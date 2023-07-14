Home
Trending ETFs
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

21.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$455 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.1
$45.93
$62.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DMXF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    6500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Whitelaw

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investments results of the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened Index (the Underlying Index), which has been developed by MSCI Inc. (the Index Provider or MSCI). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to reflect the equity performance of large- and mid-capitalization developed market companies, excluding the U.S. and Canada, with favorable environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings (as determined by MSCI ESG Research LLC (MSCI ESG Research)) while applying extensive screens, including removing fossil fuel exposure. MSCI begins with the MSCI EAFE Index (the Parent Index) and selects companies with favorable ESG ratings while excluding securities of companies involved in adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, genetic engineering, controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, civilian firearms, conventional weapons, palm oil, private prisons, predatory lending, and nuclear power
based on revenue or percentage of revenue thresholds for certain categories (e.g., $500 million or 50%) and categorical exclusions for others e.g., nuclear weapons).
MSCI ESG Research rates the ESG characteristics of companies on a scale of CCC (lowest) to AAA (highest). MSCI ESG Research determines the ESG ratings by evaluating the company's risks and opportunities and using a sector-specific ESG Key Issues Key Issues) (e.g., carbon emissions) selection and weighting model. Each company is scored on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the most desirable, for each applicable Key Issue before being assigned an ESG rating based on average Key Issue score. ESG ratings are calculated in comparison to a company's sector peers, and securities in one sector may have a lower average ESG rating than securities in another sector. Only securities of companies with an ESG rating of BBB or higher are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.
MSCI screens companies with involvement in fossil fuels by excluding any company in the energy sector as per GICS methodology and all companies with an industry tie to fossil fuels such as thermal coal, oil and gas—in particular, reserve ownership, related revenues and power generation. Companies that meet the fossil fuel involvement screen but that derive more than 50% of revenues from alternative energy and do not have an industry tie to thermal coal or oil sands or have fossil fuel reserves used most likely for energy applications, as determined by the Index Provider, will be added back. Additionally, MSCI excludes companies involved in very serious business controversies. MSCI
ESG Research defines a controversy as an instance or ongoing situation in which company operations and/or products allegedly have a negative environmental, social and/or governance impact. Each controversy case is assessed for the severity of its impact on society.
The Underlying Index includes large- and mid-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the financials and industrials industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. The Underlying Index is reviewed quarterly to coincide with the semi-annual and quarterly review of the Parent Index.
BFA uses a passive or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. Representative sampling is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable
underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.
The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).
The Underlying Index is sponsored by MSCI, which isindependent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings
of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.
Read More

DMXF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMXF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% 2.1% 19.6% 55.32%
1 Yr 21.0% -20.6% 28.2% 17.87%
3 Yr 6.4%* -14.7% 25.1% 16.69%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 60.7% 70.92%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 83.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMXF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -43.6% 71.3% 69.55%
2021 5.3% -15.4% 9.4% 8.88%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMXF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -16.0% -16.4% 19.6% 99.86%
1 Yr -14.5% -27.2% 28.2% 99.01%
3 Yr N/A* -14.7% 25.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 60.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMXF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -43.6% 71.3% 69.55%
2021 5.3% -15.4% 9.4% 8.88%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

DMXF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DMXF Category Low Category High DMXF % Rank
Net Assets 455 M 1.02 M 369 B 60.06%
Number of Holdings 559 1 10801 21.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.4 M 0 34.5 B 72.33%
Weighting of Top 10 16.03% 1.9% 101.9% 72.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 3.08%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S 2.88%
  3. Novartis AG 2.24%
  4. AIA Group Ltd 1.56%
  5. SAP SE 1.46%
  6. Sony Group Corp 1.31%
  7. CSL Ltd 1.18%
  8. L'Oreal SA 1.17%
  9. Schneider Electric SE 1.07%
  10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DMXF % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 0.00% 122.60% 20.94%
Cash 		0.52% -65.15% 100.00% 75.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 43.37%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 63.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 39.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 44.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMXF % Rank
Financial Services 		22.75% 0.00% 47.75% 6.11%
Industrials 		16.70% 5.17% 99.49% 23.29%
Technology 		13.58% 0.00% 36.32% 31.15%
Healthcare 		12.43% 0.00% 21.01% 44.69%
Communication Services 		7.80% 0.00% 21.69% 23.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.78% 0.00% 36.36% 82.10%
Basic Materials 		7.54% 0.00% 23.86% 64.92%
Consumer Defense 		5.93% 0.00% 32.29% 90.83%
Real Estate 		4.78% 0.00% 14.59% 6.70%
Utilities 		0.69% 0.00% 13.68% 78.89%
Energy 		0.03% 0.00% 16.89% 94.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMXF % Rank
Non US 		97.99% 0.00% 124.02% 23.68%
US 		1.49% -7.71% 68.98% 55.92%

DMXF - Expenses

Operational Fees

DMXF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.02% 26.51% 93.57%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.60% 9.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

DMXF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DMXF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DMXF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 247.00% 39.58%

DMXF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DMXF Category Low Category High DMXF % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.69% 0.00% 13.13% 20.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DMXF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DMXF Category Low Category High DMXF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.06% -0.93% 6.38% 34.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DMXF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DMXF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2020

1.96

2.0%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2020

1.96

2.0%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2020

1.96

2.0%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

