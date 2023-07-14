Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$4.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.4
$28.07
$34.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DWMC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AdvisorShares
  • Inception Date
    Jul 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    245000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Lewis

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S.-traded equity securities consisting of common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local exchange stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in micro-cap securities. Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) generally defines a micro-cap company as one having a market capitalization under one billion dollars. In choosing micro-cap securities, the Sub-Advisor creates an investable universe of securities consisting of companies included in the lower half of the Russell 2000 Index based on market capitalization and an additional 1,000 companies with low market capitalizations that are not included in the Russell 2000 Index. This universe of investable securities is limited by certain liquidity screens such as a threshold based on a security’s three-month average dollar volume traded.

The Fund’s investment focus follows the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, stock selection is strictly based on identifying the highest ranked securities as measured by the relative strength investment process. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

Read More

DWMC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -19.9% 53.5% 99.32%
1 Yr 7.9% -72.5% 37.5% 74.16%
3 Yr 14.8%* -54.1% 47.9% 2.79%
5 Yr 5.8%* -42.5% 12.6% 4.10%
10 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 12.2% 47.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -82.1% 547.9% 2.92%
2021 17.8% -69.3% 196.9% 1.39%
2020 5.7% -28.2% 32.1% 84.14%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 16.30%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.9% -24.8% 53.5% 97.47%
1 Yr -5.7% -72.5% 37.5% 94.43%
3 Yr 17.6%* -54.1% 47.9% 1.75%
5 Yr N/A* -42.5% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -82.1% 547.9% 2.92%
2021 17.8% -69.3% 196.9% 1.39%
2020 5.7% -28.2% 32.1% 84.14%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 16.30%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

DWMC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWMC Category Low Category High DWMC % Rank
Net Assets 4.3 M 183 K 28 B 99.16%
Number of Holdings 162 6 1336 15.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.48 M 59 K 2.7 B 97.81%
Weighting of Top 10 17.28% 5.9% 100.0% 76.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 3.13%
  2. Permian Basin Royalty Trust 1.81%
  3. Steel Partners Holdings LP 1.76%
  4. Veritiv Corp 1.65%
  5. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio 1.50%
  6. Bel Fuse Inc 1.27%
  7. Ardmore Shipping Corp 1.23%
  8. Richardson Electronics Ltd/United States 1.20%
  9. Harrow Health Inc 1.16%
  10. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWMC % Rank
Stocks 		99.49% 77.52% 101.30% 18.52%
Cash 		0.51% -1.30% 22.49% 79.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 91.08%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 92.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 90.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWMC % Rank
Financial Services 		22.74% 0.00% 42.95% 2.02%
Energy 		22.07% 0.00% 55.49% 1.01%
Industrials 		20.35% 0.00% 36.64% 18.18%
Basic Materials 		10.30% 0.00% 10.30% 0.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.84% 0.00% 40.68% 86.53%
Technology 		5.25% 2.91% 75.51% 99.66%
Real Estate 		4.51% 0.00% 15.31% 20.71%
Communication Services 		3.00% 0.00% 15.31% 34.85%
Healthcare 		1.92% 0.00% 47.90% 98.82%
Consumer Defense 		1.01% 0.00% 13.56% 91.92%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 93.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWMC % Rank
US 		93.29% 67.06% 99.56% 53.03%
Non US 		6.20% 0.00% 26.08% 24.58%

DWMC - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.05% 27.56% 12.80%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 43.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 22.26%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.40% 3.79%

Sales Fees

DWMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 84.92%

DWMC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWMC Category Low Category High DWMC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.79% 0.00% 1.90% 1.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWMC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWMC Category Low Category High DWMC % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -4.08% 1.10% 10.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWMC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DWMC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2018

3.89

3.9%

John Lewis is a Senior Portfolio manager with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. In this role, John is responsible for the investment strategies used in various different indexes and models. Since joining Dorsey Wright in 2002, John continues to develop strategies for the firm’s Systematic Relative Strength series of separate accounts, the Technical Leaders Index methodology, global asset allocation strategies, and multiple series of UITs. His work is technically-driven and focuses on relative strength and momentum as the main factors in the investment process. John continuously authors research on relative strength investing and has become one of the foremost experts on the subject. He is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the Market Technician’s Association and the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

