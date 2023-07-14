Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF

ETF
DUDE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.0316 -0.16 -0.71%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$19.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

107.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
$19.34
$24.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DUDE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brandon Koepke

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Fund employs two different investment strategies depending on whether the Index anticipates a bull market or a bear market.

 

When a bull market is anticipated, the Fund’s portfolio will generally reflect a classic aggressive portfolio having approximately 70/30 domestic/international equity allocation weights. In that case, the Fund will generally invest in six ETFs that are considered geopolitical sector ETFs or economic sector ETFs.

Economic sector ETFs include ETFs that invest primarily in one of several economic sector categories, such as healthcare, energy, technology, and finance.
Geopolitical sector ETFs include ETFs that invest primarily in a particular world region, such as Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific, or any of the many individual countries of the world.

Conversely, when a bear market is anticipated, the Fund will generally invest in at least four ETFs that typically have a more conservative risk profile compared to the bull market ETFs. However, except as noted below, even when a bear market is anticipated, the Fund may invest in ETFs that are considered high-risk or are subject to equity market volatility, such as junk bond funds and equity funds. When a bear market is anticipated, the Fund will invest primarily in ETFs that are considered inflation protected, medium- and long-term treasury funds, aggregate bond funds, long-term bond funds, corporate bond funds, high-yield bond funds, gold funds, and broad-based U.S. equity market funds. However, if the Index anticipates a bear market due to excess market volatility, the Index will be limited to inflation protected, medium- and long-term treasury ETFs.

The sector categories described above are viewed as general guidelines and the scope of each category is interpreted broadly. As a result, a single ETF may be included in more than one category. Also, in some instances, the Index may select a broad U.S. equity market ETF instead of an ETF from one of the categories described above.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when Empowered Funds, LLC, dba EA Advisers (the “Adviser”) believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and cash equivalents (including U.S. treasury bills), or in other ETFs not included in the Index but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index or as may be necessary for the Fund to comply with regulatory constraints (for example, potential limitations on investments in some underling ETFs).

The Fund will be considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. 

The Index

The Index seeks to determine whether U.S. equity markets appear to be in an advancing market (a “Bull” indicator) or appear to have an elevated risk of market decline (a “Bear” indicator). The Index uses a computer algorithm to make the assessment. The Index will remain in a Bull mode (or a Bear mode), as the case may be, until the algorithm determines to shift from Bull to Bear (or vice versa). Shifts generally occur at calendar month end, but may occur mid-month if the algorithm anticipates significant market shifts. The Index uses a form of artificial intelligence that seeks to evolve and improve the selection of ETFs over time.

A more detailed description of the Index’s methodology is provided below under the heading “Additional Information About the Indices.”

As of September 30, 2022, the Index was weighted as follows: Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (35%), SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (30%), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (20%), iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (15%).

Read More

DUDE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -23.1% 13.0% 93.28%
1 Yr 0.4% -35.8% 24.9% 25.10%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.8% 16.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -48.5% 15.7% 0.81%
2021 6.9% -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -7.6% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 8.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.8% 13.0% 97.63%
1 Yr N/A -35.8% 24.9% 25.10%
3 Yr N/A* -18.8% 16.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -48.5% 15.7% 0.81%
2021 6.9% -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -6.8% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 11.4% N/A

DUDE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DUDE Category Low Category High DUDE % Rank
Net Assets 19.5 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 54.33%
Number of Holdings 7 2 3255 88.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.7 M 349 K 12.1 B 45.67%
Weighting of Top 10 107.15% 22.2% 100.0% 0.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 25.15%
  2. SPDR SER TR NYSE TECH ETF 20.71%
  3. SPDR SER TR COMP SOFTWARE 19.30%
  4. ISHARES TR U.S. TECH ETF 15.83%
  5. ISHARES TR GLOBAL TECH ETF 15.67%
  6. ISHARES TR US TELECOM ETF 14.57%
  7. ISHARES TR SP MC 400GR ETF 13.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DUDE % Rank
Stocks 		106.34% 0.00% 238.38% 3.15%
Cash 		0.81% -65.52% 88.88% 84.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 25.98%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 62.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 53.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 81.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DUDE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 83.02%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 50.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 81.60%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 87.26%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 81.60%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 86.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 11.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 76.89%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.51% 2.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 61.79%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 3.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DUDE % Rank
US 		106.34% -1.19% 235.84% 5.51%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 48.82%

DUDE - Expenses

Operational Fees

DUDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.49% 0.44% 3.72% 66.01%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 90.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DUDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DUDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DUDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 72.28%

DUDE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DUDE Category Low Category High DUDE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.31% 0.00% 37.53% 37.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DUDE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DUDE Category Low Category High DUDE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.12% 13.72% 59.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DUDE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DUDE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Koepke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Brandon Koepke serves as Chief Technology Officer & Portfolio Manager. Mr. Koepke has a BSc in Computer Science specializing in Software Engineering at the University of Calgary and a BComm in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business.

Richard Shaner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Mr. Richard Shaner has been portfolio manager of the Fund since 2021. Mr. Shaner has advised on trading and execution matters for the Adviser since January 2021, where he supports trading operations and assists in quantitative research. Prior to Mr. Shaner’s tenure with the Adviser, Mr. Shaner executed various trading strategies for a private family office. Mr. Shaner has a B.Sc in Kinesiology and Applied Physiology from the University of Colorado. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.64 13.0

