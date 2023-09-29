The Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by generally investing in a universe of investment grade fixed income securities that typically mature in one year or less from the date of settlement. The Portfolio may, however, take a large position in securities maturing within two years from the date of settlement when higher yields are available. The Portfolio invests in U.S. government obligations, U.S. government agency obligations, dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the U.S., securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the U.S., foreign government and agency obligations, bank obligations, including U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks, corporate obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds and obligations of supranational organizations. As a non- fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.

The Portfolio will maintain a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity that will not exceed one year. In making purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, the Advisor will focus investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the Portfolio will focus investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range.

The fixed income securities in which the Portfolio invests are considered investment grade at the time of purchase (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)). The Portfolio principally invests in certificates of deposit, commercial paper, bankers’ acceptances, notes and bonds. In addition, the Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and obligations of federal agencies and instrumentalities.

The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.