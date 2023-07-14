The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S.-traded equity securities consisting of common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local exchange stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in micro-cap securities. Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) generally defines a micro-cap company as one having a market capitalization under one billion dollars. In choosing micro-cap securities, the Sub-Advisor creates an investable universe of securities consisting of companies included in the lower half of the Russell 2000 Index based on market capitalization and an additional 1,000 companies with low market capitalizations that are not included in the Russell 2000 Index. This universe of investable securities is limited by certain liquidity screens such as a threshold based on a security’s three-month average dollar volume traded.

The Fund’s investment focus follows the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, stock selection is strictly based on identifying the highest ranked securities as measured by the relative strength investment process. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.