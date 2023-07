The Fund will generally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, calculates and maintains the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the dividend-paying equity securities of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average™, which is a price-weighted index of 30 U.S. companies that meet certain size, listing and liquidity requirements. The Underlying Index includes all constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average™ that pay dividends. The Underlying Index is calculated using a yield-weighted methodology that weights all dividend-paying constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average™ by their indicated annual dividend yield. Underlying Index constituents must be a part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average™.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 27 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $32.7 billion to $2.12 trillion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the

securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).