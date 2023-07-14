Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
Net Assets
$4.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.3%
Expense Ratio 1.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S.-traded equity securities consisting of common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local exchange stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in micro-cap securities. Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) generally defines a micro-cap company as one having a market capitalization under one billion dollars. In choosing micro-cap securities, the Sub-Advisor creates an investable universe of securities consisting of companies included in the lower half of the Russell 2000 Index based on market capitalization and an additional 1,000 companies with low market capitalizations that are not included in the Russell 2000 Index. This universe of investable securities is limited by certain liquidity screens such as a threshold based on a security’s three-month average dollar volume traded.
The Fund’s investment focus follows the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, stock selection is strictly based on identifying the highest ranked securities as measured by the relative strength investment process. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|DWMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|99.32%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|74.16%
|3 Yr
|14.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|2.79%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|4.10%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|47.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|DWMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|2.92%
|2021
|17.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|1.39%
|2020
|5.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|84.14%
|2019
|6.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|16.30%
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|DWMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.9%
|-24.8%
|53.5%
|97.47%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|94.43%
|3 Yr
|17.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|1.75%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DWMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|2.92%
|2021
|17.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|1.39%
|2020
|5.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|84.14%
|2019
|6.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|16.30%
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|DWMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWMC % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.3 M
|183 K
|28 B
|99.16%
|Number of Holdings
|162
|6
|1336
|15.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.48 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|97.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.28%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|76.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWMC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.49%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|18.52%
|Cash
|0.51%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|79.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|91.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|92.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|90.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWMC % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.74%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|2.02%
|Energy
|22.07%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|1.01%
|Industrials
|20.35%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|18.18%
|Basic Materials
|10.30%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|0.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.84%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|86.53%
|Technology
|5.25%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|99.66%
|Real Estate
|4.51%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|20.71%
|Communication Services
|3.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|34.85%
|Healthcare
|1.92%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|98.82%
|Consumer Defense
|1.01%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|91.92%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|93.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWMC % Rank
|US
|93.29%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|53.03%
|Non US
|6.20%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|24.58%
|DWMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.95%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|12.80%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|43.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.26%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|3.79%
|DWMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DWMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|84.92%
|DWMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWMC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|1.35%
|DWMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DWMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWMC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.12%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|10.41%
|DWMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2018
3.89
3.9%
John Lewis is a Senior Portfolio manager with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. In this role, John is responsible for the investment strategies used in various different indexes and models. Since joining Dorsey Wright in 2002, John continues to develop strategies for the firm’s Systematic Relative Strength series of separate accounts, the Technical Leaders Index methodology, global asset allocation strategies, and multiple series of UITs. His work is technically-driven and focuses on relative strength and momentum as the main factors in the investment process. John continuously authors research on relative strength investing and has become one of the foremost experts on the subject. He is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the Market Technician’s Association and the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
