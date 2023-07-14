Home
Trending ETFs
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

Net Assets

$674 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$80.4
$65.96
$81.39

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DWAS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jul 19, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    4660000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Jeanette

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (“Dorsey Wright” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of approximately 200 securities from an eligible universe of approximately 2,000 securities ranked 1,001 to 3,000 by market capitalization within the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index™, a float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of the U.S. equity market.Dorsey Wright selects securities forthe Underlying Index pursuant to a proprietary selection methodology that is designed to identify companies that demonstrate powerful relative strength or “momentum” characteristics. “Relative strength” is an investing technique that seeks to determine the strongest performing securities by measuring certain factors, such as a security’s relative performance against the overall market over a set period or a security’s relative strength value, which is derived by comparing the rate of increase of the security’s price as compared to that of a benchmark index.
The Index Provider uses a proprietary methodology to analyze the relative strength of each security within the universe of eligible securities and determine a “momentum” score. In general, momentum is the tendency
of an investment to exhibit persistence in its relative performance; a “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had better recent performance compared to other securities. The momentum score for each security included in the Underlying Index is based on intermediate and long-term upward price movements of the security as compared to a representative benchmark index.
After giving each eligible security a momentum score,the Index Provider selects approximately 200 securities with the highest momentumscores for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Index Provider weights each security by its momentum score, with higher scoring securities representing a greater weight in the Underlying Index.
As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 200 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $179 million to $7.4 billion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries. As of August 31, 2022, the Fund had significant exposure to the energy sector. The Fund's portfolio holdings, and the extent to which it concentrates its investments, are likely to change over time.
Read More

DWAS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -19.9% 53.5% 69.93%
1 Yr 18.9% -72.5% 37.5% 10.64%
3 Yr 13.1%* -54.1% 47.9% 3.14%
5 Yr 7.8%* -42.5% 12.6% 2.05%
10 Yr 8.8%* -23.1% 12.2% 3.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -82.1% 547.9% 4.46%
2021 9.4% -69.3% 196.9% 3.99%
2020 9.8% -28.2% 32.1% 39.10%
2019 7.1% -3.2% 9.3% 8.89%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 21.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.8% -24.8% 53.5% 97.30%
1 Yr -7.7% -72.5% 37.5% 95.78%
3 Yr 17.7%* -54.1% 47.9% 1.57%
5 Yr 14.6%* -42.5% 14.6% 0.19%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 8.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -82.1% 547.9% 4.46%
2021 9.4% -69.3% 196.9% 3.99%
2020 9.8% -28.2% 32.1% 39.10%
2019 7.1% -3.2% 9.3% 8.89%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 44.36%

DWAS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWAS Category Low Category High DWAS % Rank
Net Assets 674 M 183 K 28 B 47.31%
Number of Holdings 201 6 1336 14.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.6 M 59 K 2.7 B 69.19%
Weighting of Top 10 16.27% 5.9% 100.0% 79.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESCO PRIVATE PRIME FUND 15.62%
  2. INVESCO PRIVATE GOVERNMENT FUND 5.96%
  3. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. 1.62%
  4. Veritiv Corp. 1.55%
  5. Destination XL Group, Inc. 1.51%
  6. Casella Waste Systems, Inc., Class A 1.28%
  7. Transcat, Inc. 1.19%
  8. CONSOL Energy Inc. 1.10%
  9. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. 1.10%
  10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. 1.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWAS % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 77.52% 101.30% 7.91%
Cash 		0.10% -1.30% 22.49% 89.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 92.93%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 94.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 92.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 92.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWAS % Rank
Energy 		26.28% 0.00% 55.49% 0.84%
Industrials 		18.60% 0.00% 36.64% 33.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.65% 0.00% 40.68% 32.66%
Financial Services 		11.49% 0.00% 42.95% 20.03%
Healthcare 		9.43% 0.00% 47.90% 93.77%
Basic Materials 		7.31% 0.00% 10.30% 2.19%
Real Estate 		5.69% 0.00% 15.31% 15.49%
Technology 		3.76% 2.91% 75.51% 99.83%
Consumer Defense 		1.85% 0.00% 13.56% 84.68%
Communication Services 		1.58% 0.00% 15.31% 60.27%
Utilities 		0.34% 0.00% 5.57% 27.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWAS % Rank
US 		98.34% 67.06% 99.56% 9.26%
Non US 		1.57% 0.00% 26.08% 78.28%

DWAS - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.05% 27.56% 94.88%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.05% 4.05% 12.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DWAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 98.02%

DWAS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWAS Category Low Category High DWAS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 1.90% 1.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWAS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWAS Category Low Category High DWAS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.03% -4.08% 1.10% 7.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWAS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DWAS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2012

9.87

9.9%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2012

9.87

9.9%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

