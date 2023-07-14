Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-4.7%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$65.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|DIVZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.7%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|34.39%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|1.29%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|3.5%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|93.34%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|61.5%
|3.39%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|3.5%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|65.3 M
|390 K
|151 B
|87.49%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|1727
|93.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.9 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|82.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.08%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|8.13%
|Stocks
|98.01%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|85.69%
|Cash
|5.49%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|10.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|15.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|7.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|9.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|10.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|20.03%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|93.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|84.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|56.83%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|14.52%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|95.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|1.01%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|31.06%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|20.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|87.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|92.86%
|US
|98.01%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|71.85%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|38.98%
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|68.60%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|65.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|3.01%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|10.91%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|2.48%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Jordan Waldrep brings over 15 years of investment experience to TrueMark. Previously, Mr. Waldrep was the Senior Portfolio Manager of the Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Navigator Fund at USA Mutuals. Mr. Waldrep has over 18 years of investment experience. He was the portfolio manager of Blackfin Capital ("Blackfin") from March 2014 through August 2017. Prior to Blackfin, he was an analyst and trader at Hourglass Capital since 2008. Mr. Waldrep is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas and Fort Worth. He is a Chartered Financial Ananlyst. Mr. Waldrep received a BA in Biology and History from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Mr. Austin Graff serves as Portfolio Manager at Shorebird Capital. Mr. Graff is the managing partner of the Shorebird Avocet Fund, a deep value and special situations investment strategy. Previously, Mr. Graff was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at PIMCO where he co-managed over $4 billion across a suite of equity strategies. Graff has an MBA and undergraduate degree in finance and management from Purdue University. He earned his CFA designation in 2012.
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
