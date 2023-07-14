Home
Trending ETFs
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

35.3%

1 yr return

24.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

14.2%

Net Assets

$901 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
$19.39
$27.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DRIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 28.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 13, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    42387949
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nam To

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).
The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are involved in the development of electric vehicles and/or autonomous vehicles, including companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicles, electric/hybrid vehicle components and materials, autonomous driving technology, and network connected services for transportation, (collectively, "Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Companies"), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").
The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes among the most liquid and investable companies in accordance with the market capitalization and liquidity criteria associated with the eligible markets, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies from the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New
Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
From the eligible universe, the Index Provider identifies Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Companies by applying a proprietary natural language processing algorithm process that seeks to identify companies with exposure to the following categories:
Electric Vehicles ("EV") - companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles/scooters, buses, and electric rail.
Electric Vehicle Components ("EVC") - companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicle components, including electric drivetrains, lithium-ion and other types of electric batteries, and fuel cells. In addition, companies that produce the chemicals and raw materials (including but not limited to lithium and cobalt) that comprise these electric/hybrid vehicle components are eligible for inclusion.
Autonomous Vehicle Technology ("AVT") - companies that build autonomous vehicles and/or develop hardware and software that facilitates the development of autonomous vehicles, including sensors, mapping technology, artificial intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems, ride-share platforms, and network-connected services for transportation.
In order to be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be identified as having exposure to these categories based on the ranking it receives from the natural language processing algorithm ("Segment Score"), as determined by the Index Provider. Within each category listed above, companies are ranked by the Index Provider according to their respective Segment Score. The Index Provider then reviews the companies to ensure relevance to one or more of the categories above based on the business operations of the company. The Underlying Index is comprised of the highest ranking 15 companies in the EV segment, the highest ranking 30 companies in the EVC segment, and the highest ranking 30 companies in the AVT segment, as determined by the Index Provider and subject to certain buffer rules intended to reduce turnover. Accordingly, the Fund assets will be concentrated (that is, it will hold 25% or more of its total assets) in companies that provide exposure to electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles.
The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted semi-annually. At the semi-annual reconstitution, a capping methodology is applied to reduce concentration in individual securities and increase diversification of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include industrials, information technology, materials, and consumer discretionary companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the Lithium-Ion Battery industry and had significant exposure to the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors.
Read More

DRIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.3% -40.8% 42.4% 5.41%
1 Yr 24.3% -60.3% 43.3% 10.81%
3 Yr 19.8%* -52.3% 23.4% 5.71%
5 Yr 14.2%* -33.3% 25.2% 20.59%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 14.0% 82.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.1% -72.7% 8.2% 70.27%
2021 13.0% -22.1% 27.0% 8.57%
2020 17.6% -11.4% 49.5% 23.53%
2019 6.5% -8.1% 13.6% 42.86%
2018 N/A -13.7% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.3% -46.5% 20.8% 64.86%
1 Yr -9.6% -77.0% 12.8% 43.24%
3 Yr 28.1%* -36.2% 44.2% 13.33%
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 31.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.1% -72.7% 8.2% 70.27%
2021 13.0% -22.1% 27.0% 8.57%
2020 17.6% -11.4% 49.5% 23.53%
2019 6.5% -8.1% 13.6% 42.86%
2018 N/A -12.2% 3.1% N/A

DRIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRIV Category Low Category High DRIV % Rank
Net Assets 901 M 4.4 M 31.2 B 31.25%
Number of Holdings 78 21 389 31.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 298 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 36.84%
Weighting of Top 10 28.25% 8.9% 100.0% 83.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BNP Paribas Securities Corp 5.93%
  2. TESLA INC COMMON STOCK 4.71%
  3. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK 3.98%
  4. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 3.13%
  5. QUALCOMM INC COMMON STOCK 2.87%
  6. ALPHABET INC-CL A COMMON STOCK 2.80%
  7. TOYOTA MOTOR CORP COMMON STOCK 2.70%
  8. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON STOCK 2.51%
  9. INTEL CORP COMMON STOCK 2.23%
  10. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIV % Rank
Stocks 		100.09% 0.00% 100.33% 7.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 100.00%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 91.95% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 100.00%
Cash 		-0.09% -0.34% 100.00% 94.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIV % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		34.19% 0.00% 34.19% 3.33%
Technology 		27.10% 0.00% 72.56% 33.33%
Basic Materials 		17.92% 0.00% 17.92% 3.33%
Industrials 		16.07% 0.00% 90.47% 40.00%
Communication Services 		4.72% 0.00% 16.38% 13.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.54% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 90.29% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 50.44% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIV % Rank
US 		57.87% 0.00% 85.31% 31.58%
Non US 		42.22% 0.00% 86.64% 34.21%

DRIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.22% 4.04% 61.54%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.25% 1.90% 59.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

DRIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

DRIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 124.00% 29.73%

DRIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRIV Category Low Category High DRIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.30% 0.00% 6.47% 33.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRIV Category Low Category High DRIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -2.66% 5.19% 43.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DRIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2018

4.13

4.1%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 8.85 22.93

