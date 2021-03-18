Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF

ETF
DWFI
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF

DWFI | ETF

-

$40.8 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$40.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

101.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DWFI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors - advised funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

DWFI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 17.7% 75.42%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 16.8% 4.16%
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 51.9% 35.14%
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 28.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% 1.27%
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% 34.61%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 99.16%
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% 8.47%
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 28.6% 75.42%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 38.5% 3.89%
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 51.9% 30.03%
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% 1.27%
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% 36.60%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 99.33%
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% 31.35%
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.7% N/A

DWFI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWFI Category Low Category High DWFI % Rank
Net Assets 40.8 M 100 124 B 85.29%
Number of Holdings 6 2 8175 96.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 51.99%
Weighting of Top 10 101.15% 4.3% 100.0% 2.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF 27.24%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF 24.62%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF 24.13%
  4. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF 23.90%
  5. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 1.18%
  6. State Street Institutional Liquid Reserves Fund 0.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWFI % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% -38.22% 261.12% 24.42%
Cash 		1.27% -261.12% 362.75% 83.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.88% 0.27%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 13.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 1.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -262.75% 188.92% 90.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWFI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 4.93%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 33.40% 68.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.66%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 25.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.43%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.89%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 71.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 8.37%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 19.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWFI % Rank
US 		99.88% -40.06% 261.12% 21.67%
Non US 		0.00% -6.04% 17.73% 70.64%

DWFI - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 6.46% 98.64%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.29% 51.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DWFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 94.02%

DWFI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWFI Category Low Category High DWFI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.21% 94.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWFI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWFI Category Low Category High DWFI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% 41.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWFI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DWFI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

4.75

4.8%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

4.75

4.8%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Raymond Donofrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

4.16

4.2%

Raymond Donofrio is a Vice President of SSGA and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Mr. Donofrio is currently responsible for managing various equity index funds, with both domestic and international strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Donofrio was an analyst for SSGA’s Strategy and Research Group within the Global ETF Group. He began his career as an associate within the Investment Operations team at SSGA, where he supported the portfolio managers of the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, mainly focusing on international strategies. Mr. Donofrio received his Bachelor of Science in Financial Services from Bryant University and his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.63 3.19

