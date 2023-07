The Fund, an exchange traded fund (“ETF”), is actively managed using a model-based approach.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada, that exhibit certain characteristics that the investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree”), believes to be indicative of positive future returns based on a model developed by WisdomTree. WisdomTree seeks to identify equity securities of developed countries, excluding the United States and Canada, that have the highest potential for returns based on proprietary measures of fundamental factors, such as value and quality, and technical factors, such as momentum and correlation. WisdomTree employs a quantitative model to identify which securities the Fund might purchase and sell and opportune times for purchases and sales. At a minimum, the Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly according to WisdomTree’s quantitative model, although a more active approach may be taken depending on such factors as market conditions and investment opportunities, and the number of holdings in the Fund may vary.

WisdomTree seeks to manage the Fund’s currency risk by dynamically hedging currency fluctuations in the relative value of the applicable foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar, ranging from a 0% to 100% hedge. The hedge ratios on such foreign currencies are adjusted as frequently as weekly utilizing signals such as interest rate

differentials, momentum, and value. The Fund uses forward currency contracts and/or futures contracts to the extent foreign currencies are hedged.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada. The Fund generally expects to invest in large and mid-capitalization companies, but the Fund may also invest in small-capitalization companies.

WisdomTree uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Fund: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials and consumer staples sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.