Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 12/01/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$144 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.5%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 12/01/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The portfolio managers use proprietary quantitative models to identify investments for the Fund. To identify investments, the models evaluate multiple quantitative characteristics for each potential stock investment and apply specific rules to select stocks for investment based on these characteristics. The sub-advisor’s quantitative models seek to identify stocks that appear to have upside potential and relatively low downside risk relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index. The quantitative models analyze factors regarding a stock’s valuation and quality, as well as market sentiment toward a stock, to select stocks that may have the potential to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Fund seeks to do this by purchasing stocks that the sub-advisor’s proprietary quantitative models identify as having low valuations and appropriate quantitative characteristics for the market environment. The quantitative factors are selected and weighted using the sub-advisor’s proprietary quantitative market evaluation and Dynamic Shifting Tool, which shifts between a broad value and deep value model based on prevailing market conditions. Stock selection factors include, among other things, earnings quality and profitability, investor sentiment, and management’s utilization of capital.
The Fund will typically invest in a stock when it meets the large capitalization threshold and its historical price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market indicate a potentially attractive valuation and the quantitative models rank it with a high multi-factor score. The Fund will typically sell a stock when its multi-factor score reaches a sell target set by the quantitative models, its historical price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market, exceed the upper thresholds, or its market capitalization falls below the Fund's large capitalization definition.
The Fund will only invest in U.S. traded companies, which may include companies incorporated outside the U.S. which conduct a significant portion of their activities in the U.S. and are considered U.S. companies in the Russell U.S. indices. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in
equity securities of large capitalization companies or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of May 31, 2023, the median market capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $11.81 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $591.44 billion.
The Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors from time to time. As of May 31, 2023, the top sectors represented by the Fund’s investments were financials and industrials. These sectors may change over time. In addition, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment goal.
|Period
|DVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVAL % Rank
|Net Assets
|144 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|115
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.8 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.54%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVAL % Rank
|Stocks
|98.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVAL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVAL % Rank
|US
|98.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVAL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|DVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVAL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$1.503
|OrdinaryDividend
