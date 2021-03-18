Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|DWFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|17.7%
|75.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.4%
|16.8%
|4.16%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.6%
|51.9%
|35.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.0%
|28.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DWFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|1.27%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|34.61%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|99.16%
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|8.47%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|Period
|DWFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|28.6%
|75.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.4%
|38.5%
|3.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.6%
|51.9%
|30.03%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.0%
|29.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.0%
|16.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DWFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|1.27%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|36.60%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|99.33%
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|31.35%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.7%
|N/A
|DWFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWFI % Rank
|Net Assets
|40.8 M
|100
|124 B
|85.29%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|2
|8175
|96.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|124 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|51.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|101.15%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|2.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWFI % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|24.42%
|Cash
|1.27%
|-261.12%
|362.75%
|83.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|0.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|13.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|1.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-262.75%
|188.92%
|90.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWFI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.93%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.40%
|68.47%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.66%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.43%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.83%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|71.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|8.37%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWFI % Rank
|US
|99.88%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|21.67%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.04%
|17.73%
|70.64%
|DWFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|6.46%
|98.64%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.29%
|51.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|DWFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DWFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|94.02%
|DWFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWFI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.21%
|94.96%
|DWFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DWFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWFI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|41.16%
|DWFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 09, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 09, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2016
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
4.75
4.8%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
4.75
4.8%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
4.16
4.2%
Raymond Donofrio is a Vice President of SSGA and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Mr. Donofrio is currently responsible for managing various equity index funds, with both domestic and international strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Donofrio was an analyst for SSGA’s Strategy and Research Group within the Global ETF Group. He began his career as an associate within the Investment Operations team at SSGA, where he supported the portfolio managers of the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, mainly focusing on international strategies. Mr. Donofrio received his Bachelor of Science in Financial Services from Bryant University and his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.63
|3.19
