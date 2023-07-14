The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (“Dorsey Wright” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of approximately 200 securities from an eligible universe of approximately 2,000 securities ranked 1,001 to 3,000 by market capitalization within the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index™, a float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of the U.S. equity market. Dorsey Wright selects securities for the Underlying Index pursuant to a proprietary selection methodology that is designed to identify companies that demonstrate powerful relative strength or “momentum” characteristics. “Relative strength” is an investing technique that seeks to determine the strongest performing securities by measuring certain factors, such as a security’s relative performance against the overall market over a set period or a security’s relative strength value, which is derived by comparing the rate of increase of the security’s price as compared to that of a benchmark index.

The Index Provider uses a proprietary methodology to analyze the relative strength of each security within the universe of eligible securities and determine a “momentum” score. In general, momentum is the tendency

of an investment to exhibit persistence in its relative performance; a “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had better recent performance compared to other securities. The momentum score for each security included in the Underlying Index is based on intermediate and long-term upward price movements of the security as compared to a representative benchmark index.

After giving each eligible security a momentum score, the Index Provider selects approximately 200 securities with the highest momentum scores for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Index Provider weights each security by its momentum score, with higher scoring securities representing a greater weight in the Underlying Index.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 200 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $179 million to $7.4 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.