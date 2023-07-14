The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities in dividend-paying companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to consistently increase their dividend payments over the medium term (three to five years). Equity Securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to assess a company’s ability to maintain consistent, real (after inflation) dividend growth. One key measure of a company’s ability to achieve consistent, real dividend growth is its consistency in generating returns on capital, which is a measure of income produced by a company when compared to capital invested in the company’s operations. In the Adviser’s view, “dividend builder” refers to a dividend-paying company which the Adviser believes will experience increasing dividends over time. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that have returned a real cash flow (cash flow adjusted for inflation) on investment of at least 10% for each of the last 10 years and, in the opinion of the Adviser, are likely to grow their dividend over time; however, this is one of several criteria used by the Adviser and it is possible that not all investments may meet this criterion. The Fund will not change this strategy unless it gives shareholders at least 60 days’ notice.

The Fund is actively managed, meaning that the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its judgment and analysis of a company’s activities. In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, the valuation of the company, its dividend history, its ratio of debt to equity and its potential for share price appreciation or return and for consistent, real (after inflation) dividend growth while maintaining company value.

Typically, the Fund will hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size.

The Fund will invest in companies on a global basis, meaning that it will generally hold both domestic and foreign companies, and may invest in companies economically tied to developed markets and emerging markets outside of the United States, including companies economically tied to countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and countries in Asia, including China, Australia, South Korea and Japan. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria) and there is no specific allocation of investments to US issuers or non-US issuers. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek a moderate level of current income and investments in dividend paying companies that have the ability to increase their dividends consistently over time.