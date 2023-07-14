Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
18.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
Net Assets
$674 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.3%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DWAS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|69.93%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|10.64%
|3 Yr
|13.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|3.14%
|5 Yr
|7.8%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|2.05%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|3.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|DWAS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.8%
|-24.8%
|53.5%
|97.30%
|1 Yr
|-7.7%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|95.78%
|3 Yr
|17.7%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|1.57%
|5 Yr
|14.6%*
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|0.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|8.96%
* Annualized
|DWAS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWAS % Rank
|Net Assets
|674 M
|183 K
|28 B
|47.31%
|Number of Holdings
|201
|6
|1336
|14.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|60.6 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|69.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.27%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|79.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWAS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|7.91%
|Cash
|0.10%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|89.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|92.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|94.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|92.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|92.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWAS % Rank
|Energy
|26.28%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|0.84%
|Industrials
|18.60%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|33.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.65%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|32.66%
|Financial Services
|11.49%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|20.03%
|Healthcare
|9.43%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|93.77%
|Basic Materials
|7.31%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|2.19%
|Real Estate
|5.69%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|15.49%
|Technology
|3.76%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|99.83%
|Consumer Defense
|1.85%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|84.68%
|Communication Services
|1.58%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|60.27%
|Utilities
|0.34%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|27.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWAS % Rank
|US
|98.34%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|9.26%
|Non US
|1.57%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|78.28%
|DWAS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|94.88%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|12.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DWAS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DWAS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWAS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|98.02%
|DWAS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWAS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|1.52%
|DWAS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DWAS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWAS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.03%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|7.51%
|DWAS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2012
9.87
9.9%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2012
9.87
9.9%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
