The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by purchasing 25-35 stocks of companies that pay dividends and expect to grow the dividends over time and are trading at attractive valuations at the time of the investment. The Fund’s investment adviser, TrueMark Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”), and sub-adviser, Titleist Asset Management, Ltd. (the “Sub-Adviser”), will seek to invest in such companies that are established businesses with high cash flow, stable revenue streams, and more disciplined capital reinvestment programs which may, in turn, experience lower volatility relative to the overall equity market.

The Adviser and Sub-Adviser will focus on companies whose stock is listed on a U.S. exchange with market capitalizations greater than $8 billion, but may include companies with market capitalizations of less than $8 billion if their dividend yields are above the market average. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser will select companies for the Fund that, in the Sub-Adviser’s determination, provide the best combination of dividend yield with potential for dividend growth and are currently under-valued in the market. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Sub-Adviser makes its initial identification of potential portfolio securities based on its assessment of a company’s ability and commitment to sustain and grow its dividends. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify such companies by utilizing a combination of quantitative and qualitative indicators of the company’s financial position, growth opportunities, historical payouts, and management commentary, as well as the competitive landscape.

The Sub-Adviser will then review the current market valuation of these companies which the Sub-Adviser believes are under-valued. The Sub-Adviser first identifies “high quality companies,” which are generally defined as companies with a sustainable competitive

advantage, offering stable and growing free cash flows, and quality management teams that have the capital discipline to distribute dividends to shareholders. The Sub-Adviser then selects companies whose stock is trading at a valuation that it believes offers an opportunity to generate above average returns over time. The Sub-Adviser utilizes a variety of metrics (

e.g.,

price compared to earnings ratio, market capitalization compared to book value, free cash flow yield, etc.) in the valuation process and seeks to identify companies that are attractively priced both in absolute terms and relative to their peers with a preference of companies with higher free cash flow.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a lesser number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.