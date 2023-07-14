The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are involved in the development of electric vehicles and/or autonomous vehicles, including companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicles, electric/hybrid vehicle components and materials, autonomous driving technology, and network connected services for transportation, (collectively, "Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Companies"), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes among the most liquid and investable companies in accordance with the market capitalization and liquidity criteria associated with the eligible markets, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies from the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New

Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

From the eligible universe, the Index Provider identifies Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Companies by applying a proprietary natural language processing algorithm process that seeks to identify companies with exposure to the following categories:

• Electric Vehicles ("EV") - companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles/scooters, buses, and electric rail.

• Electric Vehicle Components ("EVC") - companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicle components, including electric drivetrains, lithium-ion and other types of electric batteries, and fuel cells. In addition, companies that produce the chemicals and raw materials (including but not limited to lithium and cobalt) that comprise these electric/hybrid vehicle components are eligible for inclusion.

• Autonomous Vehicle Technology ("AVT") - companies that build autonomous vehicles and/or develop hardware and software that facilitates the development of autonomous vehicles, including sensors, mapping technology, artificial intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems, ride-share platforms, and network-connected services for transportation.

In order to be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be identified as having exposure to these categories based on the ranking it receives from the natural language processing algorithm ("Segment Score"), as determined by the Index Provider. Within each category listed above, companies are ranked by the Index Provider according to their respective Segment Score. The Index Provider then reviews the companies to ensure relevance to one or more of the categories above based on the business operations of the company. The Underlying Index is comprised of the highest ranking 15 companies in the EV segment, the highest ranking 30 companies in the EVC segment, and the highest ranking 30 companies in the AVT segment, as determined by the Index Provider and subject to certain buffer rules intended to reduce turnover. Accordingly, the Fund assets will be concentrated (that is, it will hold 25% or more of its total assets) in companies that provide exposure to electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted semi-annually. At the semi-annual reconstitution, a capping methodology is applied to reduce concentration in individual securities and increase diversification of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include industrials, information technology, materials, and consumer discretionary companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the Lithium-Ion Battery industry and had significant exposure to the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors.