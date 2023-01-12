The portfolio managers use proprietary quantitative models to identify investments for the Fund. To identify investments, the models evaluate multiple quantitative characteristics for each potential stock investment and apply specific rules to select stocks for investment based on these characteristics. The sub-advisor’s quantitative models seek to identify stocks that appear to have upside potential and relatively low downside risk relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index. The quantitative models analyze factors regarding a stock’s valuation and quality, as well as market sentiment toward a stock, to select stocks that may have the potential to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Fund seeks to do this by purchasing stocks that the sub-advisor’s proprietary quantitative models identify as having low valuations and appropriate quantitative characteristics for the market environment. The quantitative factors are selected and weighted using the sub-advisor’s proprietary quantitative market evaluation and Dynamic Shifting Tool, which shifts between a broad value and deep value model based on prevailing market conditions. Stock selection factors include, among other things, earnings quality and profitability, investor sentiment, and management’s utilization of capital.

The Fund will typically invest in a stock when it meets the large capitalization threshold and its historical price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market indicate a potentially attractive valuation and the quantitative models rank it with a high multi-factor score. The Fund will typically sell a stock when its multi-factor score reaches a sell target set by the quantitative models, its historical price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market, exceed the upper thresholds, or its market capitalization falls below the Fund's large capitalization definition.

The Fund will only invest in U.S. traded companies, which may include companies incorporated outside the U.S. which conduct a significant portion of their activities in the U.S. and are considered U.S. companies in the Russell U.S. indices. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in

equity securities of large capitalization companies or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of May 31, 2023, the median market capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $11.81 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $591.44 billion.

The Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors from time to time. As of May 31, 2023, the top sectors represented by the Fund’s investments were financials and industrials. These sectors may change over time. In addition, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment goal.