Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

Active ETF
DWAW
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.2357 -0.15 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
DWAW (ETF)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.2357 -0.15 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
DWAW (ETF)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.2357 -0.15 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

DWAW | Active ETF

$32.24

$85.4 M

0.00%

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$85.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.4
$28.01
$34.77

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

DWAW | Active ETF

$32.24

$85.4 M

0.00%

1.28%

DWAW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AdvisorShares
  • Inception Date
    Dec 26, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    2965000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dan Ahrens

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is primarily a “fund of funds.” The Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in ETFs that invest primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of any capitalization, including in emerging markets. During periods in which the Advisor believes the market indicates broad equity weakness and cash strength, the Fund invests in fixed income ETFs with a short or ultra-short duration, money market funds, cash and cash equivalents (“Defensive Investments”). The Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs.

The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments using research obtained from the FSM Core Solution All Cap World Core Model (the “FSM All Cap World Model”), a proprietary model developed by Dorsey, Wright and Associates, LLC (“DWA”). The FSM All Cap World Model applies a proprietary ranking system based on certain technical indicators to a pre-determined universe of domestic and foreign equity ETFs, selected by DWA. Each ETF within the universe that ranks in a top tier is identified for inclusion in the model. If an ETF no longer ranks in a top tier at the time of rebalancing, then that ETF is removed and the position is allocated to a Defensive Investment.

The Advisor uses the FSM All Cap World Model to measure the relative ranking of the Fund’s core portfolio. When the model identifies broad equity weakness and cash strength, the Advisor will sell equity positions in order to allocate some or all of the portfolio to Defensive Investments. When the Fund is invested in Defensive Investments, the Advisor will shorten the Fund’s rebalancing frequency to seek to move back into equity ETF positions once the model again identifies favorable equity market conditions. The Fund’s strategy may involve frequent buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

The Fund also may invest in repurchase agreements.

Read More

DWAW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -41.7% 65.2% 98.44%
1 Yr 7.2% -45.6% 77.3% 84.14%
3 Yr 3.8%* -41.6% 28.4% 26.63%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 62.73%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 80.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -85.9% 81.6% 2.26%
2021 1.7% -31.0% 26.7% 65.51%
2020 14.2% -13.0% 34.8% 8.45%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.0% -41.7% 65.2% 95.48%
1 Yr -10.6% -45.6% 77.3% 96.22%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% 8.96%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -85.9% 81.6% 2.26%
2021 1.7% -31.0% 26.7% 65.51%
2020 14.2% -13.0% 34.8% 8.45%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

DWAW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWAW Category Low Category High DWAW % Rank
Net Assets 85.4 M 189 K 222 B 86.28%
Number of Holdings 3 2 3509 99.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 78.40%
Weighting of Top 10 99.41% 11.4% 116.5% 0.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco SP 500 Equal Weight ETF 52.05%
  2. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco SP 500 Pure Value ETF 47.51%
  3. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 41.83%
  4. BLACKROCK TREASURY TRUST 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWAW % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 50.26% 104.50% 28.19%
Cash 		0.61% -10.83% 49.73% 68.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 98.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 96.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 98.35%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 97.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWAW % Rank
Financial Services 		20.82% 0.00% 43.06% 4.12%
Utilities 		16.00% 0.00% 16.07% 0.16%
Consumer Defense 		14.55% 0.00% 25.50% 1.57%
Healthcare 		11.80% 0.00% 39.76% 57.46%
Industrials 		8.78% 0.00% 30.65% 19.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.24% 0.00% 62.57% 96.21%
Real Estate 		5.78% 0.00% 16.05% 4.37%
Energy 		5.32% 0.00% 41.09% 7.58%
Communication Services 		4.22% 0.00% 66.40% 92.33%
Technology 		3.32% 0.00% 65.70% 99.59%
Basic Materials 		3.18% 0.00% 18.91% 14.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWAW % Rank
US 		98.48% 34.69% 100.00% 17.48%
Non US 		0.91% 0.00% 54.22% 76.92%

DWAW - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.01% 20.29% 26.36%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.72%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.02% 2.59%

Sales Fees

DWAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

DWAW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWAW Category Low Category High DWAW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 5.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWAW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWAW Category Low Category High DWAW % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.34% -6.13% 1.75% 52.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWAW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DWAW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Ahrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×