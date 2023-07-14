The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is primarily a “fund of funds.” The Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in ETFs that invest primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of any capitalization, including in emerging markets. During periods in which the Advisor believes the market indicates broad equity weakness and cash strength, the Fund invests in fixed income ETFs with a short or ultra-short duration, money market funds, cash and cash equivalents (“Defensive Investments”). The Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs.

The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments using research obtained from the FSM Core Solution All Cap World Core Model (the “FSM All Cap World Model”), a proprietary model developed by Dorsey, Wright and Associates, LLC (“DWA”). The FSM All Cap World Model applies a proprietary ranking system based on certain technical indicators to a pre-determined universe of domestic and foreign equity ETFs, selected by DWA. Each ETF within the universe that ranks in a top tier is identified for inclusion in the model. If an ETF no longer ranks in a top tier at the time of rebalancing, then that ETF is removed and the position is allocated to a Defensive Investment.

The Advisor uses the FSM All Cap World Model to measure the relative ranking of the Fund’s core portfolio. When the model identifies broad equity weakness and cash strength, the Advisor will sell equity positions in order to allocate some or all of the portfolio to Defensive Investments. When the Fund is invested in Defensive Investments, the Advisor will shorten the Fund’s rebalancing frequency to seek to move back into equity ETF positions once the model again identifies favorable equity market conditions. The Fund’s strategy may involve frequent buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

The Fund also may invest in repurchase agreements.