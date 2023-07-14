The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S.-listed equity securities, selected based on the Adviser’s assessment of a company’s valuation, cash flow stability, and balance sheet quality (“fundamental factors”), as described below.

In selecting securities for the Fund, Distillate Capital Partners LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Distillate” or the “Adviser”), first considers companies that meet the Adviser’s criteria for (i) profitability, (ii) historical cash flow, and (iii) liquidity (based on the average daily traded value of the security).

Companies that satisfy such criteria are then reviewed using the Adviser’s proprietary measures of: (i) the company’s valuation, which takes into account the company’s free cash flow yield (a measure comparing a company’s normalized free cash flow to its enterprise value), and (ii) the volatility of the company’s historical and projected cash flows (“cash flow stability”). The Adviser then seeks to identify the most undervalued companies using these proprietary measures. A company’s “normalized” free cash flow reflects its estimated free cash flow, adjusted to account for nonrecurring items. Such “normalized” values enable a more accurate comparison of different companies’ regular free cash flows. A company’s enterprise value is calculated based primarily on the company’s market capitalization and indebtedness. Of the companies meeting these criteria, the Fund invests in large-capitalization equity securities. A large-capitalization company is defined as one of the roughly 500 largest U.S.-listed companies based on free-float market capitalization.

In assessing a company’s balance sheet quality, the Adviser considers a company’s financial indebtedness. Typically, the Fund does not invest in companies with significant leverage, based on the Adviser’s proprietary debt-to-income calculation.

The Adviser evaluates investments applying the fundamental factor criteria described above and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio accordingly on at least a quarterly basis. The Adviser, in its discretion, may include or exclude companies from the Fund’s portfolio based on unusual data or fundamental conditions that the Adviser believes would cause a security’s inclusion or exclusion to be

inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategy. Although the Adviser seeks to select companies that demonstrate fundamental stability, the value of such companies may still be subject to volatility over short or long periods of time.

As part of this review, the Adviser generally sells a stock when it no longer satisfies the Adviser’s investment criteria discussed above. A stock will be sold if it becomes overvalued as measured using the Adviser’s measure of free cash flow. This could be the result of stock price appreciation, free cash flow erosion, or other eligible stocks presenting even more attractive valuation opportunities. Additionally, a stock will be sold if the company takes on additional debt or reports a reduction in income such that it no longer satisfies the Adviser’s measure of financial indebtedness. Finally, a stock may be sold if it no longer satisfies the Adviser’s measure of cash flow stability.