Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$27.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.1%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities in dividend-paying companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to consistently increase their dividend payments over the medium term (three to five years). Equity Securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to assess a company’s ability to maintain consistent, real (after inflation) dividend growth. One key measure of a company’s ability to achieve consistent, real dividend growth is its consistency in generating returns on capital, which is a measure of income produced by a company when compared to capital invested in the company’s operations. In the Adviser’s view, “dividend builder” refers to a dividend-paying company which the Adviser believes will experience increasing dividends over time. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that have returned a real cash flow (cash flow adjusted for inflation) on investment of at least 10% for each of the last 10 years and, in the opinion of the Adviser, are likely to grow their dividend over time; however, this is one of several criteria used by the Adviser and it is possible that not all investments may meet this criterion. The Fund will not change this strategy unless it gives shareholders at least 60 days’ notice.
The Fund is actively managed, meaning that the Adviser will select the Fund’s holdings based on its judgment and analysis of a company’s activities. In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, the valuation of the company, its dividend history, its ratio of debt to equity and its potential for share price appreciation or return and for consistent, real (after inflation) dividend growth while maintaining company value.
Typically, the Fund will hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size.
The Fund will invest in companies on a global basis, meaning that it will generally hold both domestic and foreign companies, and may invest in companies economically tied to developed markets and emerging markets outside of the United States, including companies economically tied to countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and countries in Asia, including China, Australia, South Korea and Japan. The Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria) and there is no specific allocation of investments to US issuers or non-US issuers. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.
For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is designed for investors who seek a moderate level of current income and investments in dividend paying companies that have the ability to increase their dividends consistently over time.
|Period
|DIVS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|DIVS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|11.4%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|DIVS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVS % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.3 M
|199 K
|133 B
|89.69%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|1
|9075
|86.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.08 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|88.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.05%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|48.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVS % Rank
|Stocks
|96.91%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|29.07%
|Cash
|3.09%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|65.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|58.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|62.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|53.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|55.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|84.91%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|88.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|87.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|1.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|21.81%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|54.07%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|82.49%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|99.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|3.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|86.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|92.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVS % Rank
|US
|60.76%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|67.18%
|Non US
|36.15%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|23.79%
|DIVS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|18.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|DIVS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DIVS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIVS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|N/A
|DIVS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.87%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|52.84%
|DIVS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DIVS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|N/A
|DIVS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Matthew joined Guinness Asset Management in 2005 and is the co-manager of the Guinness Global Equity Income Fund, the Guinness European Equity Income Fund and the Guinness Global Innovators Fund. Prior to starting at Guinness, Matthew joined Goldman Sachs on the graduate scheme in 2004 working in Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income. Matthew graduated from New College, University of Oxford with a Master's Degree in Physics. He has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Ian joined Guinness Asset Management in December 2006 and is co-manager of the Guinness Global Equity Income Fund, the Guinness European Equity Income Fund and the Guinness Global Innovators Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Ian completed a D.Phil. in experimental physics at Christ Church, University of Oxford, and graduated in 2006. Ian graduated from University College London, University of London, with a First Class Honours Master's degree in Physics in 2003. He has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...