions in order to allocate some or all of the portfolio to Defensive Investments. When the Fund is invested in Defensive Investments, the Advisor will shorten the Fund’s rebalancing frequency to seek to move back into equity ETF positions once the model again identifies favorable equity market conditions.
The Fund also may invest in repurchase agreements.
|Period
|DWUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|92.93%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|49.71%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|8.48%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|62.82%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|81.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|DWUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|2.34%
|2021
|9.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.96%
|2020
|10.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|21.83%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|DWUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.1%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|95.73%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|91.78%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|7.61%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DWUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|2.34%
|2021
|9.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.88%
|2020
|10.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|21.83%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|DWUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|88.2 M
|189 K
|222 B
|86.20%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|3509
|99.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|87.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|81.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.85%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|0.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWUS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.92%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|9.73%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|89.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|98.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|97.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|98.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|98.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWUS % Rank
|Utilities
|16.07%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|0.08%
|Consumer Defense
|13.92%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|1.73%
|Industrials
|13.41%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|6.27%
|Financial Services
|12.57%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|25.06%
|Healthcare
|11.91%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|56.39%
|Real Estate
|8.49%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|0.41%
|Technology
|8.06%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|98.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.58%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|93.32%
|Communication Services
|2.78%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|94.64%
|Basic Materials
|2.70%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|20.12%
|Energy
|2.50%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|23.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWUS % Rank
|US
|98.68%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|15.66%
|Non US
|1.24%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|70.90%
|DWUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|32.91%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.87%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|2.85%
|DWUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DWUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|DWUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWUS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.79%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|3.04%
|DWUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DWUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWUS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.22%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|42.17%
|DWUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...