The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.9
$36.90
$45.94

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DSTL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Distillate Capital Partners
  • Inception Date
    Oct 23, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    17700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S.-listed equity securities, selected based on the Adviser’s assessment of a company’s valuation, cash flow stability, and balance sheet quality (“fundamental factors”), as described below.
In selecting securities for the Fund, Distillate Capital Partners LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Distillate” or the “Adviser”), first considers companies that meet the Adviser’s criteria for (i) profitability, (ii) historical cash flow, and (iii) liquidity (based on the average daily traded value of the security).
Companies that satisfy such criteria are then reviewed using the Adviser’s proprietary measures of: (i) the company’s valuation, which takes into account the company’s free cash flow yield (a measure comparing a company’s normalized free cash flow to its enterprise value), and (ii) the volatility of the company’s historical and projected cash flows (“cash flow stability”). The Adviser then seeks to identify the most undervalued companies using these proprietary measures. A company’s “normalized” free cash flow reflects its estimated free cash flow, adjusted to account for nonrecurring items. Such “normalized” values enable a more accurate comparison of different companies’ regular free cash flows. A company’s enterprise value is calculated based primarily on the company’s market capitalization and indebtedness. Of the companies meeting these criteria, the Fund invests in large-capitalization equity securities. A large-capitalization company is defined as one of the roughly 500 largest U.S.-listed companies based on free-float market capitalization.
In assessing a company’s balance sheet quality, the Adviser considers a company’s financial indebtedness. Typically, the Fund does not invest in companies with significant leverage, based on the Adviser’s proprietary debt-to-income calculation.
The Adviser evaluates investments applying the fundamental factor criteria described above and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio accordingly on at least a quarterly basis.The Adviser, in its discretion, may include or exclude companies from the Fund’s portfolio based on unusual data or fundamental conditions that the Adviser believes would cause a security’s inclusion or exclusion to be
inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategy. Although the Adviser seeks to select companies that demonstrate fundamental stability, the value of such companies may still be subject to volatility over short or long periods of time.
As part of this review, the Adviser generally sells a stock when it no longer satisfies the Adviser’s investment criteria discussed above. A stock will be sold if it becomes overvalued as measured using the Adviser’s measure of free cash flow. This could be the result of stock price appreciation, free cash flow erosion, or other eligible stocks presenting even more attractive valuation opportunities. Additionally, a stock will be sold if the company takes on additional debt or reports a reduction in income such that it no longer satisfies the Adviser’s measure of financial indebtedness. Finally, a stock may be sold if it no longer satisfies the Adviser’s measure of cash flow stability.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in U.S. assets. For purposes of this policy, the Fund considers securities that are traded principally in the United States to be “U.S. assets”. As of January 10, 2023, the Fund had significant exposure to the information technology, industrials, and health care sectors.
Read More

DSTL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -14.3% 36.7% 69.90%
1 Yr 16.9% -34.8% 38.6% 9.86%
3 Yr 14.8%* -27.6% 93.5% 1.49%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 70.25%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 75.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% 7.87%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% 4.65%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% 14.04%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% 1.25%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.6% -20.5% 36.7% 90.14%
1 Yr 3.8% -34.8% 40.3% 78.78%
3 Yr 20.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 0.32%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% 7.94%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% 4.88%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% 13.96%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% 1.25%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

DSTL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSTL Category Low Category High DSTL % Rank
Net Assets 1.07 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 52.41%
Number of Holdings 101 2 4154 51.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M 288 K 270 B 65.84%
Weighting of Top 10 20.20% 1.8% 106.2% 92.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.80%
  2. Alphabet Inc 4.44%
  3. Broadcom Inc 2.00%
  4. Visa Inc 1.99%
  5. AbbVie Inc 1.92%
  6. Johnson Johnson 1.80%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.68%
  8. Cisco Systems Inc 1.62%
  9. Comcast Corp 1.54%
  10. Home Depot Inc/The 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSTL % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% 0.00% 130.24% 11.29%
Cash 		0.02% -102.29% 100.00% 87.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 51.32%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 51.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 49.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 49.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSTL % Rank
Healthcare 		21.06% 0.00% 60.70% 5.27%
Technology 		19.00% 0.00% 48.94% 76.26%
Industrials 		18.77% 0.00% 29.90% 3.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.34% 0.00% 30.33% 4.27%
Communication Services 		7.83% 0.00% 27.94% 60.84%
Consumer Defense 		7.17% 0.00% 47.71% 38.70%
Basic Materials 		3.50% 0.00% 25.70% 28.24%
Financial Services 		3.47% 0.00% 55.59% 98.09%
Energy 		2.09% 0.00% 41.64% 76.11%
Real Estate 		0.78% 0.00% 31.91% 81.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 92.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSTL % Rank
US 		99.98% 0.00% 127.77% 2.41%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 96.01%

DSTL - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 49.27% 79.92%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 2.00% 34.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DSTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 72.87%

DSTL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSTL Category Low Category High DSTL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 23.92% 8.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSTL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSTL Category Low Category High DSTL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -54.00% 6.06% 22.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSTL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DSTL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 23, 2018

3.61

3.6%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

