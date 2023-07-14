Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 0.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve the US High Profitability ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Portfolio is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of large U.S. companies that the Advisor determines to have high profitability relative to other U.S. large cap companies at the time of purchase. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the large-cap, high profitability segment of the U.S. market. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to such stocks may be achieved by overweighting and/or underweighting eligible stocks based on their market capitalization, relative price, and/or profitability characteristics. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of U.S. companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, for purposes of the Portfolio, the Advisor considers large cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the highest 90% of total market capitalization or companies whose market capitalizations are larger than or equal to the 1,000th largest U.S. company within the U.S. Universe, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. The Advisor generally defines the U.S. Universe as a portfolio of U.S. operating companies listed on securities exchanges in the United States that are deemed appropriate by the Advisor. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of eligible operating companies within the U.S. Universe. Under the Advisor’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of a large cap company would be $7,650 million or above. This threshold will change due to market conditions.
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.
The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DUHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DUHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|DUHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|61.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DUHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|DUHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DUHP % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.61 B
|390 K
|151 B
|57.45%
|Number of Holdings
|154
|2
|1727
|20.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|332 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|53.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.72%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|36.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DUHP % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|6.42%
|Cash
|0.41%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|92.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|57.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|54.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|55.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|56.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DUHP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|88.04%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|1.48%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|92.24%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|8.15%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|86.26%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|98.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|94.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|76.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|14.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|3.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|40.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DUHP % Rank
|US
|99.85%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|8.97%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|82.06%
|DUHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.21%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|93.72%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|4.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DUHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DUHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DUHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|DUHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DUHP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.37%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|58.49%
|DUHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DUHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DUHP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|DUHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
