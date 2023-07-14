Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-2.1%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$578 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.9%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|DRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.1%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|99.48%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-11.3%
|2.9%
|93.92%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-6.1%
|1.4%
|81.55%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|6.19%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.6%
|2.2%
|4.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|DRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|90.44%
|2021
|0.4%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|3.64%
|2020
|4.6%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|0.19%
|2019
|3.0%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|0.19%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|DRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.9%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|99.48%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-11.3%
|2.2%
|98.26%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|0.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DRSK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|90.44%
|2021
|0.4%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|3.64%
|2020
|4.6%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|0.19%
|2019
|3.0%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|0.19%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|DRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRSK % Rank
|Net Assets
|578 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|64.99%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|4
|4919
|93.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|825 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|27.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.88%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|0.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSK % Rank
|Bonds
|95.38%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|26.74%
|Stocks
|2.26%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|3.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.83%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|58.51%
|Cash
|0.54%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|85.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|51.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|36.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSK % Rank
|Technology
|24.45%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|1.54%
|Healthcare
|14.47%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|16.92%
|Financial Services
|13.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.75%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|1.54%
|Communication Services
|8.81%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|35.38%
|Industrials
|8.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.85%
|Consumer Defense
|6.90%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|18.46%
|Energy
|4.80%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.38%
|Utilities
|2.98%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|13.85%
|Real Estate
|2.77%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|18.46%
|Basic Materials
|2.47%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|21.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSK % Rank
|US
|2.23%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|2.78%
|Non US
|0.03%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|3.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSK % Rank
|Corporate
|99.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.55%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|94.44%
|Securitized
|0.18%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|91.15%
|Government
|0.15%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|93.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|48.61%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|68.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSK % Rank
|US
|82.25%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|37.15%
|Non US
|13.13%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|47.05%
|DRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|38.56%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|96.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DRSK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|11.75%
|DRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRSK % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.59%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|1.74%
|DRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRSK % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|55.42%
|DRSK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.513
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2018
3.82
3.8%
John David Gardner is the Founder and majority owner of ACA. John David began his career in the financial services industry when he joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney as a Financial Advisor in 2010. JD attended the Raj Soin College of Business, Wright State University for both undergraduate (BS in Business with a Major in Financial Services) and graduate degrees (MBA with a concentration in Finance). He founded Aptus in 2013 to provide access to stock market exposure while recognizing risk - both market and behavioral. Aptus is an innovative investment manager located in Fairhope, Alabama focused on behavioral finance and serves as the Index Provider to the Aptus Behavioral Momentum Index and adviser to the Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF. John David has also passed the Series 3, 7, 66, and 31 securities license examinations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2018
3.82
3.8%
Beckham David Wyrick, Jr. (year of birth 1983) joined ACA in 2016 and serves as Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer. Beckham focuses on custom research, and is heavily involved in managing the Aptus Funds. In addition, he also builds and maintains asset allocation models for individual investors in separately managed accounts. Beckham is currently a Level 2 candidate in the CFA Program. Beckham attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where he was also a member of the men’s basketball team. He graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. Beckham currently resides in Fairhope, Alabama with his wife, Johanna and their two children, Ada and Henri.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
